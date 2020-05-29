Movies on TV this week, May 31: A Clockwork Orange and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 31 - June 6, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) SHOW Thur. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 3:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4 p.m.

Animal Crackers (1930) TCM Fri. 7:45 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) SHOW Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) CMAX Tues. 2:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Mon. 5:11 p.m. STARZ Tues. 5:55 a.m. STARZ Fri. 8:09 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:58 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Million Dollar Baby (2004) KCOP Mon. Noon

Monkey Business (1931) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Patton (1970) CMAX Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Thur. 11:57 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:33 a.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) SUND Sun. 12:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon

Rocky (1976) SHOW Fri. 9:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) PARMOUNT Wed. 2 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Tues. Noon

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) SHOW Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) SHOW Thur. 10:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Wild Bunch (1969) TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ENCORE Thur. 10:33 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:09 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 31 - June 6, 2020

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ IFC Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon BBCA Thur. 2 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 31 - June 6, 2020

American Pie (1999) ★★★ HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 3:11 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:43 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:29 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:15 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 2 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ TNT Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2:20 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Sun. 7:16 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 9 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5:35 p.m. SHOW Tues. 5:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 2:37 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ STARZ Sat. 10:25 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 3:22 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 10:55 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:35 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ SUND Mon. 4 p.m. SUND Tues. 10 a.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ SUND Tues. 3 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:17 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Mon. 5:11 p.m. STARZ Tues. 5:55 a.m. STARZ Fri. 8:09 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:58 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:49 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:45 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 12:16 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ KCBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ SYFY Thur. Noon SYFY Thur. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:47 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:48 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ SYFY Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ VH1 Fri. 1 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:34 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 9 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ USA Sat. Noon

The Mummy (1999) ★★ USA Sat. 2:35 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:45 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ CMAX Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ FREE Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ FREE Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Thur. 11:57 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:33 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ SHOW Fri. 9:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TRU Sun. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 10:56 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:54 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ LOGO Mon. 7 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ OVA Mon. 6 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Speed (1994) ★★★ USA Wed. 10 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ BBCA Fri. 3 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:42 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 10:04 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 2 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ BRVO Fri. 9 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ SHOW Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TNT Fri. 10:55 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 9 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 10:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:34 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 12:45 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 11 a.m. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ WGN Tues. 7 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 10:33 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:09 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of May 31 - June 6, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show Star Search to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Accepted (2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:57 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:15 a.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:29 a.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 a.m.

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis. Animada. El joven reportero Tintin es secuestrado después de que él adquiere un barco a escala que contiene una pista acerca de la localización de un tesoro escondido. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 11:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Air Bud (1997) ★★ Michael Jeter, Kevin Zegers. Abandoned by a disagreeable clown, a golden retriever with a knack for basketball befriends a lonely boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ESPN Fri. 5 p.m.

El alazán y el rosillo (1964) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre comienza a criar caballos, dando la ganancia a sus vecinos para que recuperen sus tierras de un estafador. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Alcatraz Island (1937) ★★ Ann Sheridan, John Litel. A racketeer lands in Alcatraz thanks to a district attorney who loves his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBCA Tues. 2 a.m. BBCA Tues. 3 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 10:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:25 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:23 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:37 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

All Night Long (1962) ★★★ Patrick McGoohan, Marti Stevens. A jealous jazz drummer at a party tries to make his bandleader think his wife is unfaithful. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 3:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Wed. 12:30 p.m. SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

Alpha and Omega (2010) ★★ Voices of Justin Long, Hayden Panettiere. Animated. After park rangers relocate them halfway across the country, a carefree wolf and his stern companion must find a way back to their pack to prevent a war. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 6:06 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Amazing Winter Romance (2020) Marshall Williams, Jessy Schram. Journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration and discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze, prompting her to find her way to true love. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 7 a.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. TMC Thur. Noon

Amélie (2001) ★★★ Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz. An accidental find convinces a young woman to try to enrich the lives of a tobacco dealer, a painter and three lonely people. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Wed. 2:50 a.m.

American History X (1998) ★★★ Edward Norton, Edward Furlong. A brutal skinhead emerges from prison reformed and tries to show his neo-Nazi brother the error of his ways. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m. TCM Sat. Noon

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. STARZ Sat. 12:57 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:11 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:43 p.m.

Animal Crackers (1930) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. The zany brothers have the run of a mansion at a high-society party. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 p.m.

The Animal Kingdom (1932) ★★★ Ann Harding, Leslie Howard. A publisher marries a socialite instead of the artist he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 11:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. EPIX Mon. 3:35 a.m. EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Aqua Babes (1956) Narrated by Harry Wismer, Lissa Bengston. Lissa Bengston teaches toddlers how to swim. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:53 a.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

B

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Company (1972) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Barry Brown. A young man evading the Civil War encounters a conniving drifter and his lawless gang after venturing into the West. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:50 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:29 a.m.

Bandits (2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. OVA Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:30 a.m.

BASEketball (1998) ★★ Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Two men invent a successful sport and then try to keep a crass businessman from gaining control of it. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:36 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 6 p.m.

