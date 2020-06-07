What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever After the COVID-19 pandemic halted production of a new season of the unscripted relationship franchise, producers are offering a greatest-hits retrospective, in which each weekly episode looks back over a full season from the franchise’s 18-year history. Chris Harrison hosts, filming new scenes from the driveway outside the “Bachelor” mansion. Up first is Sean Lowe’s season. 8 p.m. ABC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico As the town prepares for CrashCon, a UFO convention, Liz and Max (Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons) try to find out who is behind a deadly plan targeting the festival. Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Heather Hemmens also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Big Time Bake Buddy Valastro (“Cake Boss”) is host of this new culinary competition, in which bakers are challenged to create imaginative cookies, decadent cupcakes and a showpiece cake, all inspired by a surprise theme that’s announced at the start of each episode. Valastro is joined at the judges’ table by Lorraine Pascale and Dan Langan. 9 p.m. Food Network

Barkskins The historical drama airs two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman This new series visits locales to explore some of mankind’s darkest mysteries. The series premiere, “Vampire Hunt,” travels Eastern Europe to discover the facts behind vampire legends. (N) 9 p.m. Travel

To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

War of the Worlds This science fiction series continues with two episodes. 9:20 and 10:15 p.m. Epix

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Ben Platt. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Creepshow This TV adaptation inspired by short stories from Stephen King ends its first season with a double bill that opens with “Skincrawlers,” about an overweight man who discovers that the miraculous new weight-loss treatment he is undergoing has some unexpected complications. Dana Gould stars. Then in “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain,” a young woman whose father died looking for a lake monster may suffer a similar fate. Sydney Wease stars. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC



Duff Takes the Cake Duff Goldman and his team of dedicated cake bakers and decorators return for a second season. 10 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

We Need to Talk: Race in America America faces a defining moment after the death of George Floyd. 8 p.m. and midnight History; 8 p.m. Lifetime



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chris Wallace, Fox News. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Duhamel (“Think Like a Dog”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“High Fidelity”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ava DuVernay; Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.); Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean (“Songland”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N); midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan John Lithgow. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Spike Lee; Benee and Gus Dapperton perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Vice President Joe Biden. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers JJ Watt; Nicole Byer. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Shetty; Humble the Poet; Subhah Agarwal. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

A Man Called Adam This 1966 drama from director Leo Penn (Sean’s father) stars Sammy Davis Jr. as a gifted jazz cornet player whose professional prowess is compromised by ill health, a surly temperament, chronic alcoholism and the racism of the period. Ossie Davis and Cicely Tyson costar and Lola Falana made her film debut in this movie, which airs as part of TCM’s Jazz in Film series. 5 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 8:20 a.m. Showtime

Easy Money (2010) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD

Mad Max (1979) 9:15 a.m. AMC

The Crimson Pirate (1952) 9:45 a.m. TCM

War of the Worlds (2005) 10:05 a.m. HBO; 9:20 and 10:15 p.m. Epix

Déjà Vu (2006) 10:30 and 11:05 p.m. Cinemax

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Noah (2014) 11 a.m. FX

The Road Warrior (1981) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:27 a.m. Syfy

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 11:33 a.m. Encore

The Terminator (1984) 11:40 a.m. Showtime

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Noon IFC

Downton Abbey (2019) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Traffic (2000) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Wanted (2008) 2 p.m. Syfy

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 3 and 9:45 p.m. TNT

Black Hawk Down (2001) 3:37 p.m. Encore

Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Panic Room (2002) 4 p.m. TMC

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4:15 p.m. AMC

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX

Seven (1995) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Pretty Woman (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 6:10 p.m. Epix

X-Men: First Class (2011) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Speed (1994) 6:26 p.m. Syfy

Independence Day (1996) 7 p.m. AMC

The Revenant (2015) 7 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Young Man With a Horn (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America

My Girl (1991) 8 p.m. Encore

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 9 p.m. BET

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Five Pennies (1959) 9 p.m. TCM

Casino (1995) 11 p.m. Showtime

Some Like It Hot (1959) 11 p.m. TCM

The Freshman (1990) 11:26 p.m. Encore