Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmy Awards this fall but isn’t sure where or how

It’s a three-peat for Jimmy Kimmel, whom the Television Academy has named the host of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, in 2012 and 2016. This time around he will also be an executive producer on the show, which airs Sept. 20.

The late-night host on Tuesday acknowledged uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the news.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in the statement. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Kimmel also hosted the Oscars twice, in 2017 and 2018.

The Television Academy will announce nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards on July 28.