The Beach House (2018) Andie MacDowell, Minka Kelly. Caretta thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 7 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon OVA Sun. Noon

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:34 a.m. STARZ Sat. 4:17 p.m.

Becoming Jane (2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Bedevilled (1955) ★★ Anne Baxter, Steve Forrest. A seminary student helps a nightclub singer sought by Paris police for killing her married lover. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Beg, Borrow or Steal (1937) ★ Frank Morgan, Florence Rice. An American con man invites his estranged wife and daughter to visit him in Paris at a chateau he does not have. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:15 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Sat. 2 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:28 a.m. STARZ Fri. 1:10 p.m. STARZ Fri. 11:44 p.m.

Black Girl (1966) ★★ Mbissine Thérèse Diop, Anne-Marie Jelinck. A Senegalese works as a maid in France for a couple who treat her as a slave. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Black Legion (1937) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Dick Foran. An autoworker loses a promotion to an immigrant and joins a black-robed hate group. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. COM Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Fri. 11 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 12:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 6 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 4:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 2:20 a.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:50 a.m.

Brokeback Mountain (2005) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Wyoming two cowboys begin a secret romance that endures through many years and each one’s shaky marriage. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:16 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Buddy: Superestrella (1997) ★★ Michael Jeter, Kevin Zegers. Tras morir su padre, el tímido Josh se muda con su madre a un pequeño pueblo, donde adopta a un perro abandonado que juega muy bien al baloncesto. Los problemas empiezan cuando sus habilidades con el balón despiertan el interés de la prensa. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ESPND Fri. 5 p.m.

Bullet to the Head (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang. Después de la muerte de sus respectivos compañeros, un sicario de Nueva Orleans y un detective de Washington forman una alianza para acabar con su enemigo común. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Bullitt (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn. A San Francisco police detective gets hold of a mob-witness/corruption case and won’t let go. (M) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

By Your Leave (1935) ★★ Frank Morgan, Genevieve Tobin. A middle-aged married couple agree to spend a week apart, with no questions asked. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

C

Cabin in the Sky (1943) ★★ Ethel Waters, Eddie ``Rochester’’ Anderson. Agents of heaven and hell fight for Little Joe’s soul after his wife gets him a pardon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Cañón recortado (1992) Pedro Fernández, Lina Santos. El líder de una banda criminal decide eliminar a un miembro de su organización, pues lo considera una amenaza porque sabe más de lo debido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 7:16 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Chaos Theory (2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Emily Mortimer. After his wife plays a prank on him, an efficiency expert finds himself subject to the random nature of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:17 a.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 11:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Cheerleader Escort (2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 9 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Chile: Land of Charm (1937) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Exploring the sights, sounds and culture of the South American country. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:10 p.m.

The Chumscrubber (2005) ★★ Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Bell. An alienated teen launches his own investigation into a classmate’s kidnapping. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

The Citadel (1938) ★★★ Robert Donat, Rosalind Russell. With his wife, a Scottish doctor treats impoverished Welsh miners for TB but, dispirited, forsakes them for London’s rich. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:35 p.m. SHOW Tues. 5:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11 p.m.

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:45 a.m.

The Client List (2010) Jennifer Love Hewitt, Teddy Sears. A woman unknowingly takes a job at a massage parlor where prostitution runs rampant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Cold Brook (2018) William Fichtner, Kim Coates. Two ordinary guys embark on an extraordinary adventure and risk everything for a stranger in need. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:55 p.m.

Colewell (2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:08 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Company of Wolves (1985) ★★★ Angela Lansbury, David Warner. An innocent girl meets wolves and werewolves in fantasies echoing the tale of Little Red Riding Hood. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:37 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Cool Hand Luke (1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, George Kennedy. A likable Southern loner on a chain gang resists the captain and keeps trying to escape. (GP) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Country at Heart (2019) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Tues. 10:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 1:50 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Crow: City of Angels (1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Cyborg (1989) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter. A martial artist hunts a killer in a plague-infested urban dump of the future. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:49 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

D-Day, the Sixth of June (1956) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Richard Todd. A married U.S. officer invades Normandy with his London girlfriend’s gallant British fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. STARZ Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Dance of the Weed (1941) Animated. A male weed tries to court a female flower by dancing with her, but he is a little too clumsy. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (NR) 2 hrs. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:36 a.m. SYFY Fri. 2 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:32 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:35 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:17 a.m.

Dead 7 (2016) Nick Carter, Carrie Keagan. A group of gunslingers must take out a horde of zombies to save a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 4 a.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Deep Valley (1947) ★★ Ida Lupino, Dane Clark. A shy California farm girl falls in love with a fugitive from a chain gang. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:25 p.m. CMAX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:19 a.m. STARZ Mon. 3:18 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:42 p.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Design for Scandal (1941) ★★ Rosalind Russell, Walter Pidgeon. A newsman falls in love on Cape Cod with the judge his angry boss expects him to discredit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:34 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:29 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:47 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Devil Within Her (1975) ★ Joan Collins, Eileen Atkins. An ex-stripper gives birth to a satanic infant who wreaks havoc upon those around him. A woman is cursed by a dwarf after she rejects his advances, then has an enormous baby possessed by the evil spirit of the dwarf. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 5:45 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:07 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Dirty Pretty Things (2002) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou. A hotel receptionist runs a racket where desperate immigrants each give up a kidney in exchange for a passport. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:25 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Dodge City (1939) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A Texas cattleman comes to Dodge City, Kan., with his buddies and dons a badge to clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:05 a.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Dos inocentes mujeriegos (1964) Julio Aldama, Irma Dorantes. Dos familias que se disputan los linderos de sus ranchos deciden darse una tregua y casar a sus respectivos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:22 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Dragonheart (1996) ★★ Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000) ★★ Voice of Robby Benson, Christopher Masterson. A young stable boy with dreams of being a knight discovers a baby dragon and tries to help him learn how to fly and fight. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. OVA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:30 a.m. SHOW Thur. 11 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Dust Be My Destiny (1939) ★★ John Garfield, Priscilla Lane. An ex-convict vagrant flees with the stepdaughter of a work-farm boss, then stands trial for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Wed. 10 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Fri. 12:51 p.m. SYFY Sat. 1:54 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Sat. 3 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBCA Sun. 10 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Fri. 5 p.m. E Fri. 10 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:49 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:18 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:47 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:52 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:46 a.m.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet. A doctor’s invention allows a couple to erase the memories of their tumultuous relationship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:19 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Cuando uno de sus compañeros muere, el mercenario Barney Ross y su equipo dan rienda suelta a sus violentos deseos de venganza. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Thur. 3:43 p.m. SYFY Fri. 10:33 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:04 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2:29 a.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. SHOW Fri. 12:45 p.m.

F

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:35 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sun. 10 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:05 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:35 a.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Mon. 10:10 a.m. CMAX Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Mon. 4 p.m. SUND Tues. 10 a.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Park Overall. A girl’s pregnancy further tests her siblings and parents, already stressed by marital problems. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey (2017) Zoey, a young trans Mexican-American, celebrates her 15th birthday. (NR) 26 mins. HBO Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Fifth Avenue Girl (1939) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Walter Connolly. An unhappy millionaire with a wife and family has a girl from Central Park pose as his mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 p.m. SYFY Mon. 1 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Wed. 1 p.m. MTV Thur. 3 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 5 p.m. E Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Fighting Gringo (1939) ★ George O’Brien, Lupita Tovar. A gunfighter and his partners clear a Spanish rancher charged with murder. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Fire in the Sky (1993) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick. Based on the true story of an Arizona lumberjack who claimed to have been abducted by aliens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Thur. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Tues. 3 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Sun. 5:35 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:29 a.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCOP Sun. 4 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 9:35 p.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:22 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:14 p.m. STARZ Fri. 6:22 p.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 a.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:54 a.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 4:17 p.m.

The Footloose Heiress (1937) ★ Craig Reynolds, Ann Sheridan. An ad exec transforms the lowly suitor his socialite daughter agreed to marry as part of a bet. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Forget-Me-Not (1936) ★★ Beniamino Gigli, Joan Gardner. A heartbroken British secretary marries a widowed operatic tenor from Italy. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:11 p.m. STARZ Tues. 5:55 a.m. STARZ Fri. 8:09 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:58 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. LIFE Tues. 6 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Tues. 3:40 p.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Frankie (2019) Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei. A family confronts a life-altering crisis while vacationing in Portugal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:12 a.m.

Frankie and Johnny (1966) ★★ Elvis Presley, Donna Douglas. A singing riverboat gambler risks losing his money and his girlfriend on the Mississippi. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Free Solo (2018) ★★★ Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell. Alex Honnold completes the first free solo climb of famed El Capitan’s 3,000-foot vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. NGC Wed. Noon

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father’s former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 a.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. La pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo se casa con el artista Diego Rivera, quien comparte con ella sus radicales puntos de vista políticos. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:06 p.m. STARZ Tues. 1:14 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:51 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:01 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:58 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m. BBCA Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Tues. 4 p.m. SYFY Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:23 a.m.

Genio y Figura (1952) Luis Aguilar, Antonio Badú. Dos hermanos deben ayudarse mutuamente para permanecer fieles durante un viaje a la Ciudad de México. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

George Washington Slept Here (1942) ★★★ Jack Benny, Ann Sheridan. Unhandy New Yorkers move into a Pennsylvania fixer-upper bought by the wife for its history. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sat. 4:45 p.m. COM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Getaway (1972) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Ali MacGraw. A bank robber and his wife cross a big shot and are chased to the Mexican border. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 7:49 a.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:21 p.m.

The Ghost Comes Home (1940) ★★ Frank Morgan, Billie Burke. A missing man returns and learns his wife collected on his life insurance. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:06 p.m. STARZ Wed. 12:14 p.m. STARZ Wed. 7:22 p.m.

