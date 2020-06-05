Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
How to watch ‘Sesame Street’ and CNN’s town hall on racism

"Sesame Street"
“Sesame Street” is partnering with CNN to present a town hall on racism.
(Warner Media/Warner Media/HBO)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 5, 2020
4:07 PM
“Sesame Street” and CNN are holding a town hall this weekend to help families discuss racism and the protests taking place nationwide.

Hosted by CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill, with help from Big Bird and friends, the hourlong program, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,” airs Saturday at 7 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. Topics include how to build empathy and embrace diversity.

In addition to Big Bird, the special will feature Muppets Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, Rosita, Elmo and his dad Louie, as well as “Sesame Street” cast members Roscoe Orman and Sonia Manzano, and Jeanette Betancourt, the senior vice president of U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop.

“Elmo wants to end racism too,” Elmo says in a promo for the show. “Elmo wants everybody to be treated fairly. What can Elmo do, Daddy? How can Elmo support his friends?”

“Well, we can start by learning and talking about what is happening and take action,” replies Louie. “And you know, Elmo, we have some friends that can help.”

“Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” also will be available to livestream for free on CNN.com — no login required — and CNN mobile apps. CNNgo subscribers can watch on desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
