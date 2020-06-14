What’s on TV Monday: ‘Songland’ season finale; coronavirus
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode revisits Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Realizing that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) knows she can’t protect all her loved ones. With Max (Nathan Parsons) in immediate danger, she and Isobel (Lily Cowles) face an impossible choice. Also, Michael (Michael Vlamis) gets swept up once again in the conflict between Jesse and Alex (Trevor St. John, Tyler Blackburn), as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance in the season finale of the mystery series. Michael Trevino also stars. 9 p.m. CW
Generation Renovation: Lake House This new unscripted series follows renovator and designer Danielle Bryk as she builds a new family cottage for her sister and brother-in-law, her most demanding clients yet. 9 p.m. HGTV
Barkskins In the first of two new back-to-back episodes, Trepany and Melissande (David Thewlis, Tallulah Haddon) are reunited while Mathilde (Marcia Gay Harden) persuades Delphine (Lily Sullivan) to entertain Cooke’s (Thomas M. Wright) interest while he is assigned to retrieve the bodies. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman This new episode visits the island of Haiti to investigate voodoo. 9 p.m. Travel
Songland Songwriters pitch original material to Usher in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens In “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project,” filmmaker Matt Wolf profiles a fiery activist and intellectual who gradually became an eccentric recluse in her later years. Working in television since the late 1960s, Marion Stokes recorded news broadcasts from the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis up to her death in 2012. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
America in Black and Blue 2020, A PBS NewsHour Weekend Special Interviews with key leaders and the participants in the struggle for racial justice, accountability and equity. 9 p.m. KOCE
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning John Dickerson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Ridley; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”); Sofia Carson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray The Cringe performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner; a firefighter on the front lines of the pandemic; the Killers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Matthew Rhys. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh D’Arcy Carden; Ali Kolbert. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Abyss (1989) 8 a.m. HBO
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 9:10 a.m. TMC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:30 a.m. AMC
From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Gods and Monsters (1998) 9:35 a.m. Epix
The Walk (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
Shazam! (2019) 10:25 a.m. HBO
Frequency (2000) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax
The Sixth Sense (1999) 10:40 a.m. Showtime
Undercover Brother (2002) 11:06 a.m. Encore
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 12:30 p.m. AMC
The Tree of Life (2011) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Zoolander (2001) 1 p.m. IFC
Raintree County (1957) 1 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2 p.m. TNT
Young Frankenstein (1974) 2:06 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 3 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 3 p.m. FXX
Enemy of the State (1998) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games (2012) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 4:47 p.m. TNT
The Five-Year Engagement (2012) 5 p.m. LOGO
Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
The Meddler (2015) 5:31 p.m. Encore
A Simple Plan (1998) 5:55 p.m. Starz
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 6 p.m. Showtime
Annihilation (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Ad Astra (2019) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Farewell, My Lovely (1975) 7 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC
The Departed (2006) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX
Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
The Game (1997) 8:59 p.m. Starz
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 p.m. Ovation
Green Book (2018) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Ready or Not (2019) 10:50 p.m. HBO
Star Trek (2009) 11 p.m. AMC
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 11 p.m. FX
I Want to Live! (1958) 11 p.m. TCM
Crawl (2019) 11:45 p.m. Epix