Ghost Shark (2013) Mackenzie Rosman, Richard Moll. After rednecks torture and kill a great white shark, its spirit returns from the dead to seek revenge on the town of Smallport. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Gigli (2003) ★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. A female gangster comes to the aid of a small-time counterpart after he kidnaps the brother of a federal prosecutor. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:05 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:09 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Glitter (2001) ★ Mariah Carey, Max Beesley. A singer develops a volatile relationship with the disc jockey who opened the door to her success. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animada. Con la ayuda de un niño neandertal, un joven dinosaurio se embarca en una aventura épica para reunirse con su amada familia. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the Goosebumps books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Winona Ryder. Rock ‘n’ roll outlaw Jerry Lee Lewis causes a 1950s scandal by marrying his 13-year-old cousin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Great Morgan (1946) ★★ Frank Morgan, Eleanor Powell. Musical outtakes and short subjects highlight this tale of an actor’s ill-fated attempt to produce a movie. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

The Great O’Malley (1937) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Humphrey Bogart. His role in the plight of an unemployed man and his disabled daughter profoundly affects an intractable Irish policeman. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) ★★★★ William Powell, Luise Rainer. The life and times of Broadway showman Florenz Ziegfeld and his two wives. (NR) 2 hrs. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:40 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:51 p.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sun. 3:30 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sat. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:10 a.m.

H

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:44 a.m. STARZ Wed. 3:50 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sun. 6:45 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 10 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:36 p.m.

Happily N’Ever After (2007) ★ Voices of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. Animated. Cinderella forms a resistance movement when her wicked stepmother tries to tip the balance between good and evil in Fairy Tale Land. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. E Sun. 1 p.m. E Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. E Sun. 3:45 p.m. E Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:55 p.m.

He Who Gets Slapped (1924) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Norma Shearer. Silent. A scientist’s faith in humanity is lost when he discovers that his wife is in love with his best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:20 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) ★★ John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Pitt. A transsexual rock singer sues her successful protege for plagiarism. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Hello, It’s Me (2015) Kellie Martin, Kavan Smith. A widow receives messages from her late husband, urging her to move on and heal with a new man in her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Her Secret Family Killer (2020) Brooke Nevin, Diora Baird. A young woman searches for answers after learning that someone related to her murdered her best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 4 p.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:20 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Sun. 10:10 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:14 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:52 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:09 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

El Hombre de la Ametralladora (1960) Fernando Casanova, Rafael Bertrand. Un villano contrata a un asesino a sueldo, El Hombre de la Ametralladora para el secuestro de dos niñas ricas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 10 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FS1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Thur. Noon

Hopscotch (1980) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Glenda Jackson. An ex-CIA agent and his lover write a book about the agency, one jump ahead of agents sent to stop them. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Horse Feathers (1932) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A college president recruits two unlikely gridiron greats after gamblers beef up a rival school’s football team. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Fri. Noon

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m.

The Housemaid (1960) ★★★ Eun-shim Lee, Kim Jin Kyu. A maid and a composer hide an illicit relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:16 p.m.

The Human Comedy (1943) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Frank Morgan. A teenager heads his California family during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sun. 8:10 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Un instructor de combate sale de su retiro para capturar al exestudiante que ha estado matando civiles en Oregón. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Mon. 3:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 1 p.m. SHOW Fri. 8 p.m.

I

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

I Come in Peace (1990) ★★ Dolph Lundgren, Brian Benben. An alien policeman and an FBI agent hunt an alien hulk which kills for heroin in Houston. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:12 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt (2020) Dani Montalvo, Luke Humphrey. Battered wife Lorena Bobbitt becomes an unlikely media sensation after she turns the tables on her abusive husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 a.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

In My Dreams (2014) ★★ Katharine McPhee, Mike Vogel. After meeting only in their dreams, a man and a woman have seven days to turn their romantic visions into reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

In the Company of Men (1997) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Stacy Edwards. During a six-week business trip, two spurned executives select a deaf woman to date and destroy emotionally. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:20 a.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:57 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KCBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:50 p.m.

The International (2009) ★★ Clive Owen, Naomi Watts. Un agente de Interpol y una abogada de Nueva York unen fuerzas para terminar con el financiamiento ilegal de un banco a un grupo terrorista. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:20 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:22 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:23 a.m.

Intruders (2015) Beth Riesgraf, Martin Starr. Anna suffers from a severe case of agoraphobia and cannot escape from her house when three people break in. The intruders think they will get away easily, until Anna’s other psychosis’ break free. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) Elizabeth Holmes, Errol Morris. With a new invention that promised to revolutionize blood testing, Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, heralded as the next Steve Jobs. Then, just two years later, her multibillion-dollar company was dissolved. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 5:30 a.m.

