What’s on TV Thursday: Freeform’s The Bold Type; coronavirus
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Council of Dads Anthony (Clive Standen) contemplates a job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas in this new episode of the family drama. Michele Weaver, Steven Silver and J. August Richards also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth When Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) snatches her kids and goes on the run Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) must track them down if she’s to have any chance at saving the custody case in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party Reggie Bush; Lindsay Lohan; Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber; the Osbournes; Tyra Banks; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Master P and Romeo; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to give Andi (Liza Snyder) the perfect 20th anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon in the series finale. Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacy Keach and Matt Cook also star. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is shot and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is kidnapped in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz) concoct a new plan to destroy Nia (Nicki Micheaux) in this new episode. Theodore Bhat also stars. (N) 9 p.m. CW
Don’t This new game shows offers a variety of clever challenges. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love Kristy and the remaining fathers-to-be participate in a game night intended to reveal dating and parenting styles in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine and his crew try to turnaround Ginger Monkey in Chandler, Ariz. 9 p.m. Food Network
Design at Your Door HGTV stars provide virtual help to go along with a delivered box of specially curated decor elements to homeowners who try their hand at do-it-yourself design. 9 p.m. HGTV
Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny (season premiere) 9 p.m. MTV
Ghost Adventures The crew is locked in a supposedly haunted building during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. Travel
Broke (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Mark Duplass, Patti LaBelle, Kevin Nealon and Constance Zimmer. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Summer Rush (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
The Bold Type Following her mastectomy, Jane (Katie Stevens) struggles to accept her new body while getting a handle on her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Meghann Fahy, Sam Page and Aisha Dee also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Alone (season premiere) 10:03 p.m. History
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Wes Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee; Josh Gad; Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Steve Buscemi (“The King of Staten Island”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs with Trisha Yearwood; Josh Gad and Sean Astin; Christina Tosi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Stacey Abrams (“Our Time Is Now”); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wesley Lowery; Judd Apatow. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Clark Sisters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; author Ann Patchett. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Brandy Clark performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Glenn Miller Story Airing as part of TCM’s “Jazz in Film” series for June, this 1954 biopic chronicles the life and career of big-band leader Glenn Miller (James Stewart) from his early days in the 1929 music business to his 1944 death when the plane he was flying disappeared over the English Channel during World War II. Watch for cameos by Louis Armstrong and Gene Krupa, among other musicians of the period. 5 p.m. TCM
Rocky (1976) 9 a.m. Showtime
Designing Woman (1957) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 10 a.m. FX
1408 (2007) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Clueless (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform
Rocky Balboa (2006) 11 a.m. Showtime
Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance
Spider-Man (2002) 11:44 a.m. Encore
Instant Family (2018) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Hustlers (2019) 12:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime
The Gunfighter (1950) 1 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:10 and 9 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:27 p.m. Syfy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Trainwreck (2015) 3 p.m. FX
The Station Agent (2003) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3:15 p.m. VH1
Double Jeopardy (1999) 3:26 p.m. Encore
The Terminator (1984) 3:50 p.m. Showtime; 4 p.m. Ovation
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4 p.m. Epix
The Hangover (2009) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Fury (2014) 5 p.m. AMC
The Glenn Miller Story (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5:40 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:59 p.m. Syfy
Blockers (2018) 6 p.m. FX
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 p.m. BBC America
Thelma & Louise (1991) 8 p.m. Epix
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount
Serpico (1973) 8 p.m. TMC
Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 9 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy
Ready or Not (2019) 9:35 p.m. HBO
Seven (1995) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Trading Places (1983) 10:15 p.m. Paramount
Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 10:38 p.m. Encore
Duplicity (2009) 10:50 p.m. Starz
Easy Rider (1969) 11:45 p.m. Epix
Movies on TV this week, June 7: ‘Mary Poppins’; ‘Finding Nemo’; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and more
TV Grids for the entire week of June 6 -12 in printable PDF file
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.