What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Ad Astra’

SERIES
The Zoo Central Park Zoo welcomes the facility’s first Atlantic puffin chick. Also, a rhino undergoes allergy testing and an endangered gecko welcomes her first hatchling. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Expedition Unknown: Josh Gates Tonight In honor of the D-Day anniversary Gates visits Normandy to recall the battles on land, air and sea. Dennis Quaid and Seal Team 6’s Will Chesney, who was part of the raid that took out Osama Bin Laden, are interviewed. 8 p.m. Discovery
Roswell, New Mexico Inspired by the prospects of her research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) opens up to Diego (Cleo Anthony) about all the good work it could do. Also, Max (Nathan Parsons) enlists Kyle (Michael Trevino) in investigating recent abductions. 9 p.m. CW
Saved by the Barn Dan and Chris cross Lake Michigan to adopt two Mangalica piglets. Also. a goat is equipped with pool noodles to protect the other animals from his rage. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It This new comedy special, taped at Howard University in Washington, D.C., includes personal footage shot in Nigeria, Orji’s native country. 10 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Dr. Whitney Bowe; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Former Sec. of State Colin Powell. Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS George Floyd’s death; President Trump’s response to unrest; militarization of policing: Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Problems with policing: Shaila Dewan, the New York Times. Global demonstrations sparked by American protests against police brutality and for racial justice: Author Ben Judah (“This Is London: Life and Death in the World City”); author Nesrine Malik (“We Need New Stories: Challenging the Toxic Myths Behind Our Age of Discontent”). How COVID-19 has impacted African Americans: David Williams, Harvard University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Peter Navarro. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Panel: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Attorney General William Barr. Former Sec. of State Condoleezza Rice. Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Alicia Garza, Black Lives Matter. Lonnie G. Bunch III, Smithsonian Institution. James Stavridis. Panel: David French, Time; Eugene Robinson; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Unrest following the killing of George Floyd: Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and author Martin Dempsey (“No Time For Spectators: The Lessons That Mattered Most From West Point to the West Wing”). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Rachel Scott; Pierre Thomas. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz. Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Marie Harf; Jason Riley. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m.
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Reporting while black: Karen Attiah, the Washington Post; Jemele Hill, the Atlantic. The New York Times op-ed controversy: Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine. Fears about President Trump’s autocratic impulses: Masha Gessen, (“Surviving Autocracy”), Alexi McCammond, Axios. Facebook management versus its employees: Oliver Darcy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Griff Jenkins; Mo Elleithee; Mara Liasson; Kat Timpf; Jennifer Griffin. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS, 8 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Ad Astra Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who ventures into space in search of his long-lost father (Tommy Lee Jones), who was working on a project that now threatens the solar system. Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland also star in this 2019 science fiction adventure. 8 p.m. HBO
Psycho Yoga Instructor Ashley Wood and Brady Smith star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Official Secrets Keira Knightley stars in director Gavin Hood’s 2019 docudrama as an employee with Britain’s Government Communication Headquarters who leaked an explosive memo revealing that the United States had eavesdropped on foreign diplomats who were working on a United Nations resolution relating to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans, Indira Varma, Ralph Fiennes, Conleth Hill and Tamsin Greig also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Frequency (2000) 8 a.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:03 a.m. Starz
October Sky (1999) 8:28 a.m. Encore
Rocketman (2019) 9 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. Epix
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 9 a.m. Showtime
Jurassic Park (1993) 9:10 a.m. USA
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9:35 a.m. Freeform
The Hours (2002) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount
Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 10:30 a.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX
Goosebumps (2015) 11 a.m. FXX
The Birdcage (1996) 11 a.m. Showtime
Dirty Dancing (1987) 11:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
Ray (2004) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) Noon TCM
Pretty in Pink (1986) 12:10 p.m. Freeform
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 12:16 p.m. Encore
Coming to America (1988) 12:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Paramount
Split (2016) 1 p.m. FXX
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 1 p.m. Ovation
Transformers (2007) 1 p.m. TNT
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FX
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 2 and 11 p.m. Showtime
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 2 p.m. TMC
Hitch (2005) 2 p.m. VH1
Clueless (1995) 2:15 p.m. Freeform
Silverado (1985) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
True Romance (1993) 2:33 p.m. Encore
Trading Places (1983) 2:45 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
D-Day, the Sixth of June (1956) 3 p.m. TCM
Unfaithful (2002) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax
Total Recall (1990) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Roxanne (1987) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 4:30 p.m. TBS
Paranormal Activity (2007) 4:34 p.m. Encore
Easy A (2010) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:58 p.m. Syfy
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. AMC
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Doctor Strange (2016) 5:05 p.m. USA
Love & Mercy (2014) 5:55 p.m. Epix
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 6 and 10 p.m. FXX
The Fugitive (1993) 6 p.m. IFC
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Game Night (2018) 6:45 p.m. TBS
Panic Room (2002) 7:05 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 and 10 p.m. USA
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man (2002) 8 p.m. Encore
Point Break (1991) 8 p.m. Sundance; 10:45 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 8 p.m. Syfy
Top Gun (1986) 9 p.m. IFC
The Underworld Story (1950) 9 p.m. TCM
The Hangover (2009) 9:25 p.m. Freeform
Five Fingers (2006) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 10 p.m. FX
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:04 p.m. Encore
Hopscotch (1980) 11 p.m. TCM
21 Jump Street (2012) 11:51 p.m. Starz