What’s on TV Thursday: Season finale of ‘Siren’; coronavirus

Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to mark the fall holidays, knowing that she can’t compete with memories of how Scott celebrated them. Also, Oliver (J. August Richards) struggles to come to terms with Peter’s (guest star Kevin Daniels) transgression, and Luly (Michele Weaver) gets some news about her adoptive family. EmJay Anthony also stars with guest star Becky Ann Baker. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth After Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) children are taken by Millwood Family Services, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) sets out to win back custody. But in order to prevail in court, she must conduct a thorough investigation into her old friend’s life in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party Featured celebrities include Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, and Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) try to spice up their social life by making new friends in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Abrams and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love A camping trip in the woods puts the men’s protective instincts to the test before Kristy picks two for her first set of dates. Kristin Davis is the hosts this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is back in Escondido, one year after he helped the owner of Rose’s Cafe. In the months since then, however, the owner suffered a near-fatal car accident. 9 p.m. Food Network

Broke When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) ex-husband (guest star Kyle Bornheimer) unexpectedly shows up, she sees an opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in this new episode. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) struggles to find a truly meaningful birthday gift for his father. Natasha Leggero and Izzy Diaz also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Tom Lennon, D’Arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro and Andrea Savage. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef (N) 10 p.m. Bravo

Siren In a desperate gambit to save Hope, Ryn and Ben (Eline Powell, Alex Roe) confront their nemesis Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) in a high-stakes undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Also, Maddie and Robb (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz) race to find a cure to save Xander (Ian Verdun), while Helen (Rena Owen) and the hybrids try to restore order. David Cubitt also stars in the season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform



Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

CBS This Morning Filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Isaac Fitzgerald; Jasmine Guillory. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anna Kendrick; Ice Cube. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Michael Osterholm. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Billy Gardell; Iyanla Vanzant; Elizabeth Cook. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union; Adam and Danielle Busby. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Patricia Heaton (“Carol’s Second Act”); Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Gordon Ramsay; chef Zola Nene; DJ Khaled; magician Justin Willman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman is in love with a much-younger Nigerian man she found on Facebook and has never actually met. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A 100-year-old woman shares secrets to a long, healthy life; how soda may be rotting one’s teeth. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Justin Timberlake; Amy Poehler. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton; Ina Garten; John Mulaney. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rihanna; Aubrey Plaza; Louie Anderson; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; Noah Gardenswartz. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Erin Foster and Sara Foster. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Sideways (2004) 9:08 a.m. Encore

Inside Man (2006) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 9:45 a.m. IFC

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Shanghai Knights (2003) 11 a.m. Cinemax

Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform

Pacific Heights (1990) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:25 p.m. HBO

Chicago (2002) 2 p.m. TMC

The Rock (1996) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Logan (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Spy (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Friday Night Lights (2004) 3 p.m. HBO

El Dorado (1967) 4:50 p.m. Encore

The School of Rock (2003) 5 p.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

A League of Their Own (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation

Gattaca (1997) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Shane (1953) 6:59 p.m. Encore

The Woman in the Window (1944) 7 p.m. TCM

Ready or Not (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America

Starship Troopers (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. Paramount

Scarlet Street (1945) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Dave (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

Blue Valentine (2010) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Chinatown (1974) 10:37 p.m. Encore

Five Star Final (1931) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 p.m. BBC America

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:05 p.m. AMC

Stand by Me (1986) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Adrift (2018) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Narc (2002) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax