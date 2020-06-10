Bestsellers List Sun., June 14, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) In the 1950s identical twins run away from their small black community in the South and live very different lives.
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
3. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A crime reporter investigates the brutal killing of a woman with whom he’d had a one-night stand.
4. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.
5. The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit: $28) Five New Yorkers come together to defend their city from an ancient evil spreading across the country and the world.
6. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.
7. The Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner (St. Martin’s: $27) Shortly after the end of World War II a diverse group of descendants try to preserve the English novelist’s legacy.
8. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated South of the early 1960s a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.
9. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.
10. Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) Hillary Rodham Clinton’s life re-imagined — had she not married Bill.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
2. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $26) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
3. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $35) The expert details the lives of birds.
5. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
6. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Doubleday: $30) A midcentury American family deals with six of its 12 children being diagnosed with schizophrenia.
7. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.
8. The Mamba Mentality by Kobe Bryant (MCD: $35) Kobe Byrant describes the skills and techniques he used on the court.
9. Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks: $26) How to dismantle our privilege to own up and stop inflicting damage on people of color.
10. Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties by Mike Davis, Jon Wiener (Verso: $35) A comprehensive history of political movements in Southern California during the turbulent decade.
Paperback fiction
1. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
2. Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
3. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
6. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
7. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (Vintage: $15)
8. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger (Atria: $17)
9. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)
10. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove/Black Cat: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson (One World: $17)
2. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
3. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)
4. Discovering Griffith Park: A Local’s Guide by Casey Schreiner (Mountaineers: $19)
5. Citizen by Claudia Rankine (Graywolf: $20)
6. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)
7. The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein (Liveright: $18)
8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
9. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury: $18)
10. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.