INXS: Live Baby Live (1991) Garry Beers. Live concert footage of the band INXS playing a sold out show at Wembley Stadium in 1991. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KOCE Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Ip Man 3 (2015) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Zhang Jin. El maestro de las artes marciales Ip Man debe luchar contra una banda de criminales liderados por un hombre corrupto que intenta dominar la ciudad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:55 p.m. CMAX Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. Un ladrón y sus compinches planean recuperar la fortuna en oro que perdieron al intercambiarla por un compañero. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:46 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Jalopy (1953) ★★ Bowery Boys, Bob Lowry. Slip and the gang have a new fuel for race cars, and a crooked gambler wants it. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sat. 10:34 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 7:35 a.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. Noon

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 6:55 p.m.

Juan Polainas (1960) Antonio Espino, Irma Dorantes. Un general enrola en una guerra a un zapatero que se mete en una serie de problemas y está a punto de ser fusilado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Thur. 11 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Thur. Noon SYFY Thur. 9 p.m.

Just a Kiss (2002) ★★ Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick. A commercial director, his girlfriend, a ballet dancer, an actor and others deal with relationships in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 1:47 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 10:48 a.m.

Karma (2018) Mandela Van Peebles, Brytni Sarpy. When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

Kermesse (1958) Lilia Prado, Joaquín Cordero. Durante las fiestas patronales de un pequeño pueblo, surge un inesperado triángulo amoroso entre dos jóvenes y una bella mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 7 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 8:30 a.m.

King of the Lumberjacks (1940) ★★ John Payne, Gloria Dickson. Two men and a woman form a timberland triangle ended by a runaway train. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Stewart Granger. An Englishwoman and her brother hire Allan Quatermain to take them to her husband and African treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) ★★★ Robert Wagner, Virginia Leith. A college student kills his rich girlfriend, then charms her sister who does not know who he is. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Knockaround Guys (2001) ★★ John Malkovich, Dennis Hopper. El hijo de un gánster hace hasta lo imposible para recuperar una bolsa llena de dinero que fue perdida en un pueblo de Montana. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Lady for a Day (1933) ★★★ Warren William, May Robson. Frank Capra’s story of an apple peddler who poses as a socialite to impress the daughter she hasn’t seen since birth. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:10 a.m. CMAX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:35 p.m. CMAX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. Kaulder, el último cazador de brujas del mundo, se enfrenta a la reina de las brujas, a quien él mismo mató y por culpa de la cual sufre la maldición de ser inmortal y ver morir a todas las personas que ama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1:43 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Lethal Admirer (2018) Karissa Lee Staples, Drew Seeley. Megan moves across the country to rebuild her life. When she runs into one of her former colleagues, she is pleasantly surprised and the pair become close friends. When he wants more from her, he begins sabotaging everything in Megan’s life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:20 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Limbus (2013) Britt Rentschler, Stanley B. Herman. After a mass suicide, four cult members become stuck in purgatory and have to search for secrets beyond their existence. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Little Boy (2015) ★★ Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson. In 1940s California, a priest and a magician inspire a boy to do good works in the hope that God will recognize his strong faith and bring his father home from war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Little Miss Thoroughbred (1938) ★ John Litel, Ann Sheridan. An orphan changes the luck of a race-track gambler and his sidekick. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Living on Love (1937) ★★ James Dunn, Whitney Bourne. Two roommates who work different shifts eventually meet and begin a romance. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Thur. 10:45 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 1:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. Noon EPIX Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sat. Noon

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew W. Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Love’s Resounding Courage (2010) ★★ Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner. When his beloved wife dies, a man receives support from his parents to help save his land. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

The Lucky Ones (2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m.

M (1951) ★★ David Wayne, Howard da Silva. A gangster orders his men to find the child killer whose crimes have boosted police activity in the area. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SUND Sun. 2:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 2 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 7:34 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. NICK Sun. 9 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Eleanor Parker. A dried-out heroin addict returns to his wife and card dealing in Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words (2017) Narrated by Fanny Ardant. Never-before-seen footage and performances offer insight into the life and career of renowned opera singer Maria Callas. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

El Marido de Mi Novia (1951) María Elena Marqués, Abel Salazar. Una mujer va a la capital para mantener a su marido inválido, por lo que se dedica a robar carteras en los autobuses, pero ella se enamora de otro ladrón. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Marine 2 (2009) ★★ Ted DiBiase, Robert Coleby. Un francotirador de la Marina debe salvar a su esposa y a otros rehenes cuando unos rebeldes se apoderan de un lujoso centro vacacional. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Master of the Nine Dragon Fist: Wong Ching-Ho (2019) A martial artist develops a new form of kung fu to fight opium traders. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying (2016) Zhi Hui Chen, Yankai Yu. Quiet physician Wong from southern China masters a martial art to save his mentor, protect his son and stop a corrupt governor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:33 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 3:20 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Sun. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. STARZ Thur. 8:57 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 6:59 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:36 a.m.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Million Dollar Baby (2004) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank. A deep bond develops between a cantankerous trainer and the female boxer he reluctantly takes under his wing. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:43 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:27 p.m.

Moll Flanders (1996) ★★★ Robin Wright, Morgan Freeman. A benefactor’s servant tells a girl the story of her prostitute mother when he comes to claim her from a 1700s London orphanage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sat. 9 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:03 p.m.

