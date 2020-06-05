What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Ad Astra’

SERIES

The Zoo Central Park Zoo welcomes the facility’s first Atlantic puffin chick. Also, a rhino undergoes allergy testing and an endangered gecko welcomes her first hatchling. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Expedition Unknown: Josh Gates Tonight In honor of the D-Day anniversary Gates visits Normandy to recall the battles on land, air and sea. Dennis Quaid and Seal Team 6’s Will Chesney, who was part of the raid that took out Osama Bin Laden, are interviewed. 8 p.m. Discovery

Roswell, New Mexico Inspired by the prospects of her research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (Cleo Anthony) about all the good work it could do. Also, Max (Nathan Parsons) enlists Kyle (Michael Trevino) in investigating recent abductions. 9 p.m. CW

Saved by the Barn Dan and Chris cross Lake Michigan to adopt two Mangalica piglets. Also. a goat is equipped with pool noodles to protect the other animals from his rage. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It This new comedy special, taped at Howard University in Washington, D.C., includes personal footage shot in Nigeria, Orji’s native country. 10 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Dr. Whitney Bowe; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Former Sec. of State Colin Powell. Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS George Floyd’s death; President Trump’s response to unrest; militarization of policing: Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Problems with policing: Shaila Dewan, the New York Times. Global demonstrations sparked by American protests against police brutality and for racial justice: Author Ben Judah (“This Is London: Life and Death in the World City”); author Nesrine Malik (“We Need New Stories: Challenging the Toxic Myths Behind Our Age of Discontent”). How COVID-19 has impacted African Americans: David Williams, Harvard University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Peter Navarro. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Panel: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Attorney General William Barr. Former Sec. of State Condoleezza Rice. Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Alicia Garza, Black Lives Matter. Lonnie G. Bunch III, Smithsonian Institution. James Stavridis. Panel: David French, Time; Eugene Robinson; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Unrest following the killing of George Floyd: Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and author Martin Dempsey (“No Time For Spectators: The Lessons That Mattered Most From West Point to the West Wing”). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Rachel Scott; Pierre Thomas. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz. Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Marie Harf; Jason Riley. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m.

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Reporting while black: Karen Attiah, the Washington Post; Jemele Hill, the Atlantic. The New York Times op-ed controversy: Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine. Fears about President Trump’s autocratic impulses: Masha Gessen, (“Surviving Autocracy”), Alexi McCammond, Axios. Facebook management versus its employees: Oliver Darcy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Griff Jenkins; Mo Elleithee; Mara Liasson; Kat Timpf; Jennifer Griffin. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS, 8 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Ad Astra Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who ventures into space in search of his long-lost father (Tommy Lee Jones), who was working on a project that now threatens the solar system. Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland also star in this 2019 science fiction adventure. 8 p.m. HBO

Psycho Yoga Instructor Ashley Wood and Brady Smith star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Official Secrets Keira Knightley stars in director Gavin Hood’s 2019 docudrama as an employee with Britain’s Government Communication Headquarters who leaked an explosive memo revealing that the United States had eavesdropped on foreign diplomats who were working on a United Nations resolution relating to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans, Indira Varma, Ralph Fiennes, Conleth Hill and Tamsin Greig also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Frequency (2000) 8 a.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:03 a.m. Starz

October Sky (1999) 8:28 a.m. Encore

Rocketman (2019) 9 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. Epix

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 9 a.m. Showtime

Jurassic Park (1993) 9:10 a.m. USA

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9:35 a.m. Freeform

The Hours (2002) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX

Goosebumps (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

The Birdcage (1996) 11 a.m. Showtime

Dirty Dancing (1987) 11:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

Ray (2004) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) Noon TCM

Pretty in Pink (1986) 12:10 p.m. Freeform

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 12:16 p.m. Encore

Coming to America (1988) 12:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Paramount

Split (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 1 p.m. Ovation

Transformers (2007) 1 p.m. TNT

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FX

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 2 and 11 p.m. Showtime

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 2 p.m. TMC

Hitch (2005) 2 p.m. VH1

Clueless (1995) 2:15 p.m. Freeform

Silverado (1985) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

True Romance (1993) 2:33 p.m. Encore

Trading Places (1983) 2:45 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

D-Day, the Sixth of June (1956) 3 p.m. TCM

Unfaithful (2002) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax

Total Recall (1990) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Roxanne (1987) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 4:30 p.m. TBS

Paranormal Activity (2007) 4:34 p.m. Encore

Easy A (2010) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:58 p.m. Syfy

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. AMC

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Doctor Strange (2016) 5:05 p.m. USA

Love & Mercy (2014) 5:55 p.m. Epix

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 6 and 10 p.m. FXX

The Fugitive (1993) 6 p.m. IFC

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Game Night (2018) 6:45 p.m. TBS

Panic Room (2002) 7:05 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 and 10 p.m. USA

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man (2002) 8 p.m. Encore

Point Break (1991) 8 p.m. Sundance; 10:45 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 8 p.m. Syfy

Top Gun (1986) 9 p.m. IFC

The Underworld Story (1950) 9 p.m. TCM

The Hangover (2009) 9:25 p.m. Freeform

Five Fingers (2006) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 10 p.m. FX

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:04 p.m. Encore

Hopscotch (1980) 11 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 11:51 p.m. Starz

