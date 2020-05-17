What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available in your daily Times eNewspaper and online as a printable PDF here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Almost Paradise Alex (Christian Kane) takes a job protecting a country singer he idolizes. 7 p.m. WGN America

The Voice Finale, Part 1. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart The final three couples compete for musical fame, fortune and love in the season finale. Celebrity judges Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Rita Wilson and Jewel pick the winning couple. 8 p.m. ABC

Roswell, New Mexico After uncovering a cryptic message, Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael and Maria (Tyler Blackburn, Lily Cowles, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis and Heather Hemmens) search for answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart Jesse Palmer delivers postcards from home that reveal two ingredients, one sweet and one savory, that the bakers must incorporate into dessert in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Baker and the Beauty Daniel and Noa’s (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) worlds are turned upside down when Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) ignites a scandal in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Creepshow Teenagers go trick-or-treating in this new episode of the anthology horror series. 10 p.m. AMC

Camp Getaway Camp Getaway hosts a special weekend for LGBTQ guests in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. Bravo

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook The comedian is taught by her gourmet chef husband how to prepare sandwiches, fish tacos, guacamole and salad. 10 p.m. Food Network

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Florida Georgia Line. 10 p.m. NBC



SPECIALS

Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Penn & Teller showcase new magic tricks and teach viewers how to do some on their own. Guests include Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim. (N) 8 p.m. CW

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (Ozark); the season’s American Idol winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kumail Nanjiani. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 reopening strategies. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women on the frontlines of COVID-19. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Adam Sandler. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Arnold Schwarzenegger; Cole Sprouse; Billy Corgan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Issa Rae; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas opens up about his life, legacy and legal theories with conservative filmmaker Michael Pack in this feature-length 2019 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE

Signs (2002) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 8:45 a.m. IFC

22 Jump Street (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Best Man (1999) 10:04 a.m. Encore

Unforgiven (1992) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

The Post (2017) Noon FX

A Simple Favor (2018) 12:25 p.m. Epix

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 12:30 p.m. VH1

The Game (1997) 2:06 p.m. Encore

Pale Rider (1985) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET

La La Land (2016) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Showtime

Adventureland (2009) 4:17 p.m. Encore

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

Gods and Monsters (1998) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Battle of the Bulge (1965) 5 p.m. Sundance

Black Panther (2018) 5 p.m. TNT

The Jungle Book (2016) 6 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6 p.m. Syfy

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 6 p.m. TMC

Arbitrage (2012) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Downton Abbey (2019) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 7:30 p.m. AMC

The Birds (1963) 8 p.m. BBC America

Shanghai Knights (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Aviator (2004) 8 p.m. Encore

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Ant-Man (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

The Green Berets (1968) 8:45 and 11:45 p.m. Sundance

Psycho (1960) 11 p.m. BBC America

The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. CMT

The Skeleton Twins (2014) 11 p.m. Epix