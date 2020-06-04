Gabrielle Union says NBC chairman ‘threatened’ her after she reported racism

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint of employment discrimination against production companies Fremantle and Syco, NBC and Simon Cowell after reporting alleged racist behavior on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

Using language from NBC’s recent statement about Black Lives Matter, a statement released Thursday on Union’s behalf claims that the network retaliated against her when she expressed concerns about “acts of racism” she experienced on the competition program.

“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism,’” read the statement from Union’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, referencing NBC’s social-media pledge to “stand with our black employees.”

“Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its ‘outrage’ at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced.”

Union also accused the chairman of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, of threatening her when she spoke up about a toxic environment. The “L.A.'s Finest” star exited “America’s Got Talent” in 2019 after serving as a judge for one season.

NBC did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

“In sharp contrast to NBC’s recent statement on race, what was truly an ‘outrage’ was the fact that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show,” Freedman’s statement continues.

“There is no place for this type of racial bullying in the workplace, and it is going to take more than a Tweet from NBC to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free from racism.”