How to watch ‘Sesame Street’ and CNN’s town hall on racism

“Sesame Street” and CNN are holding a town hall this weekend to help families discuss racism and the protests taking place nationwide.

Hosted by CNN’s Van Jones and Erica Hill, with help from Big Bird and friends, the hourlong program, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,” airs Saturday at 7 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. Topics include how to build empathy and embrace diversity.

In addition to Big Bird, the special will feature Muppets Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, Rosita, Elmo and his dad Louie, as well as “Sesame Street” cast members Roscoe Orman and Sonia Manzano, and Jeanette Betancourt, the senior vice president of U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop.

Join @Elmo & friends tomorrow for a CNN Town Hall to help kids & families discuss racism & the protests taking place nationwide. Watch live tomorrow on @CNN, @cnni, @CNNEE, CNNgo or https://t.co/zIKVvKlCMo for free. Available after on CNNgo, On Demand and https://t.co/zIKVvKlCMo. pic.twitter.com/j02ylHXW7R — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 5, 2020

“Elmo wants to end racism too,” Elmo says in a promo for the show. “Elmo wants everybody to be treated fairly. What can Elmo do, Daddy? How can Elmo support his friends?”

“Well, we can start by learning and talking about what is happening and take action,” replies Louie. “And you know, Elmo, we have some friends that can help.”

“Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” also will be available to livestream for free on CNN.com — no login required — and CNN mobile apps. CNNgo subscribers can watch on desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.