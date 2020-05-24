Calendar Feedback: Television in the time of quarantine

Regarding “TV’s Great Adjustment” [May 17]: These articles were so stimulating that I immediately wanted to turn to the TV Grid to see what’s on today. In a time when, as you write, many are turning to their television sets— perhaps The Times could see its way clear to restore it.

As a consolation, and in light of the only returning live sports in Southern California – Horse Racing at Santa Anita – I turned to the Sports section for the race entries and results. That was not successful either.

I am quite critical of The Times’ failure to accept the 2016 election results but I compliment you on continuing to publish a newspaper in these plague crisis times where there is, no doubt, a shortage of resources and an absence of theater, movies, book debuts and signings, sporting events, etc.

It can’t be easy and for that I thank you for continuing to publish. I only wish it were a little more balanced.

David G. Miller

Rancho Palos Verdes



Unrealistic portrayal of Hollywood in “Hollywood”

Regarding “‘Hollywood’ Rewrites 1948 Oscars” [May 12]: This series is the “world according to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.”

In their Hollywood, they all live happily ever with a fairytale ending. Everybody wins, and nobody goes home a loser – except the audience that has to endure this make-believe homophobic hodgepodge.

Bert Berdis

Los Angeles

::

I’m sure many of Henry Willson’s clients wished he had been a fictional character but I bet he’s turning in his grave at having been called one.

Barb Kaplan

Palm Springs



Fred Willard was a very funny man

Thank you for Robert Lloyd’s warm appreciation of Fred Willard [“Willard was the Beloved Weirdo,” May 18].

I read, smiling throughout, with Lloyd and with Fred.

Alan Henrikson

Wellesley Hills, Mass.

::

There is one performance that has not shown up in any of the Willard obituaries. On one episode of the Kyra Sedgwick series “Closer,” one of my top ten of all time, Willard plays a drunken, touchy-feely Santa Claus. That was so hilarious it makes me laugh out loud to think of it. He was pure comic heaven.

Sylvia Hampton

San Diego



Tele-teaching just isn’t as good

Thank you to David Pagel’s insight commentary on teaching art using Zoom [“Zoom Art Class? It’s Not the Same, Prof Says,” May 18]. I have taught art for several years, a very specific style of art: Japanese Sumi-e painting.The brush must be held in a certain way and the paper that is used most react to the ink and the water as if they were one. This will never come across on a computer or cellphone screen in a Zoom classroom, and it is a shame to try.

For the last 10 weeks I haven’t been able to connect with what I love the most about art: sharing my passion and teaching it to my students.

Sherry Davis

Playa Vista



The book on Biosphere 2

Regarding Justin Chang’s review of the the new documentary “Spaceship Earth” [“Captivating Experiment in Isolation,” May 11]: If readers are interested in getting even more detail, about the fascinating story of Biosphere 2 in the early 1990s they might read “Dreaming the Biosphere: The Theater of All Possibilities,” by Rebecca Reider (University of New Mexico Press, 2009, 310 pages). In telling the story of Biosphere 2, The author did extensive, in-depth interviews with most people who had been involved in various ways.

Barbara Marinacci

Pacific Palisades



Treasured landmarked closed for the season

Regarding “Hollywood Bowl Season Canceled” [May 14]: I was please to see the photo of my grandmother, Caroline (Mrs. Leland) Reeder from the 1942 L.A. Times. I had never seen that image before.

She loved the Hollywood Bowl and looked forward to getting picnic baskets prepared through the 60’s, which I remember well growing up. I had some good memories there myself.

James Reeder

Beverly Hills

::

This is very sad. The Hollywood Bowl is an institution and our family has been headed there for many years.

I was 17 years old my first time and it has never diminished its grandeur.

Nothing has ever diminished the luxury of sitting under the stars and enjoying an array of music and performance.

Beverly Franco

Monterey Park

::

Stick a fork in the culture of Los Angeles. It’s done.

Howard P. Cohen

North Hills

::

Sad news. Your article, however, beautifully illustrate the sights and sounds of my lifelong friendship with the Bowl. I will miss the smell of the popcorn as I trudged up the last, seemingly unending stretch of pavement, the raucous Jazz Festival, the ever improving restrooms, and my favorite summer activity — attending the L.A. Phil’s morning rehearsals.

When I attend the rehearsals, I turn around and look at the huge expanse of empty seats and say to myself, “Would you look at that, they’re playing just for me.”

Toby Horn

Miracle Mile

Time for movies and TV to kick the habit

New movies and series on Netflix and Amazon have resumed having characters who smoke all the time.

Film makers should know by now, that taking a deep breath of fresh air is relaxing, but taking a deep breath of smoke, like many characters are increasingly doing, is poisonous.

Time to nip that habit in the bud and stop glamorizing it in films.

Jack Salem

Los Angeles