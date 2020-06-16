What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The 100' on the CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Fabio and Robert Herjavec are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The 100 Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets introduced to a new world in this new episode. With Neal McDonough and Jason Diaz. 8 p.m. CW

Bulletproof Tension mounts as Bishop and Pike (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) are drawn deeper into the Markides family operation. Also, Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) stresses over her decision to steal drug money. 9 p.m. CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval A scare at the White House sends the president and first lady (Ed Quinn, Kron Moore) into the bunker. 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games In a Father’s Day-themed episode host Guy Fieri welcomes three father-child teams. Mark Anderson, Maneet Chauhan, Ryan Fey and Christian Petroni pick the winners. 9 p.m. Food Network

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) comes to a realization about the importance of July 22, 1955, in S.H.I.E.L.D. history in this new episode of the time-traveling adventure. 10 p.m. ABC

Prehistoric Road Trip Emily Graslie hosts this three-episode documentary miniseries, which follows her on a road trip through the fossil country of America, where she encounters some of the mysterious creatures and bizarre ecosystems that have shaped Earth as we know it over the eons. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Soul Sly and the Family Stone disrupt the set. Also, Brooks (James Devoti) gets Don (Sinqua Walls) to book Elton John (Hudson Thames) on “Soul Train.” 10 p.m. BET

At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy prepares to set sail on an ad-sponsored cruise to the Fedderland Islands. Jason Sudeikis and Peter Serafinowicz are guests in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

COVID-19 Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Podcast host Malcolm Gladwell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Buddy Valastro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Disclosure”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Lucy Hale. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Backyard Kelly Concert; Judd Apatow; Justina Machado; Kate Flannery. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Gervais (“After Life”); Of Monsters and Men perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sean Penn; author Robin DiAngelo; Weezer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kamala Harris; Milky Chance and Jack Johnson perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Paulson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Josie Duffy Rice. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Doja Cat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Comic Phoebe Robinson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Tarzan, the Ape Man Johnny Weissmuller stars as the man raised by an ape in this 1932 adventure. Maureen O’Sullivan also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

Election (1999) 8 a.m. TMC

Ghost (1990) 8:05 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. Showtime

The Haunting (1963) 9 a.m. TCM

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) 9:30 a.m. IFC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:55 a.m. and 10:39 p.m. Starz

Juno (2007) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Tea and Sympathy (1956) 11 a.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 11:58 a.m. and 7:27 p.m. Encore

Suicide Kings (1997) Noon Cinemax

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 1 and 11:30 p.m. TMC

A Special Day (1977) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Red Dragon (2002) 1:30 p.m. Starz

Milk (2008) 1:31 p.m. Encore

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 2 p.m. Freeform

Only the Brave (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

Gloria (2013) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 2:50 p.m. TMC

New Jack City (1991) 3:05 p.m. BET

My Favorite Wife (1940) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Fly (1986) 3:42 and 11:02 p.m. Encore

The Hurricane (1999) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4 p.m. AMC

Casino Royale (2006) 4:35 p.m. HBO

It (2017) 5 p.m. TNT

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Adrift (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Hoosiers (1986) 7 p.m. FS1

Blue Hawaii (1962) 7 p.m. TCM

Toy Story 3 (2010) 8 p.m. ABC

Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR

Taken (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America

Five Fingers (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Sing (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 8 p.m. TMC

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 9 p.m. Encore

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 9:01 p.m. Starz

He Walked by Night (1948) 9:40 p.m. KVCR

Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. CMT

Rambo: First Blood (1982) 11 p.m. Paramount

The Swimmer (1968) 11 p.m. TCM

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Wanted (2008) 11:45 p.m. Syfy

