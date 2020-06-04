What’s on TV Friday: Season finale of ‘Betty’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode are Titou, Juliana Fay, Leon Etienne, Joshua Jay, Richard Turner and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated production but as a new season gets under way, host and executive producer RuPaul promises fans “a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds.” 8 p.m. VH1
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Since host Guy Fieri and his family love both cooking at home and great restaurant food, this new episode combines both. 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 “The Sins of the Father,” a new episode of the newsmagazine series, features interviews with daughters of Karl Karlsen, who was convicted of killing his wife and son. 9 p.m. ABC
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Friday Night in With the Morgans Norman Reedus and Elisabeth Moss check in with the Morgans via video chat. 10 p.m. AMC
Trackers Adapted from a crime novel by author Deon Meyer, this new series follows three story lines that ultimately collide in a violent conspiracy that includes diamond smuggling, black rhinos, the CIA and international terrorism. Rolanda Marais, Trix Vivier, Sandi Schultz, James Gracie and Ed Stoppard star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Betty This series adaptation of Crystal Mosells’ feature film “Skate Kitchen” ends its first season with a finale in which most of the main characters get together for another all-girl skate session. Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Moonbear, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg star. 11 p.m. HBO
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Freestyle Love Supreme”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Billie Joe Armstrong performs; Dan Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Kudrow (“Space Force”); chef Michael Lomonaco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kim Kardashian West; Sara Haines guest cohosts. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Young M.A performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Olivia Newton-John; Yvonne Orji. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Dr. Bernice King. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis; President Trump’s response to the protests; former Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis’ rebuke of Trump; the coronavirus pandemic; rising unemployment rate. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lisa Kudrow; Jacob Collier; Ty Dolla $ign; Mahalia. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers RuPaul; Stacey Abrams; Maria Bamford; Elijah Wood performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Marx Brothers Madness The 1931 comedy “Monkey Business” kicks off TCM’s four-movie marathon starring Groucho, Chico and Harpo. 5 p.m. That’s followed at at 6:30 by 1932’s “Horse Feathers”; 1930’s “Animal Crackers” at 7:45 and 1933’s “Duck Soup” at 9:30.
Cold Pursuit Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland made his Hollywood debut with this 2019 thriller, which stars Liam Neeson as a snowplow driver whose tranquil life is shattered when his son dies of a forced heroin overdose. On the brink of suicide he learns the identity of the drug cartel that killed his son and embarks on a mission of revenge. Laura Dern, Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson and Emmy Rossum also star. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Tom Hanks stars as beloved children’s TV host Fred Rogers in director Marielle Heller’s poignant 2019 biographical drama inspired by an Esquire magazine article. Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper and Maryann Plunkett also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Forrest Gump (1994) 8:09 a.m. and 3:58 p.m. Starz
The Animal Kingdom (1932) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Jackie Brown (1997) 8:46 a.m. Encore
Back to School (1986) 9 a.m. IFC
Rocky (1976) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax
Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:33 a.m. Starz
Rocky Balboa (2006) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Like Crazy (2011) 11:20 a.m. Epix
The Martian (2015) 1 p.m. FX
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1 p.m. IFC
Hustlers (2019) 1 and 8 p.m. Showtime
Stan & Ollie (2018) 2:29 p.m. Encore
Moonstruck (1987) 3 p.m. TCM
Casino Royale (2006) 3:20 p.m. HBO
Hidden Figures (2016) 4 p.m. FX
Goosebumps (2015) 4 p.m. FXX
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation
Young Frankenstein (1974) 4:09 p.m. Encore
Coach Carter (2005) 5 p.m. BET
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Serpico (1973) 5:45 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. Lifetime
Mean Girls (2004) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 6:22 p.m. Starz
Avatar (2009) 7 p.m. FX; 10:30 p.m. FX
Thelma & Louise (1991) 7 p.m. Ovation
Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:32 p.m. Encore
The Nice Guys (2016) 7:55 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11:40 p.m. BBC America
Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Green Book (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT
Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
Unforgiven (1992) 10:15 p.m. TMC
True Romance (1993) 10:42 p.m. Encore