Monkey Business (1931) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo stow away on a trans-Atlantic ocean liner bound for New York and try not to get caught. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Mortdecai (2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Mourning Becomes Electra (1947) ★★ Rosalind Russell, Michael Redgrave. In a Greek tragedy updated to the 1860s, young New Englanders exact vengeance after the murder of their father. (NR) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:40 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. USA Sat. Noon

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. USA Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Must Love Dogs (2005) ★★ Diane Lane, John Cusack. A divorced teacher meets a hopeless romantic after her sister thrusts her into the world of Internet dating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m.

My Dream Is Yours (1949) ★★ Jack Carson, Doris Day. A singer’s ex-agent turns a wholesome girl into a radio star. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

My Husband’s Deadly Past (2020) Sarah Butler, Peter Benson. Haunted by disturbing visions, a woman learns that her devious husband manipulated her memory to hide his role in a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

My Six Convicts (1952) ★★ Millard Mitchell, Gilbert Roland. A mobster, a safecracker and other savvy inmates tell a prison psychologist what he wants to hear. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Mystery House (1938) ★★ Dick Purcell, Ann Sheridan. A private eye follows a trail of murders at a hunting lodge full of suspicious bankers. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Narcotics: Pit of Despair (1967) Kevin Tighe, Gerald LeRoy. A former classmate turned dealer lures a troubled high school student into drug addiction. (NR) 29 mins. TCM Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Narda o el verano (1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Tara Reid. An underachieving collegian needs money to stay in school after his father cuts off his funds. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Fri. 8 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:32 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Ángel del silencio (1979) Rogelio Guerra, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre mudo triunfa como boxeador y, en agradecimiento, se convierte en el generoso benefactor de un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

The Nines (2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis. An actor is under house arrest, a TV show chronicles a sitcom production, and a video-game designer and his family become stranded in the woods. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m.

1913: Seeds of Conflict (2015) Narrated by Robin Parmalee. Filmmaker Ben Loeterman explores the history of Palestine during the latter part of the Ottoman Empire. (NR) 1 hr. KPBS Tues. 8 p.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:23 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Novias Impacientes (1966) Fernando Casanova, Tere Velázquez. Varios líos se presentan cuando un médico, una artista y una cantante que no puede cantar, padecen problemas similares. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:39 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

October Sky (1999) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper. Not wanting to be a miner, a young West Virginian builds rockets with his friends and later becomes a NASA scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8:28 a.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BRVO Fri. 6 a.m. BRVO Sat. 2 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Ominous (2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 a.m. SYFY Thur. 2 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:28 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:19 p.m. STARZ Thur. 6:13 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:15 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. CMAX Sun. Noon

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:20 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Our Man in Marrakesh (1966) ★★ Tony Randall, Senta Berger. Moroccan gangsters involve an American tourist in a complex espionage scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:25 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:23 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Mon. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:01 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Palm Swings (2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:32 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:34 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) ★★ James Coburn, Kris Kristofferson. Garrett, an aging outlaw, becomes a sheriff and has to hunt down his former friend. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:10 a.m.

The Patient in Room 18 (1938) ★★ Patric Knowles, Eric Stanley. A nervous sleuth solves a hospital case despite his butler and nurse. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBCA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ George C. Scott, Karl Malden. Flamboyant Gen. George S. Patton receives accolades and censure as he fights World War II. (M) 2 hrs. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Mon. Noon SHOW Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Match (2016) ★★ Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:58 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Fri. Noon SYFY Fri. 2:58 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper. In upstate New York, two men, and later, their sons must deal with the unforeseen consequences of their actions. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:07 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sat. 5 p.m. BBCA Sat. 11 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Planet of the Sharks (2016) Stephanie Beran, Brandon Auret. Global warming has melted Earth’s glacial mass, submerging nearly the entire planet in water. Sharks now dominate the planet as one massive school is led by a mutant alpha. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m.

Play or Die (2019) Charley Palmer Rothwell, Roxane Mesquida. Two passionate gamers participate in an exclusive escape game in an abandoned hospital. They soon realize that only one of them will get out alive. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:10 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 10:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Poltergeist (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Parapsychologists visit a family’s home when sinister spirits hold their youngest daughter captive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:05 a.m. SHOW Fri. 3 p.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Survivors aboard a capsized ocean liner band together in a fight for their lives, seeking safety through an upside-down maze. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 5:59 p.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. En un planeta extraterrestre, un mercenario y su banda de combatientes luchan para sobrevivir en contra de la arremetida de unos temidos guerreros que están cazándolos por deporte. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:04 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:18 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:02 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 1:40 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. Noon

Project Ithaca (2019) James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell. Five strangers awaken to find themselves trapped aboard an alien spaceship that seems to be harnessing their terror to power the ship. They begin to understand that these species have been abducting humans for decades and possibly centuries. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:55 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Psycho Yoga Instructor (2020) Ashley Wood, Brady Smith. A woman tries to save her marriage and her life when a sociopathic yoga instructor becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:57 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:33 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m. SUND Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:02 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:15 p.m. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Thur. 3 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. Después de que las tropas norcoreanas se adueñan de su ciudad, un grupo de jóvenes americanos de Spokane, entre los que hay un veterano de la guerra de Irak, se refugian en los bosques y forman una guerrilla para atacar al enemigo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:54 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:08 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Repentance (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Anthony Mackie. A disturbed client uses torture to coerce a self-help author into confessing his untold crimes. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Fri. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:34 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6:37 p.m.

