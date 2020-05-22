What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk Shows: ‘The Help’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the locally produced culinary series, Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi makes strawberry shortcake cereal squares. Then Chef Nick Liberato shows his favorite burger recipe. 8 p.m. CW

Group Chat With Annie and Jayden In this new series, stars of the kids television network discuss the latest trends on social media, play games and compete in challenges. Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are the hosts. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saved by the Barn In a new episode Dan McKernan and his team partner with Michigan Humane Society to find homes for four calves who have suffered shameful neglect. They also welcome a squirming litter of lively piglets and build a safe and spacious playground for energetic goats. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant Life coach Iyanla Vanzant welcomes experts and notable guests to discuss living one’s life without letting fear dominate during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. OWN

Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series rebroadcasts a 1978 episode hosted by Fred Willard. Devo is the musical guest. 10 p.m. NBC

The Zoo: San Diego The staff at the zoo cares for animals during the coronavirus pandemic. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Girlfriends Check in Professional women and their friends get together for an informal hour of chat and good times as they exchange ideas and insights into challenges and triumphs they and other women face. Loni Love is featured in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CSPAN

Stronger Together Host Cher Calvin. (N) 9 p.m. CW



SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Michael Symon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews COVID-19: professor of epidemiology Anne W. Rimoin, UCLA. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union The economy; economic stimulus White House senior advisor Kevin Hassett. Coronavirus; reopening: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Coronavirus; reopening: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The World Health Organization’s handling of COVID-19: Stewart Simonson. The firing of the State Department’s inspector general; U.S. withdrawing from the Open Skies arms treaty; China and Hong Kong: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. President Trump’s economic stewardship of the COVID-19 pandemic: Gary Cohn. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) Matthew Whitaker. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Author Gordon Chang (“Nuclear Showdown”), (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; former Sec. of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Eric Rosengren, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Geoffrey Ballotti, Wyndham Hotels Group. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Coronavirus: Dr. Peter Hotez, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; Dr. Dan Barouch, Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Andrea Mitchell; Jeh Johnson. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House coronavirus response coordinator: Dr. Deborah Birx. COVID-19: Tom Bossert; Dr. Atul Gawande, the New Yorker. COVID-19: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Pierre Thomas; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Tom Day, Bugles Across America. Panel: Josh Holmes; Donna Brazile; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The connection between misinformation and “moral rot”: Garry Kasparov, Renew Democracy Initiative. Covering the pandemic: Ed Yong, the Atlantic. A reexamination of Ronan Farrow’s reporting: Ben Smith, New York Times. Matt Lauer speaks out: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. President Trump’s hostility toward VOA: Sunlen Serfaty; Matt Armstrong. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Emily Compagno; Clarence Page; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

MOVIES

Waterloo Bridge On the eve of World War II, a British officer (Robert Taylor) returns to Waterloo Bridge, where he relives bittersweet memories of the ill-fated affair he had with a promising young ballerina (Vivien Leigh) during World War I. Lucile Watson, Virginia Field, Maria Ouspenskaya and C. Aubrey Smith also star in this 1940 melodrama. 7 p.m. TCM

Ready or Not On her wedding night a young bride (Samara Weaving) discovers she must fight to survive while the groom’s family tries to hunt her down and kill her in this 2019 comedy horror film. Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano and Kristian Bruun also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Help An aspiring writer (Emma Stone) interviews black housekeepers in a small Mississippi town in the 1960s in this 2011 drama. Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Sissy Spacek, Cicely Tyson, Aunjanue Ellis and Mary Steenburgen also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Gone Girl (2014) 8 a.m. FX

Men in Black (1997) 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Paramount

Blaze (2018) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Sergeant York (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 a.m. Syfy

Cars (2006) 9:10 a.m. Freeform

Back to the Future (1985) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Babe (1995) 9:57 a.m. HBO

Cinderella (2015) 10:45 a.m. TBS

Wildlife (2018) 10:45 a.m. TMC

RoboCop (1987) 10:51 a.m. Encore

The Martian (2015) 11 a.m. FX

D-Day, the Sixth of June (1956) 11 a.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Under Siege (1992) Noon CMT

In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:16 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:32 p.m. Syfy

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 1 p.m. History

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 1 p.m. Ovation

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 1 p.m. TBS

The Steel Helmet (1951) 1 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Independence Day (1996) 2 p.m. VH1

Gorky Park (1983) 2:05 p.m. Epix

The Green Berets (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM; 9 p.m. Sundance

G.I. Jane (1997) 3 p.m. AMC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 3 p.m. FXX

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 3 p.m. TBS

Seven (1995) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Awakenings (1990) 3:55 p.m. KCET

Predator (1987) 4:21 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:28 p.m. Syfy

Toy Story (1995) 4:55 p.m. Freeform

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Sundance

Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Toy Story 2 (1999) 6:55 p.m. Freeform

Sing (2016) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 p.m. NBC

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR

Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. History

Dave (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation

Toy Story 3 (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

Cornered (1945) 9 p.m. TCM

Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:02 p.m. Encore

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:05 p.m. Paramount

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10:15 p.m. IFC

Rain Man (1988) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Training Day (2001) 11 p.m. VH1

300 (2006) 11:33 p.m. FX

