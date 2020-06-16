What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The 100' on the CW; coronavirus
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Fabio and Robert Herjavec are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The 100 Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets introduced to a new world in this new episode. With Neal McDonough and Jason Diaz. 8 p.m. CW
Bulletproof Tension mounts as Bishop and Pike (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) are drawn deeper into the Markides family operation. Also, Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) stresses over her decision to steal drug money. 9 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval A scare at the White House sends the president and first lady (Ed Quinn, Kron Moore) into the bunker. 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games In a Father’s Day-themed episode host Guy Fieri welcomes three father-child teams. Mark Anderson, Maneet Chauhan, Ryan Fey and Christian Petroni pick the winners. 9 p.m. Food Network
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) comes to a realization about the importance of July 22, 1955, in S.H.I.E.L.D. history in this new episode of the time-traveling adventure. 10 p.m. ABC
Prehistoric Road Trip Emily Graslie hosts this three-episode documentary miniseries, which follows her on a road trip through the fossil country of America, where she encounters some of the mysterious creatures and bizarre ecosystems that have shaped Earth as we know it over the eons. 10 p.m. KOCE
American Soul Sly and the Family Stone disrupt the set. Also, Brooks (James Devoti) gets Don (Sinqua Walls) to book Elton John (Hudson Thames) on “Soul Train.” 10 p.m. BET
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy prepares to set sail on an ad-sponsored cruise to the Fedderland Islands. Jason Sudeikis and Peter Serafinowicz are guests in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
COVID-19 Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Podcast host Malcolm Gladwell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Buddy Valastro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Disclosure”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Lucy Hale. 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Backyard Kelly Concert; Judd Apatow; Justina Machado; Kate Flannery. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Gervais (“After Life”); Of Monsters and Men perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sean Penn; author Robin DiAngelo; Weezer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kamala Harris; Milky Chance and Jack Johnson perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Paulson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Josie Duffy Rice. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Doja Cat performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Comic Phoebe Robinson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Tarzan, the Ape Man Johnny Weissmuller stars as the man raised by an ape in this 1932 adventure. Maureen O’Sullivan also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
Election (1999) 8 a.m. TMC
Ghost (1990) 8:05 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. Showtime
The Haunting (1963) 9 a.m. TCM
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) 9:30 a.m. IFC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:55 a.m. and 10:39 p.m. Starz
Juno (2007) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Tea and Sympathy (1956) 11 a.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 11:58 a.m. and 7:27 p.m. Encore
Suicide Kings (1997) Noon Cinemax
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 1 and 11:30 p.m. TMC
A Special Day (1977) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Red Dragon (2002) 1:30 p.m. Starz
Milk (2008) 1:31 p.m. Encore
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 2 p.m. Freeform
Only the Brave (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
Gloria (2013) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 2:50 p.m. TMC
New Jack City (1991) 3:05 p.m. BET
My Favorite Wife (1940) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Fly (1986) 3:42 and 11:02 p.m. Encore
The Hurricane (1999) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4 p.m. AMC
Casino Royale (2006) 4:35 p.m. HBO
It (2017) 5 p.m. TNT
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Adrift (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Hoosiers (1986) 7 p.m. FS1
Blue Hawaii (1962) 7 p.m. TCM
Toy Story 3 (2010) 8 p.m. ABC
Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR
Taken (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America
Five Fingers (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Sing (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 8 p.m. TMC
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 9 p.m. Encore
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 9:01 p.m. Starz
He Walked by Night (1948) 9:40 p.m. KVCR
Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. CMT
Rambo: First Blood (1982) 11 p.m. Paramount
The Swimmer (1968) 11 p.m. TCM
Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax
Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Wanted (2008) 11:45 p.m. Syfy
Movies on TV this week,Sunday, June 14: ‘Milk’; ‘Stand by Me’
Weekly TV Listings: June 14 - 20 in downloadable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.