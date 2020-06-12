What’s on TV Saturday, June 13, plus Sunday talk shows
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Dateline NBC This new episode takes a comprehensive look at whether the COVID-19 pandemic could have been contained or slowed had state and national government agencies responded differently. 8 p.m. NBC
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted In this new episode the chef travels to Morocco to learn traditional culinary methods of Berber cuisine. Then he tries his hand at cutting hearts of palm, a local delicacy, and prepares a feast for the Moroccan New Year celebration. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Saved by the Barn After a year’s construction the pig palace is hog-ready. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet The team continues its work through the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Terror in the Woods Two brothers enjoying a fishing trip at a Texas lake encounter something frightening in the darkness. Then, a band of Bigfoot hunters camping in the Ozarks suddenly believe they are being hunted. 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIAL
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective 2020 Queen Latifah presents four original films from women of color in this series of new specials airing on BET: “Gloves Off,” 9 p.m.; “Tangled Roots,” 9:30 p.m.; “Ballet After Dark,” 10 p.m.; “If There Is Light,” 10:30 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS
The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Experts and Sesame Street characters return to discuss summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times. 7 a.m. CNN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Adrienne Bankert discusses her new book about kindness. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson. 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS How Greece managed the COVID-19 pandemic: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece. Is policing in America systemically racist? Phillip Atiba Goff, John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Police shootings in the U.S.: author Rosa Brooks (“How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales From the Pentagon”). Paul Hirschfield, Rutgers. George Floyd killing; President Trump’s response; human rights and policing in the U.S.: author Parag Khanna (“The Future Is Asian: Commerce, Conflict and Culture in the 21st Century”); Natalie Nougayrède, the Guardian. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Ric Grennell. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Seattle Chief of Police Carmen Best. Robert S. Kaplan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Former Sec. of Defense and author Robert Gates (“Exercise of Power”). Joseph Fair; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. Panel: Tim Alberta, Politico; Helene Cooper; Kasie Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19; the Trump administration’s response to calls for reforms: Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Police reform efforts in Congress: Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) Author Stacey Abrams (“Our Time Is Now”). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the Univ. of Minnesota. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Panel: Karl Rove; Jane Harman; Jonathan Swan. (N) 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC 8 a.m. KTTV
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering racial inequality as a black reporter: Sara Sidner. Permanent damage from an assault against journalists in Minneapolis: Linda Tirado. The White House’s coronavirus task force has fallen silent: James Hamblin, the Atlantic; Dan Diamond, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Guy Benson; Ray Suarez; Chris Wallace; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
MediaBuzz midnight FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Finding Dory In this 2016 animated sequel to “Finding Nemo,” Ellen DeGeneres reprises her performance as a plucky little fish with profound short-term memory problems. With the voices of Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton and Ed O’Neill. 7:10 p.m. Freeform
The Good Liar Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in director Bill Condon’s 2019 crime thriller. McKellen plays as aging con artist who has carved a lucrative career out of his knack for persuading the rich to grant him access to their fortunes. Mirren is cast as his latest mark, a widow and former history professor. Russell Tovey also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Love in the Forecast A TV weather reporter (Cindy Busby) is frustrated that she can’t get either her bosses or viewers to take her seriously as a meteorologist in this new romantic comedy. Christopher Russell also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Mob Town This 2019 crime drama is based on an actual 1957 incident, when roughly 100 members of the Mafia, from all across the United States, were summoned by mob kingpin Vito Genovese (Robert Davi) to a remote upstate New York estate. David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito, P.J. Byrne and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 8 a.m. Cinemax
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount
Face/Off (1997) 8:30 a.m. IFC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 9 a.m. FXX
The Petrified Forest (1936) 9 a.m. TCM
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:40 a.m. Epix
Bowfinger (1999) 9:47 a.m. Cinemax
Big (1988) 10:23 a.m. Freeform
Gun Crazy (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Snatch (2000) 10:35 a.m. Encore
Everest (2015) 11 a.m. FXX
Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. Showtime
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 11:15 a.m. TMC
Rango (2011) 11:25 a.m. Epix
North by Northwest (1959) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Puss in Boots (2011) 12:33 p.m. Freeform
Unforgiven (1992) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Friday (1995) 1 p.m. TBS
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 1:07 p.m. TNT
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 1:15 p.m. Epix
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
Midnight Special (2016) 1:30 p.m. HBO
Point Break (1991) 2 p.m. IFC
Friends With Benefits (2011) 2:25 p.m. Encore
The Italian Job (2003) 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CMT
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 2:40 p.m. Freeform
Serpico (1973) 2:45 p.m. TMC
Downton Abbey (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Love, Simon (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Meet the Parents (2000) 3:35 and 11:51 p.m. Starz
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4:15 p.m. TNT
John Wick (2014) 4:30 and 9 p.m. USA
A Quiet Place (2018) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Finding Nemo (2003) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 5 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 5 p.m. IFC
Gunga Din (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Casino Royale (2006) 5:30 p.m. HBO
Thelma & Louise (1991) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Baby Boy (2001) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Jurassic Park (1993) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 and 10:45 p.m. USA
Casino (1995) 7 p.m. Showtime
Airplane! (1980) 7 p.m. Sundance
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7 p.m. TNT
Kim (1950) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Their Killer Affair (2017) 8 p.m. Lifetime
California Suite (1978) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9 p.m. IFC
Ratatouille (2007) 9:15 p.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix
The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:47 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 9:47 p.m. TNT
Back to School (1986) 11 p.m. Sundance
Carbine Williams (1952) 11 p.m. TCM
Zombie (1979) 11 p.m. TMC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 11:25 p.m. HBO
Shrek (2001) 11:55 p.m. Freeform
