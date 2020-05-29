What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk: ‘Lucy in the Sky’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv

SERIES

The Zoo In this new episode, zookeepers set a pair of porcupines up on a “blind-date” and then hope for the best. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant (N) 9 p.m. OWN

Saved by the Barn A cow suffering from a recent leg injury is transported to Indiana for hydrotherapy. Also, a goat also takes her first steps after being fitted with a prosthetic. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet

The Aquarium This new episode features the birth of a Beluga whale. 10:02 p.m. Animal Planet



CORONAVIRUS

The ABC’s of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents CNN experts and “Sesame Street” characters tackle issues including education, anxiety, screen time and playdates as they relate to COVID-19; Big Bird, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill as host. (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 8 p.m. CNN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Scott Huesing. 4:30 p.m. KTLA



CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The fallout following George Floyd’s death: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Unrest following George Floyd’s death; China; COVID-19 response: National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. (N) 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS China tightens its grip on Hong Kong; U.S.-China relations: Martin Lee, United Democrats of Hong Kong; Chris Patten, final governor of Hong Kong. America’s struggles with race: Author Bryan Stevenson (“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). Steve Bannon. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump. David Brown, superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Tom Wyatt, KinderCare Education. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Reporting live from Minneapolis: Shaquille Brewster. Panel: Joshua Johnson; Pat McCrory; María Teresa Kumar. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Fallout from the death of George Floyd: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The COVID-19 response: National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Panel: Chris Christie; Cecilia Vega; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Cornel West, Harvard Divinity School. Author Lawrence Wright (“The End of October”). Panel: Michael Anton; Dana Perino; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Press freedom: Omar Jimenez, Bill Kirkos and Leonel Mendez, CNN. President Trump and social media: Author Roger McNamee (“Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe”); Yael Eisenstat. A Twitter smear campaign: Jane Coaston, Vox; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; David Frum, the Atlantic. How White House press briefings have changed: Jeff Mason, Reuters. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Gillian Turner; Richard Fowler; Griff Jenkins; Leslie Marshall; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Red Shoes This 1948 drama stars Scottish-born ballerina Moira Shearer as a dancer torn between her art and her love for the composer of a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Red Shoes.” Anton Walbrook also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

Lucy in the Sky Noah Hawley co-wrote and directed this 2019 drama based on a real-life tabloid scandal involving a messy romantic triangle involving NASA astronauts. Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Captive Nanny A woman eager to adopt a child is hired as a live-in nanny for a family who seem obsessed with their home security. Karynn Moore and Austin Highsmith star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Full Metal Jacket Matthew Modine, Vincent D’Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey and Adam Baldwin star in director Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam War film. 10:30 p.m. IFC

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

The Body Snatcher (1945) 9 a.m. TCM

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

First Blood (1982) 10 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. Paramount

Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood (2019) 10:06 a.m. Starz

From Here to Eternity (1953) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Thoroughbreds (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

Death of a Cheerleader (1994) 11 a.m. Lifetime

Chicago (2002) 11 a.m. TMC

Instant Family (2018) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Green Book (2018) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) Noon FX

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 12:17 p.m. Encore

The Far Country (1955) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

Terms of Endearment (1983) 1 p.m. TMC

42 (2013) 1 p.m. VH1

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

The Sixth Sense (1999) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2 p.m. FX

Wanted (2008) 2:05 p.m. Syfy

Dirty Dancing (1987) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT

The Sundowners (1960) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 3 p.m. AMC

Warrior (2011) 3:20 p.m. Epix

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 3:28 p.m. Encore

Love, Simon (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Mean Girls (2004) 3:30 p.m. MTV

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Black Hawk Down (2001) 3:43 p.m. Starz

Easy A (2010) 4 and 11 p.m. E!

Creed (2015) 4 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 4:30 p.m. TNT

Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Point Break (1991) 5 p.m. IFC

The American President (1995) 5 p.m. TMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Natural (1984) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Coach Carter (2005) 7 p.m. VH1

The Man Who Loved Redheads (1955) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. NBC

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 8 p.m. Encore

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. IFC

The Captive Nanny (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9 and 11:15 p.m. Sundance

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Rocketman (2019) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Role Models (2008) 11:19 p.m. Encore