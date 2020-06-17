What’s on TV Thursday: The Great Debate on Syfy; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and the dads agree to tell Luly (Michele Weaver) a shocking truth. Also, Oliver and Peter (J. August Richards, Kevin Daniels) decide they will adopt, but then learn some sobering news about the child’s birth mother. David Walton also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) investigate Millwood Family Services and discover a potential error in the custody hearing evidence that will turn the entire case around in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Celebrity Watch Party (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Blindspot (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz) go forward with their high-risk plan to end the arrangement with Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) in this new episode. Rich Sommer, Casey Deidrick and Brooke Markham also star.9 p.m. The CW

Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Labor of Love (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Broke (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef The final three all stars compete in an Italian showdown in the season finale of the cooking competition. Padma Lakshmi hosts. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are on the judge’s panel. 10 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) gets stuck at her new job when a blizzard shuts down New York. Meghann Fahy and Stephen Conrad Moore also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

The Great Debate Baron Vaughn (“Grace and Frankie”) hosts this new series adapted from a panel format popular on convention and festival circuits. In each episode, Vaughn welcomes a panel of celebrities who discuss pop culture, show off their improv comedy skills, engage in cosplay and other fun. 11 p.m. Syfy



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) noon The CW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Ricky Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bryce Dallas Howard (“Dads”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo; Laverne Cox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Brooke Shields; Ross Butler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Bryce Dallas Howard; Bob Saget. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb; James Bay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Pornhub sued by deaf man; health checklist for men; how a father naps while watching the kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minn. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; the Rev. Al Sharpton; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pharrell Williams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic Wanda Sykes; director Judd Apatow. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Tennant; Jodie Whittaker; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

SPORTS

Journey to Tokyo 2020 This limited series takes a look ahead to the 2020 Olympic Games, which have been rescheduled for summer 2021. (N) 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. NBCSP



MOVIES

A Monster Calls (2016) 8:05 a.m. HBO

The Road Warrior (1981) 8:30 a.m. IFC

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 9 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Cat and the Fiddle (1934) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:55 a.m. HBO

The Warriors (1979) 10:45 a.m. IFC

The Final Girls (2015) 11 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX

Only the Brave (2017) noon FXX

Loving (2016) noon HBO

Meet the Parents (2000) 12:28, 10:55 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Maytime (1937) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 p.m. Showtime

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Wanted (2008) 2:45 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

San Francisco (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FX

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5:12 p.m. Syfy

The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:35 p.m. Encore

Taken (2008) 6 p.m. AMC

The Aviator (2004) 6:08 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Elevator to the Gallows (1958) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Furious 7 (2015) 7, 10 p.m. FX

Beetlejuice (1988) 8, 10 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Get Shorty (1995) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Knife in the Water (1962) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Pacific Heights (1990) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Total Recall (1990) 10 p.m. AMC

Pale Flower (1964) 10 p.m. TCM

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 10:56 p.m. Encore

Advertisement