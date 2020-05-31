What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Almost Paradise Christian Kane, Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino and Ces Quesada star in the season finale. (N) 7 p.m. WGN America

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Iconic: TLC Musicians LoCash, Ceraadi, Max and Ally Brooke perform covers of TLC’s biggest hits. TLC then selects one of the artists to collaborate with in a performance. 8 p.m. CW

Beyond the Unknown Don Wildman investigates claims of psychic spies in the CIA in the season finale. 8 p.m. Travel

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (guest star Cleo Anthony) about all the good her findings could do. Lily Cowles, Amber Midthunder and Tyler Blackburn also star in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW

The Baker and the Beauty In the first of two new episodes, Daniel and Noa (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) try to rebound after a falling out, but Daniel still wants a more normal life. Then, in the season finale Daniel is approached with an opportunity that would require him to leave the family business. Lisa Vidal also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart After Martha Stewart gives the three finalists a lesson on how to make the best wedding cake outdoors, the campers have four hours to make one. Carla Hall and Dan Langan join Stewart to judge their efforts. Jesse Palmer hosts the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Home Town Erin and Ben Napier’s latest clients are two brothers who want to open a cafe with a private apartment on the property. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Barkskins In the first of two new episodes, Mathilde (Marcia Gay Harden) takes charge of the inn. Lily Sullivan also stars. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Bebe Rexha in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Creepshow A killer gets stranded in a funeral home with a mortician and his monkey paw. In a second episode a former mayor and his followers who controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine. 10 p.m. AMC

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Brunch and leftovers in the season finale. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Beyond the Unknown (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic Kate Bolduan. (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus briefings and events 5 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Amanda Peet (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”); medical safety during COVID-19. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Magic Johnson. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”) and fiancé Anthony Gutierrez; Train performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sanya Richards-Ross and Julissa Bermudez (“Central Ave.”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall How the pandemic impacts children in underserved communities; managing anxiety disorder; insomnia. 1 p.m. KABC

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Little Big Town’s Pontoon; Derek Hough; Drs. Terry Dubrow, Paul Nassif (“Botched”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The pandemic’s emotional and psychological toll on healthcare workers and first responders. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner; the Killers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Common mistakes that can turn a microwave into a hotbed of germs; shopping for healthy shrimp. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Man sells drugs to suicidal friend; pharmacy reveals patient’s HIV status; woman has 759 cysts. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lady Gaga; Little Big Town performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Hayes; Brian Wilson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Action Bronson. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Keegan-Michael Key; Doja Cat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tegan and Sara; Alexandra Shipp. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

The Skeleton Twins (2014) 8:40 a.m. Epix

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Wife (2017) 8:47 a.m. Starz

Stir Crazy (1980) 9 a.m. AMC

Spectre (2015) 10 a.m. FX

The Favourite (2018) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Adventureland (2009) 10:29 a.m. Starz

The Departed (2006) 11:45 a.m. IFC

The Human Comedy (1943) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) Noon VH1

The Pledge (2001) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Up in the Air (2009) 12:18 and 9:29 p.m. Starz

Lucy (2014) 1 p.m. FX

The Fifth Element (1997) 1 p.m. Syfy

Zombieland (2009) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Dazed and Confused (1993) 2:35 p.m. Encore

The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

A Few Good Men (1992) 4 p.m. Sundance

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 5:11 p.m. Starz

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:15 p.m. TNT

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. AMC

New Jack City (1991) 6 p.m. BET

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 6:10 p.m. TMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 7 and 10 p.m. LOGO

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Adrift (2018) 10 p.m. TMC

Déjà Vu (2006) 10:25 p.m. Cinemax

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 10:56 p.m. Encore

Crawl (2019) 11:10 p.m. Epix

