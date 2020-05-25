What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Genetic Detective’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews return with new judge Sofia Vergara in the season premiere of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) reveals the truth to her about their history in a new episode of this superhero series. 8 p.m. CW
Deadliest Catch In this new episode Junior makes the risky decision to venture into Russian waters in his quest for golden crab, while cocaptains Jake and Johnathan try to broker an alliance with longtime rival Keith Colburn. 8 p.m. Discovery
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends are scattered into different TV shows in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Chopped The competing chefs get a pork theme in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Grant As the Civil War continues, Ulysses S. Grant takes incredible risks and becomes Abraham Lincoln’s favorite general. 9 p.m. History
World of Dance Contestants must perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes for this unscripted competition series. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are the judges. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Genetic Detective Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore
works with the Seattle area’s Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on a double homicide from 1987 in the premiere of this documentary series. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Supermarket Stakeout Four chefs are handing out cash to shoppers in Glendale as they compete to make the best barbecue dish in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel This new episode is a virtual roundtable discussion with professional players association officials DeMaurice Smith (NFL), Michele Roberts (NBA) and Tony Clark (MLB) to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their games and the restart of professional sports in America. 10 p.m. HBO
Kingdom of the Mummies A team of archaeologists led by Ramadan Hussein makes the discovery of a lifetime. (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Space X: Journey To the Future (N) 10 p.m. Discovery
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Adam Rippon; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (Game On!); Madison Beer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Janelle Monáe (“Homecoming”); dancer Misty Copeland, Swans for a Relief. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Guest host Eva Marcille. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Joel McHale; Grace Byers; Duff Goldman cake demo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Sarah Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Michelle Obama; Brad Pitt. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Cuomo; Christine and the Queens perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Cry Freedom (1987) 8:48 a.m. Encore
Don’t Think Twice (2016) 8:59 a.m. Starz
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 9 a.m. IFC
I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Chocolat (2000) 9:35 a.m. HBO
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 10 a.m. Showtime
The Birds (1963) 10 a.m. Sundance
Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:33 a.m. Starz
The Game (1997) 11:29 a.m. Encore
Fury (2014) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Ice Age (2002) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Jaws (1975) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Overlord (2018) 1:25 p.m. Epix
Hook (1991) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Far and Away (1992) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax
Undercover Brother (2002) 1:59 p.m. Starz
American Sniper (2014) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 2:50 p.m. Syfy
Travels With My Aunt (1972) 3 p.m. TCM
The Cider House Rules (1999) 3:27 p.m. Starz
8 Mile (2002) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Unstoppable (2010) 4 p.m. HBO
The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation
Men of Honor (2000) 4 and 6:30 p.m. WGN America
Despicable Me (2010) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
Crawl (2019) 4:55 p.m. Epix
Incendiary Blonde (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TNT
Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Meddler (2015) 5:34 p.m. Starz
First Man (2018) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Lady Sings the Blues (1972) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Encore
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:45 p.m. HBO
Ghost (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. IFC
Shrek (2001) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
The Usual Suspects (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation
Funny Girl (1968) 10 p.m. TCM
Star Trek (2009) 11:05 p.m. AMC
The Descent (2005) 11:05 p.m. Epix
The Professional (1994) 11:30 p.m. Ovation