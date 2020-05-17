What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available in your daily Times eNewspaper and online as a printable PDF here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Almost Paradise Alex (Christian Kane) takes a job protecting a country singer he idolizes. 7 p.m. WGN America
The Voice Finale, Part 1. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart The final three couples compete for musical fame, fortune and love in the season finale. Celebrity judges Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Rita Wilson and Jewel pick the winning couple. 8 p.m. ABC
Roswell, New Mexico After uncovering a cryptic message, Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael and Maria (Tyler Blackburn, Lily Cowles, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis and Heather Hemmens) search for answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart Jesse Palmer delivers postcards from home that reveal two ingredients, one sweet and one savory, that the bakers must incorporate into dessert in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Baker and the Beauty Daniel and Noa’s (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) worlds are turned upside down when Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) ignites a scandal in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Creepshow Teenagers go trick-or-treating in this new episode of the anthology horror series. 10 p.m. AMC
Camp Getaway Camp Getaway hosts a special weekend for LGBTQ guests in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. Bravo
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook The comedian is taught by her gourmet chef husband how to prepare sandwiches, fish tacos, guacamole and salad. 10 p.m. Food Network
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Florida Georgia Line. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Penn & Teller showcase new magic tricks and teach viewers how to do some on their own. Guests include Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim. (N) 8 p.m. CW
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (Ozark); the season’s American Idol winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kumail Nanjiani. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 reopening strategies. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women on the frontlines of COVID-19. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Arnold Schwarzenegger; Cole Sprouse; Billy Corgan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Issa Rae; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas opens up about his life, legacy and legal theories with conservative filmmaker Michael Pack in this feature-length 2019 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE
Signs (2002) 8:05 a.m. HBO
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 8:45 a.m. IFC
22 Jump Street (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Best Man (1999) 10:04 a.m. Encore
Unforgiven (1992) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
The Post (2017) Noon FX
A Simple Favor (2018) 12:25 p.m. Epix
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 12:30 p.m. VH1
The Game (1997) 2:06 p.m. Encore
Pale Rider (1985) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET
La La Land (2016) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Showtime
Adventureland (2009) 4:17 p.m. Encore
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
Gods and Monsters (1998) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Battle of the Bulge (1965) 5 p.m. Sundance
Black Panther (2018) 5 p.m. TNT
The Jungle Book (2016) 6 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6 p.m. Syfy
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 6 p.m. TMC
Arbitrage (2012) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Downton Abbey (2019) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 7:30 p.m. AMC
The Birds (1963) 8 p.m. BBC America
Shanghai Knights (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Aviator (2004) 8 p.m. Encore
Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Ant-Man (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
The Green Berets (1968) 8:45 and 11:45 p.m. Sundance
Psycho (1960) 11 p.m. BBC America
The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. CMT
The Skeleton Twins (2014) 11 p.m. Epix