What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Baker and the Beauty’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart In a new episode, the remaining campers are up early for a breakfast-themed challenge. Carla Hall and Dan Langan join Martha Stewart as judges. Jesse Palmer is the host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Grant This new documentary series profiles Civil War general and U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant. 9 p.m. History

Barkskins Set in the late 17th century and based on a novel by Annie Proulx (“Brokeback Mountain”), this new eight-part miniseries chronicles how France sent indentured servants and young women into the wilds of New France, what is now Quebec. David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Christian Cooke, Aneurin Barnard and James Bloor star. 9 p.m. National Geographic. A second new episode follows at 10:05.

To Catch a Beautician In this unscripted series, premiering with two episodes, Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright — who was First Lady Michelle Obama’s hairstylist — help people whose hairstyles have been botched by beauticians. After Braxton and Wright help each customer, they meet the stylists responsible and put them through a rigorous professional boot camp. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Boyz II Men. 10 p.m. NBC

The Baker and the Beauty Noa (Nathalie Kelley) is caught by surprise when someone tries to take control of her company. Also, Natalie (Belissa Escobedo) continues to defy her parents. Victor Rasuk, Michelle Veintimilla and Carlos Gómez also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Creepshow A man stumbles upon an old scarecrow and accidentally brings it to life. Also, a woman kills her lover and when trying to hide the evidence gets trapped inside an elevator with the body in this new episode of the horror anthology. 10 p.m. AMC

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook As the quarantine continues, Schumer and her husband, gourmet chef Chris Fischer, decide the only cure for the lockdown blues is a carb load. 10 p.m. Food Network

Diesel Brothers The Diesel Brothers celebrate Memorial Day and salute the men and women of the armed forces. 10:05 p.m. Discovery

SPECIALS

National Memorial Day Concert The 31st broadcast of the annual concert honoring the men and women of the U.S. armed forces includes a tribute to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. 8 a.m., 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. KLCS

Memorial Day 2020 Live From L.A. National Cemetery (N) 10 a.m. ABC

Modern Warriors: A Memorial Day Special Pete Hegseth sits down with U.S. military veterans Marcus Luttrell, Morgan Luttrell, Chad Fleming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) to discuss Memorial Day and reforming the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. 5 and 9 p.m. Fox Business



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus Pandemic: Worldwide Coverage Midnight CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Podcast host Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Marcia Gay Harden; Ramy Youssef; Adam Rapoport. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Spade (“The Wrong Missy”); LeAnn Rimes performs; guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kristin Scott Thomas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Greg Mathis. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A murder victim’s parents speak out. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Hart (“The Decision”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Clever microwave hacks; ways to get better sleep and bust stress with the System 20 plan. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Keegan-Michael Key. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Paul McCartney; Blake Shelton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jonathan LaPook; Cate Blanchett. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Retta; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Darren King performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billie Eilish; Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Jason Derulo; Francesca Hayward. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

I Was Lorena Bobbitt Lorena Bobbitt narrates this new docudrama, which chronicles her marriage to John Bobbitt (played by Luke Humphrey) and the events leading up to the day when she finally turns the tables on her abusive spouse. Dani Montalvo plays Lorena. Niamh Wilson, Richard Clarkin, Jorja Cadence, Michael Brown and Landon Norris also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paramount

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 8:12 a.m. Starz

The Great Escape (1963) 8:15 a.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 8:18 a.m. and 7:08 p.m. Encore

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8:30 a.m. Syfy

The Family Man (2000) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9 a.m. IFC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 9:30 a.m. Ovation

Serenity (2005) 9:58 a.m. Starz

Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. TBS

9 to 5 (1980) 10:10 a.m. and 5:16 p.m. Encore

Trading Places (1983) 10:30 a.m. and 6 and 11 p.m. Paramount

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 11:15 a.m. TCM; 9:30 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:27 a.m. Syfy

Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. IFC

The Goonies (1985) Noon Freeform

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) noon Nickelodeon

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Big Red One (1980) 1 p.m. Sundance

Thor (2011) 1:25 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Battle of the Bulge (1965) 2 p.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 2 p.m. TMC

The Revenant (2015) 2:30 and 5:45 p.m. National Geographic

Hustlers (2019) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:33 p.m. Syfy

Tarzan (1999) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix

School Ties (1992) 3:26 p.m. Encore

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4 p.m. TMC

American Sniper (2014) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Tangled (2010) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 5:30 p.m. Epix

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

Adrift (2018) 6:20 p.m. TMC

Cast Away (2000) 6:30 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me (2010) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Top Gun (1986) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

I Was Lorena Bobbitt (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The American President (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:25 p.m. Syfy

Easy A (2010) 10 p.m. E!

Coming Home (1978) 10 p.m. TCM

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 10:38 p.m. Encore