El Rey (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:28 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Ride the High Country (1962) ★★★ Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea. Two old ex-lawmen and their sidekick guard a gold shipment and rescue a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Peter Francis James. A seamstress recalls events leading to her act of peaceful defiance that prompted the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. OVA Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Road Gang (1936) ★★ Donald Woods, Carlyle Moore Jr. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper crusades for inmates in a Southern prison camp. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Sun. 12:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 12:03 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Fri. 9:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Romance on the High Seas (1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Janis Paige. A man hires a private eye to watch his wife on a cruise, but the wife sends an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 a.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. Noon BBCA Thur. 2 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TRU Mon. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Sun. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Wed. 11 a.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:56 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:54 p.m.

Scoop (2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:10 p.m.

Sea Devils (1937) ★★ Victor McLaglen, Preston Foster. A Coast Guard mate wants his daughter to marry a crewman, but not the one she wants to. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m. SHOW Fri. 7:30 a.m.

El señor fotógrafo (1952) Cantinflas, Rosita Arenas. Un ingeniero químico se vuelve loco después de que inventa una bomba y su novia es secuestrada. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:15 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:50 p.m.

Serenade (1956) ★★ Mario Lanza, Joan Fontaine. A vineyard worker becomes an opera singer in love with a socialite and a Mexican girl. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Serpico (1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:21 p.m. STARZ Tues. 10 p.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Sat. Noon E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LOGO Mon. 7 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 5:15 p.m.

She (1965) ★★ Ursula Andress, John Richardson. A beautiful immortal queen mistakes an English adventurer for her lover and lures him to a lost city. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

She’s Out of My League (2010) ★★ Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve. An airport security agent must figure out how to make the relationship work when a beautiful, successful woman falls in love with him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 a.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:25 p.m.

The Shootist (1976) ★★★ John Wayne, Lauren Bacall. People pester an old, dying gunfighter rooming with a widow in 1901 Nevada. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Mon. 6 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (2017) A blind high school wrestler tries to win a state championship before he graduates. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. FS1 Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Show of Shows (1929) ★★ Frank Fay, John Barrymore. The Warner Bros. revue, with master of ceremonies, begins with 192 dancing girls on a huge staircase. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Si yo fuera diputado (1951) ★ Cantinflas, Gloria Mange. Un peluquero de una pobre pero honrada ciudad se convierte en el protector de la gente pobre de su barrio. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:30 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9:04 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sinbad of the Seven Seas (1989) ★ Lou Ferrigno, John Steiner. The muscular hero seeks five jewels in exotic places, including the Amazon and an isle of the dead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:25 a.m. CMAX Sun. 2:57 a.m.

Sister Kenny (1946) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Alexander Knox. Australian Elizabeth Kenny graduates from nursing school and becomes famous for her treatment of polio. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:54 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:40 a.m. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:47 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:08 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:28 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:43 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

La Sombra del Tunco (2018) Jorge Rivero, Lucha Villa. Un niño que sobrevive un atentado contra su vida, crece para vengarse de quienes trataron de matarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

A Song Is Born (1948) ★★★ Danny Kaye, Virginia Mayo. A think-tank professor studying jazz falls for a gangster’s girlfriend on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (2016) After being wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls during the Satanic Panic witch-hunt era of the ‘80s and ‘90s, four Latina lesbians fight against mythology, homophobia and prosecutorial fervor in their struggle for exoneration. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. ID Sat. 8 p.m. ID Sun. Noon

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBCA Fri. 3 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:42 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:04 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Stallion Road (1947) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Alexis Smith. A veterinarian and a novelist court a horse breeder during an anthrax scare in Southern California. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:20 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:32 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:29 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 2 a.m.

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002) ★★★ Richard ``Pistol’’ Allen, Jack Ashford. Paul Justman documents the Funk Brothers, musicians who played with the Supremes, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and others. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:50 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Una pareja de detectives investiga a un traficante de cocaína sospechoso de ser el responsable de un asesinato. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Steel Against the Sky (1941) ★★ Lloyd Nolan, Alexis Smith. Turbulence reigns in a steel-working family when two brothers fall in love with the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sat. 2:30 p.m. COM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Wed. 11 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:19 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Stormy Weather (1943) ★★★ Lena Horne, Bill Robinson. A veteran entertainer recalls his wife, his colleagues and his career from 1911 to 1936. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

A Stranger in Town (1943) ★★ Frank Morgan, Richard Carlson. A Supreme Court justice on a duck-hunting foray becomes involved in serious trouble with the citizens in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Stratton Story (1949) ★★★ James Stewart, June Allyson. Inspired by his wife and son, Chicago White Soxer Monty Stratton pitches with an artificial leg. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Suicide Kings (1997) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Denis Leary. Four wealthy young men take a New York crime boss hostage, planning to trade him for one’s kidnapped sister. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:18 a.m.

