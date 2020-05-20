What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Celebrity Escape Room’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) prepare for the verdict in their new law firm’s first case in the season premiere of this legal drama. 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Dr. Phil, Kaitlin Olson and Lauren Lapkus are celebrity contestants in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party Featured celebrities include Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Reggie Bush, Justin Long, Joe Buck, Michelle Beisner-Buck, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P, Romeo, JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan When Teddy (Matthew McCann) gets bad grades, Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) handle it the way they normally do but are surprised by his reaction in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
In the Dark Murphy and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz) juggle their personal extracurricular activities with the demands of drug dealing in this new episode. Brooke Markham also stars. 9 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (Season premiere) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love Kristy Katzmann didn’t succeed in finding a match on “The Bachelor,” but is hoping for better luck in this new relationship series, hosted by former “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis. The twist is that she is eager to have a child with the man she picks from the 15 hopefuls. 9 p.m. Fox
We’re Here Ruston, La. (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Broke When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) temper gets her banned from Sammy’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) soccer games and the coach quits, Javier (Jaime Camil) takes over as coach and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) encourages Jackie to apologize to the league commissioner in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Celebrity panelists in the season premiere are Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs. 10 p.m. ABC
Top Chef With six chefs remaining, the challenges get more difficult. Pastry chef Sherry Yard has a dessert challenge, then there’s a blindfolded taste test to choose ingredients. 10 p.m. Bravo
Opening Night Host Brian Duffy helps execute a tricky concept combining Italian, Irish and German cuisines. 10 p.m. Food Network
Siren Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) launches a deadly attack on Bristol Cove while Ryn, Ben and Maddie (Eline Powell, Alex Roe and Fola Evans-Akingbola) race to find a cure for Xander’s (Ian Verdun) mysterious illness in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Celebrity Escape Room Jack Black hosts this unscripted special featuring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller solving puzzles, finding clues while laughing their way through a maze of rooms. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Red Nose Day Special Celebrities, comedians and musical acts come together to offer hope, inspire unity, create awareness and raise funds for kids around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in this new special. 9 p.m. NBC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Kevin Hart; Ben Stiller. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Stephen Curry and Rob Riggle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Snacks: hummus, fancied-up French fries, and fondue. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Clark Gregg; author Glennon Doyle. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall André Leon Talley; Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Janelle Monáe (“Homecoming”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ian Somerhalder; Pentatonix. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband stopped paying the mortgage on their home to torture her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show “The Masked Singer” winner; Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Medium Anna Raimondi investigates a house where a family say they’ve been plagued by spirits. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Aaron Carter pleads for help for his mother, Jane, and her addiction to alcohol. (Part 1 of 2) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Television host Stephen Colbert. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sofia Vergara; Steve Coogan; Rob Brydon; Courtney Barnett. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; Milky Chance and Jack Johnson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Hart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Singer Janelle Monáe; actor Patton Oswalt. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Gronkowski; Venus Williams; Haim performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 8 a.m. FXX
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 a.m. Showtime
Piccadilly Jim (1936) 8 a.m. TCM
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 8 a.m. TMC
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 9:45 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. Showtime
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 a.m. AMC
Inside Man (2006) 10 a.m. Sundance
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11 a.m. Epix
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 11 a.m. Freeform
Searching (2018) 11:02 a.m. Encore
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Baby Driver (2017) Noon FX
A Simple Plan (1998) 12:06 p.m. Starz
21 Jump Street (2012) 12:47 and 9 p.m. Encore
Night Must Fall (1937) 1 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:10 p.m. Starz
No Way Out (1987) 2:39 p.m. Encore
8 Mile (2002) 3 p.m. VH1
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 3:48 p.m. Starz
The Wife (2017) 4:36 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Kid Galahad (1937) 5 p.m. TCM
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 5:44 p.m. Starz
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 6:19 p.m. Encore
New Jack City (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 6:55 p.m. HBO
The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform
Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
Easy Rider (1969) 8 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
American History X (1998) 8 p.m. TMC
Double Indemnity (1944) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Black Hawk Down (2001) 8:53 p.m. Starz
Gator (1976) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
The Stranger (1946) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Stand by Me (1986) 11:45 p.m. Epix