What’s on TV Friday: Season finale of ‘Betty’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode are Titou, Juliana Fay, Leon Etienne, Joshua Jay, Richard Turner and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated production but as a new season gets under way, host and executive producer RuPaul promises fans “a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds.” 8 p.m. VH1

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Since host Guy Fieri and his family love both cooking at home and great restaurant food, this new episode combines both. 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 “The Sins of the Father,” a new episode of the newsmagazine series, features interviews with daughters of Karl Karlsen, who was convicted of killing his wife and son. 9 p.m. ABC

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Friday Night in With the Morgans Norman Reedus and Elisabeth Moss check in with the Morgans via video chat. 10 p.m. AMC

Trackers Adapted from a crime novel by author Deon Meyer, this new series follows three story lines that ultimately collide in a violent conspiracy that includes diamond smuggling, black rhinos, the CIA and international terrorism. Rolanda Marais, Trix Vivier, Sandi Schultz, James Gracie and Ed Stoppard star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Betty This series adaptation of Crystal Mosells’ feature film “Skate Kitchen” ends its first season with a finale in which most of the main characters get together for another all-girl skate session. Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Moonbear, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg star. 11 p.m. HBO



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Freestyle Love Supreme”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Billie Joe Armstrong performs; Dan Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Kudrow (“Space Force”); chef Michael Lomonaco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West; Sara Haines guest cohosts. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Young M.A performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Olivia Newton-John; Yvonne Orji. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Dr. Bernice King. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis; President Trump’s response to the protests; former Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis’ rebuke of Trump; the coronavirus pandemic; rising unemployment rate. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lisa Kudrow; Jacob Collier; Ty Dolla $ign; Mahalia. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers RuPaul; Stacey Abrams; Maria Bamford; Elijah Wood performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Marx Brothers Madness The 1931 comedy “Monkey Business” kicks off TCM’s four-movie marathon starring Groucho, Chico and Harpo. 5 p.m. That’s followed at at 6:30 by 1932’s “Horse Feathers”; 1930’s “Animal Crackers” at 7:45 and 1933’s “Duck Soup” at 9:30.

Cold Pursuit Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland made his Hollywood debut with this 2019 thriller, which stars Liam Neeson as a snowplow driver whose tranquil life is shattered when his son dies of a forced heroin overdose. On the brink of suicide he learns the identity of the drug cartel that killed his son and embarks on a mission of revenge. Laura Dern, Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson and Emmy Rossum also star. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Tom Hanks stars as beloved children’s TV host Fred Rogers in director Marielle Heller’s poignant 2019 biographical drama inspired by an Esquire magazine article. Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper and Maryann Plunkett also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Forrest Gump (1994) 8:09 a.m. and 3:58 p.m. Starz

The Animal Kingdom (1932) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Jackie Brown (1997) 8:46 a.m. Encore

Back to School (1986) 9 a.m. IFC

Rocky (1976) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 10:05 a.m. Cinemax

Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:33 a.m. Starz

Rocky Balboa (2006) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Like Crazy (2011) 11:20 a.m. Epix

The Martian (2015) 1 p.m. FX

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1 p.m. IFC

Hustlers (2019) 1 and 8 p.m. Showtime

Stan & Ollie (2018) 2:29 p.m. Encore

Moonstruck (1987) 3 p.m. TCM

Casino Royale (2006) 3:20 p.m. HBO

Hidden Figures (2016) 4 p.m. FX

Goosebumps (2015) 4 p.m. FXX

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation

Young Frankenstein (1974) 4:09 p.m. Encore

Coach Carter (2005) 5 p.m. BET

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Serpico (1973) 5:45 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. Lifetime

Mean Girls (2004) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 6:22 p.m. Starz

Avatar (2009) 7 p.m. FX; 10:30 p.m. FX

Thelma & Louise (1991) 7 p.m. Ovation

Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:32 p.m. Encore

The Nice Guys (2016) 7:55 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11:40 p.m. BBC America

Roxanne (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Green Book (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT

Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

Unforgiven (1992) 10:15 p.m. TMC

True Romance (1993) 10:42 p.m. Encore