Suited (2016) Six clients get measured and fitted for new clothes at Bindle & Keep, a tailoring outfit specializing in making clothing for those outside of the gender binary. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m. MTV Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:24 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BRVO Fri. 9 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 3 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Sun. 7 a.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10:03 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 3:40 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:58 p.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sun. 6 p.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical Wet Side Story get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. DISN Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Tempting Fate (2019) Alyssa Milano, Steve Kazee. Gabby’s picture perfect marriage to Elliott is jeopardized when she meets Matt, a handsome younger man who ignites a fire and desire within her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:21 a.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:10 a.m.

That Touch of Mink (1962) ★★ Cary Grant, Doris Day. A bachelor proposes a love affair to a virtuous secretary but she is more interested in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KEYT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Fri. 7 p.m.

They Made Me a Criminal (1939) ★★ John Garfield, The Dead End Kids. A detective finds a fugitive boxing champ on an Arizona ranch with a sweetheart and wayward boys. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Thief (1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:40 a.m.

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Wed. 10:30 a.m.

13 (2010) Jason Statham, Sam Riley. A desperate man takes part in an underworld game of Russian roulette in which gamblers place bets on who will survive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:02 a.m. STARZ Thur. Noon

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 6:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:10 a.m. CMAX Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Top Secret! (1984) ★★ Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge. In a spoof of spy movies, a rock star helps a woman free her scientist father from fascists. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Topper Takes a Trip (1939) ★★ Constance Bennett, Roland Young. The ghosts of socialite Marion and her dog, Skippy, help Cosmo Topper with his wife on the Riviera. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:25 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Tues. 10:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Fri. 10:55 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Wed. 10:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6 p.m.

Tres Hermanos (1943) Julián Soler, David Silva. Una madre mexicana, residente de Texas, pierde a su marido y a dos de sus tres hijos durante la II Guerra Mundial. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:52 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. SUND Sun. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 1:30 a.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:42 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:33 p.m.

Tu vida contra mi vida (1978) Juan Gallardo, Rosenda Bernal. El caballerango Juan es asediado por las mujeres del pueblo, pero él no permite lo conquisten, sin embargo al conocer a la cantante Margarita, la conexión es especial, aunque puedan estar en riesgo sus vidas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Turnabout (1940) ★★ Adolphe Menjou, Carole Landis. An ancient god, sitting on a mantel, swaps the bodies of a bickering adman and his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:52 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 9 a.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 11:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:55 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:56 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Sun. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Under the Gun (2016) Narrated by Katie Couric. Firsthand accounts from parents of Sandy Hook victims, expert commentary and statistics reveal the state of American gun violence and gun control laws. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 6 p.m. SHOW Sat. 8:35 a.m. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:07 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1:49 a.m.

Undertow (2004) ★★ Jamie Bell, Josh Lucas. In possession of gold coins, a teenager and his sickly brother flee from their violent uncle. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:40 a.m.

The Underworld Story (1950) ★★★ Dan Duryea, Herbert Marshall. A newsman aims to prove a maid did not kill a New England publisher’s daughter-in-law. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Fri. 5:01 p.m. SYFY Sat. 12:36 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Unfinished Business (2015) ★ Vince Vaughn, Tom Wilkinson. A business trip to Europe goes disastrously awry for a business owner and his associates, who are hoping to close the most important deal of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:05 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:18 p.m. STARZ Mon. 9:29 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Fri. 10 p.m. OVA Sat. 7 p.m.

La usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SYFY Mon. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:33 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:22 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 11:20 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:27 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Waiting for Superman (2010) ★★★ Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:45 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:34 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Fri. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 4 a.m.

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 11:22 a.m. HBO Wed. 7:05 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:50 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Wed. 11:35 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (1979) ★★ Charles Durning, Carol Kane. A retired police detective hunts a deranged British seaman out to re-create a baby sitter’s horror. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:45 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:57 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:42 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:47 a.m.

The Wild Bunch (1969) ★★★★ William Holden, Ernest Borgnine. An outlaw and his gang, on the run from the Mexican Army and bounty hunters, plot to rob a United States Army train. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

The Woman in Green (1945) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson follow Moriarty’s trail to a hypnotist called Lydia. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Worth Winning (1989) ★★ Mark Harmon, Madeleine Stowe. A TV weatherman’s buddy bets him he cannot talk three women into marriage, and prove it on video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN Tues. 7 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Yearling (1946) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Jane Wyman. A pet deer changes a boy and his parents, pioneering farmers in Florida after the Civil War. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:56 a.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:33 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:09 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Sun. 10 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:02 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:26 p.m.