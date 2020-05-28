Ruby Rose hints there’s more to reveal about her sudden ‘Batwoman’ exit

The comic-book world went absolutely batty last week when Warner Bros. announced that Ruby Rose was leaving “Batwoman” after just one season on the CW.

Now, Rose is speaking up — about not speaking up — about her shocking exit from the TV series.

On Wednesday night, the “Orange Is the New Black” alum reflected on the surprise move on Instagram, expressing gratitude for her fans and colleagues while hinting there was more to the story.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose wrote in the post, which included a fan-made farewell video to her groundbreaking character. “Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..”

Cue the side-eye and tea emojis.

Rose’s Batwoman made history as the first lesbian title character of a superhero series when the highly anticipated program debuted on the CW in October 2019. The actress previously made her debut as Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman, in Arrowverse’s 2018 crossover event “Elseworlds.”

Shortly before “Batwoman” premiered in the fall, Rose revealed on social media that she had undergone emergency spinal surgery to repair two discs herniated while “doing stunts.” The first season of the action series stopped just short of its planned final two episodes because of the coronavirus crisis, which has halted production on film and TV projects worldwide.

“I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community,” Rose continued in Wednesday’s message. “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. ... *hangs up cowl and cape.”

Warner Bros.’ announcement of Rose’s departure earlier this month also included a statement from the star, who said the decision was not “made lightly.”

“Warner Bros. Television, the CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” said Warner Bros. Television, the CW and Berlanti Productions in a joint statement.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to ‘Batwoman’s’ second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”