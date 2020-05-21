What’s on TV Friday ‘Friday Night: The Morgans’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Michael Turco, Leon Etienne, the Sacred Riana, Chipper Lowell and Jay Jay. (N) 8 p.m. CW
River Monsters: Deadliest Man-eaters Jeremy Wade searches for two deadly Amazonian creatures. Rumors claim that a monster fish is responsible for swallowing men whole, while another is the culprit behind the 1981 shipwreck of the riverboat Sobral Santos II, claiming the lives of hundreds. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
All on the Line The bluefin tuna season in the waters around Gloucester, Mass., is nearly over for many boats, but this new unscripted dangerous profession series follows two crews fighting to land even larger tuna as the winter season sets in. 9 p.m. Discovery
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Under lockdown host Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, chat via video with four chefs who had been featured in previous episodes of the traveling culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network
Friday Night In With the Morgans Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) and wife Hilarie Burton (“Council of Dads”) check in with actors Samantha Morton, Patton Oswalt and their son’s elementary school teacher, all appearing via video chat in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Alone Together In this new special twelve of this season’s contestants come together in a virtual slumber party for chats about the shadiest moments and most shocking eliminations from the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1
AKA Jane Roe This new documentary profiles Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. Jane Roe, whose unwanted pregnancy led to Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide. 9 p.m. FX
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Clint Carter. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katy Perry performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Steve Patterson (“Twin Cities Live”); yoga. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Zach Braff and Donald Faison. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry; Camila Alves McConaughey; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nicole Byer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright (“To Catch a Beautician”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Derek Hough (“World of Dance”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth; Bindi and Robert Irwin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her son, 18, steals, lies and has engaged in questionable and dangerous relationships. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Gronkowski (“Game On”); Hozier performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Celebrity health news: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, NeNe Leakes. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Aaron Carter discusses domestic violence, police wellness checks and his mental health. (Part 2 of 2) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Deaths from COVID-19 reach 90,000 in the U.S.; millions more Americans file for unemployment; potential health risks of reopening the economy. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Henry Winkler; Twenty One Pilots perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; chef José Andrés. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! A tribute to Fred Willard. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Adam Sandler. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Historian Yuval Noah Harari; singer Lewis Capaldi. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Conover; Deon Cole. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Daydreamer This whimsical 1966 feature blends live action with stop-motion animation to chronicle the childhood of Hans Christian Andersen (Paul O’Keefe), with Jack Gilford as his father and Ray Bolger and Margaret Hamilton as local characters. The voice cast also includes Tallulah Bankhead and Hayley Mills. 7 p.m. TCM
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) 8:35 a.m. HBO
The Actress (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Away From Her (2006) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
Seraphim Falls (2006) 9 a.m. TMC
Clueless (1995) 10 a.m. MTV; 4:30 p.m. MTV
The Star (1952) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:55 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 11 a.m. TMC; 8 p.m. TMC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Gone Girl (2014) Noon FX
Grease (1978) Noon MTV
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 12:50 p.m. Epix
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 1:10 p.m. TMC; 10:10 p.m. TMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 1:35 p.m. Starz
Donnie Brasco (1997) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
American Beauty (1999) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Martian (2015) 3 p.m. FX
The School of Rock (2003) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Fury (2014) 4 p.m. AMC
The Sixth Sense (1999) 4 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Miracle (2004) 5 p.m. ESPN
The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. Freeform
That Thing You Do! (1996) 5:15 p.m. HBO
Drumline (2002) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Adrift (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC
G.I. Jane (1997) 7 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. Syfy
RoboCop (1987) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Independence Day (1996) 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 7:40 p.m. Showtime
Awakenings (1990) 8 p.m. KCET
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation
About Last Night (2014) 8:30 p.m. BET
Predator (1987) 9 p.m. Encore
Bugsy (1991) 10:05 p.m. KCET
Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. AMC
I Am Legend (2007) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. CMT
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 11 p.m. Ovation
The Descendants (2011) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax