Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Whoopi Goldberg lays out the first steps in the fight against systemic racism

×
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
June 15, 2020
12:52 PM
Share

Whoopi Goldberg has laid out the initial steps she believes need to happen to combat racism in the United States.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Sunday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the co-host of “The View” said racism is “in the heart of the country,” with children being taught it “without realizing that’s what they’re learning.”

The first priority, Goldberg said, is a simple one.

“People have to first look at people and see them for who they are, not for who they fear they are, but for who they actually are,” she said.

Advertisement

At the same time, she said, police officers need to be retrained.

“The good cops have to call out bad behavior so we can get rid of the bad cops and reteach police departments around the country how to police again,” Goldberg said. “Because now they’re soldiers, and we’re not in a war. We’re not in wars in our towns and neighborhoods. So they must relearn how to police, and that is going to take the action of the federal government.”

Music

Beyoncé champions justice for Breonna Taylor in powerful letter to Kentucky AG

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"

Music

Beyoncé champions justice for Breonna Taylor in powerful letter to Kentucky AG

“Steps in the right direction are painful reminders that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor,” Beyoncé wrote to the Kentucky attorney general.

More Coverage

Hollywood demands justice for Breonna Taylor: ‘Arrest the cops’

As for how those two action items might come to fruition, she agreed with fellow guest Rita Moreno when Moreno said that change seems to be happening.

Advertisement

“It is seeming to be happening, and I’m excited about it,” Goldberg said. “Whenever we’ve watched stuff happen on television or on our computers, things changed.”

She compared current events to the civil rights movement in the 1960s, when securing voting rights for Black Americans was a central focus and the networks trained their cameras on demonstrators.

“They saw the protests, peaceful protests, and people saw it every night,” she said, “and things started to change.”

Movies

Film academy is setting new inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility

RESTRICTIONS: TNS AND WIRE SERVICES OUT. CALTIMES NEWSPAPERS AND WEBSITES ONLY. NO SALES. THIS PHOTO IS EMBARGOED UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW. IT CANNOT BE POSTED ON THE INTERNET OR ELSEWHERE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE ACADEMY AWARDS BROADCAST. HOLLYWOOD,  CA – February 9, 2020: Oscars statues backstage at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Film academy is setting new inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals initiatives aimed at boosting inclusion. The Oscars’ best picture category will see a change.
Advertisement

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement