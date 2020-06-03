What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Man With a Plan’ on CBS; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

TV HIGHLIGHTS

Council of Dads The Perry family and dads come together when Charlotte (Thalia Tran) needs emergency surgery. Michele Weaver, Clive Standen, J. August Richards and Sarah Wayne Callies also star in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth After losing at the custody hearing, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is desperate to help Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) and launches an emergency challenge to the court-appointed custodian. Peter Mooney also stars in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are in the hot seat for the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber; Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne; Tyra Banks; Reggie Bush; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Master P and Romeo; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) helps Katie (Grace Kaufman) prepare for her driving test. Liza Snyder also stars in this new episode of the comedy. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Flip or Flop Christina and Tarek take a gamble on a house in Irvine in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Blindspot (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love The men compete in a variety of challenges designed to prove whether they have have both intelligence and mental flexibility, qualities Kristy is looking for in a prospective father. Kristin Davis is the host. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible In this new episode, chef Robert Irvine hopes to turn around T. Phillip’s Alehouse and Grill in Glendora. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here (season finale) 9 p.m. HBO

Mountain Men (season premiere) 9 p.m. History

Broke When Sammy’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) big idea for his school project fails, his family stays up all night to help him in this new episode of the comedy. Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette and Natasha Leggero star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales and Abbi Jacobson. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef The final five travel to Italy where they make an aperitivo for 30 locals from the town of Lucca. Then, they hunt for the elusive white truffle which they must use in a dish for a Tuscan food festival in this new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Bravo

Summer Rush Filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the restaurant world upside down, this new four-part series follows a family of restaurateurs in Lake George, N.Y., as they keep three restaurants running smoothly during the busiest time of year. 10 p.m. Food Network

Vagrant Queen (season finale) 11 p.m. Syfy



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blair Underwood. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gayle King guest cohosts; Louie Anderson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talks about her recent impassioned speech about the unrest in Atlanta. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan John Lithgow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bernie Sanders; Bernice A. King; James Blake. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Ross Sorkin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Ruffalo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Christine Baranski; Taika Waititi. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick; Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Citadel (1938) 8 a.m. TCM

Déjà Vu (2006) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Don’t Breathe (2016) 9:30 a.m. FX

Unforgiven (1992) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Finding Forrester (2000) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Juno (2007) 11 a.m. Sundance

War of the Worlds (2005) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Seven (1995) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Favourite (2018) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Women (1939) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Instant Family (2018) 12:50 p.m. Epix

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 1 p.m. FXX

Back to School (1986) 1 p.m. IFC

World War Z (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX

Almost Famous (2000) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Bad Company (1972) 2:50 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 3 p.m. AMC

Red Dragon (2002) 3:08 p.m. Starz

His Girl Friday (1940) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Brothers (2009) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 5:15 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Showtime

True Grit (2010) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Joker (2019) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Hidden Figures (2016) 7 p.m. FX

Stormy Weather (1943) 7 p.m. TCM

Stan & Ollie (2018) 7:20 p.m. Encore

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. CMT

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 8 p.m. Paramount

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. TMC

All Night Long (1962) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Out of Sight (1998) 8:55 p.m. Starz

Coach Carter (2005) 9 p.m. BET

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10 p.m. Cinemax

The Martian (2015) 10 p.m. FX

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10 p.m. TMC

A Song Is Born (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 10:30 p.m. CMT

Young Frankenstein (1974) 10:33 p.m. Encore

Lone Survivor (2013) 10:45 p.m. TNT

Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:57 p.m. Starz