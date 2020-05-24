What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Baker and the Beauty’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart In a new episode, the remaining campers are up early for a breakfast-themed challenge. Carla Hall and Dan Langan join Martha Stewart as judges. Jesse Palmer is the host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Grant This new documentary series profiles Civil War general and U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant. 9 p.m. History
Barkskins Set in the late 17th century and based on a novel by Annie Proulx (“Brokeback Mountain”), this new eight-part miniseries chronicles how France sent indentured servants and young women into the wilds of New France, what is now Quebec. David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Christian Cooke, Aneurin Barnard and James Bloor star. 9 p.m. National Geographic. A second new episode follows at 10:05.
To Catch a Beautician In this unscripted series, premiering with two episodes, Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright — who was First Lady Michelle Obama’s hairstylist — help people whose hairstyles have been botched by beauticians. After Braxton and Wright help each customer, they meet the stylists responsible and put them through a rigorous professional boot camp. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Boyz II Men. 10 p.m. NBC
The Baker and the Beauty Noa (Nathalie Kelley) is caught by surprise when someone tries to take control of her company. Also, Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) continues to defy her parents. Victor Rasuk, Michelle Veintimilla and Carlos Gómez also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Creepshow A man stumbles upon an old scarecrow and accidentally brings it to life. Also, a woman kills her lover and when trying to hide the evidence gets trapped inside an elevator with the body in this new episode of the horror anthology. 10 p.m. AMC
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook As the quarantine continues, Schumer and her husband, gourmet chef Chris Fischer, decide the only cure for the lockdown blues is a carb load. 10 p.m. Food Network
Diesel Brothers The Diesel Brothers celebrate Memorial Day and salute the men and women of the armed forces. 10:05 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
National Memorial Day Concert The 31st broadcast of the annual concert honoring the men and women of the U.S. armed forces includes a tribute to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. 8 a.m., 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. KLCS
Memorial Day 2020 Live From L.A. National Cemetery (N) 10 a.m. ABC
Modern Warriors: A Memorial Day Special Pete Hegseth sits down with U.S. military veterans Marcus Luttrell, Morgan Luttrell, Chad Fleming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) to discuss Memorial Day and reforming the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. 5 and 9 p.m. Fox Business
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Pandemic: Worldwide Coverage Midnight CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Podcast host Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Marcia Gay Harden; Ramy Youssef; Adam Rapoport. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Spade (“The Wrong Missy”); LeAnn Rimes performs; guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kristin Scott Thomas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Greg Mathis. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A murder victim’s parents speak out. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Hart (“The Decision”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Clever microwave hacks; ways to get better sleep and bust stress with the System 20 plan. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Keegan-Michael Key. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Paul McCartney; Blake Shelton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jonathan LaPook; Cate Blanchett. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Retta; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Darren King performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billie Eilish; Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Jason Derulo; Francesca Hayward. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
I Was Lorena Bobbitt Lorena Bobbitt narrates this new docudrama, which chronicles her marriage to John Bobbitt (played by Luke Humphrey) and the events leading up to the day when she finally turns the tables on her abusive spouse. Dani Montalvo plays Lorena. Niamh Wilson, Richard Clarkin, Jorja Cadence, Michael Brown and Landon Norris also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paramount
Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 8:12 a.m. Starz
The Great Escape (1963) 8:15 a.m. TCM
21 Jump Street (2012) 8:18 a.m. and 7:08 p.m. Encore
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8:30 a.m. Syfy
The Family Man (2000) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9 a.m. IFC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 9:30 a.m. Ovation
Serenity (2005) 9:58 a.m. Starz
Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. TBS
9 to 5 (1980) 10:10 a.m. and 5:16 p.m. Encore
Trading Places (1983) 10:30 a.m. and 6 and 11 p.m. Paramount
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 11:15 a.m. TCM; 9:30 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:27 a.m. Syfy
Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. IFC
The Goonies (1985) Noon Freeform
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) noon Nickelodeon
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Big Red One (1980) 1 p.m. Sundance
Thor (2011) 1:25 p.m. Epix
Fury (2014) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Battle of the Bulge (1965) 2 p.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 2 p.m. TMC
The Revenant (2015) 2:30 and 5:45 p.m. National Geographic
Hustlers (2019) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:33 p.m. Syfy
Tarzan (1999) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix
School Ties (1992) 3:26 p.m. Encore
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4 p.m. TMC
American Sniper (2014) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Tangled (2010) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 5:30 p.m. Epix
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
Adrift (2018) 6:20 p.m. TMC
Cast Away (2000) 6:30 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me (2010) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Top Gun (1986) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
I Was Lorena Bobbitt (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The American President (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:25 p.m. Syfy
Easy A (2010) 10 p.m. E!
Coming Home (1978) 10 p.m. TCM
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 10:38 p.m. Encore