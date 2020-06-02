What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’; COVID-19

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Brad Garrett and Bill Burr are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Game On Demi Lovato and Ronda Rousey compete. 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents wonder if preserving the future as they know it is worth the destruction they could prevent in this new episode. With Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge. 10 p.m. ABC

American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) struggles to get the respect from advertisers despite the popularity of his show. Also, back in Los Angeles, Simone (Katlyn Nichol) wants to rekindle her relationship with JT (Christopher Jefferson). (N) 10 p.m. BET

What We Do in the Shadows When Nandor and Laszlo (Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry) are abducted by a coven of witches, the others venture to Brooklyn to rescue them. Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

Advertisement

At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy hosts a Labor Day “optionally mandatory” barbecue party for her staff in Patty Hogg’s backyard. Darrell Hammond and David Koechner guest star. 10 p.m. TRU



SPECIALS

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Gary Sinise, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban are among the performers lending their talents to this two-hour special honoring heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. 8 and 10 p.m. CMT; 8 p.m. Paramount, POP and TV Land



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon the CW

Advertisement

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emily Pilloton; Mike Wiley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”). 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Victor Cruz (“Pop of the Morning”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Elisabeth Moss; Jewel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kamala Harris; Talib Kweli; Sia performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Ramy Youssef; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

MOVIES

The Festival Dumped by his girlfriend (Hannah Tointon) just before graduation, a young man (Joe Thomas) reluctantly agrees to accompany his friend (Hammed Animashaun) to a music festival to get over his pain in this 2018 British comedy. Claudia O’Doherty, Emma Rigby, Jemaine Clement, Nick Frost and Noel Fielding costar. 10 p.m. Epix

Ode to Joy Based on a true story that originally aired on the public radio series “This American Life,” Jason Winer’s 2019 romantic comedy stars Martin Freeman (“Sherlock”) as a middle-age New York librarian who suffers from cataplexy, a medical condition that causes him to faint whenever he experiences powerful emotions. Morena Baccarin, Jake Lacy and Jane Curtin also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 8 a.m. TCM

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Chicago (2002) 9 a.m. Showtime

La Bamba (1987) 9:29 a.m. Encore

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Free Solo (2018) noon National Geographic

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

The Grey (2012) 1:51 p.m. Starz

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET

Doubt (2008) 3:30 p.m. HBO

The Terminator (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 5:05 p.m. Epix

Shazam! (2019) 5:15 p.m. HBO

World War Z (2013) 5:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Training Day (2001) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Rescue Dawn (2006) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

Wedding Crashers (2005) 6 p.m. Freeform

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 6 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

Ride the High Country (1962) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Dan in Real Life (2007) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Up (2009) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 8 p.m. FXX

The Wild Bunch (1969) 8 p.m. TCM

X-Men: First Class (2011) 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Fury (2014) 10 p.m. AMC

The Festival (2018) 10 p.m. Epix

Ode to Joy (2019) 10 p.m. Showtime

Speed (1994) 10 p.m. USA

Advertisement

The Hate U Give (2018) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax