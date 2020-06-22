What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Masters: Toni Morrison’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Auditions continue with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts Courtney (Brec Bassinger) on her recruitment drive for the JSA. Also, as Courtney gets ready for her first important mission with Yolanda, Beth and Rick (Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman), Barbara (Amy Smart) turns up to support Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair. Hunter Sansone and Neil Jackson also star. 8 p.m. CW

American Masters Filmmaker Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ new documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” profiles the life, work and recurring themes of the Nobel Prize-winning storyteller. Angela Davis, poet Sonia Sanchez, writers Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley and Hilton Als, and Oprah Winfrey, who produced a feature film based on Morrison’s novel “Beloved,” are interviewed. 8 p.m. KOCE

Ghost Adventures (N) 8 p.m. Travel

Drain the Oceans In this new episode features of Chicago’s extraordinary past are hidden by the waters of Lake Michigan. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Greenleaf The family struggles to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church as this drama opens its fifth and final season. Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Deborah Joy Winans, Merle Dandridge and Beau Bridges star. 9 p.m. OWN

World of Dance Select acts have one last chance to advance to the next stage. 10 p.m. NBC

The Genetic Detective (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline This new episode of the documentary series reveals how the pharmaceutical Insys Therapeutics reaped a windfall profit from a fentanyl-based painkiller that was 50 times stronger than heroin. 10 p.m. KOCE

Celebrity Show-Off Celebrities compete to see who can produce the most compelling stuff from their own homes in this new series. 10 p.m. TBS

Dirty John Coping with her new reality Betty (Amanda Peet) goes on offense in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

CORONAVIRUS

White House Coronavirus Task Force Members Testify on Federal Response to Pandemic White House Coronavirus Task Force members Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Stephen Hahn testify on the federal response to the pandemic before the House Energy & Commerce Committee. (N) 8 a.m. CSPAN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Brit Bennett; Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”); Pitbull talks about his latest single; guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View NASCAR driver Darrell Bubba Wallace Jr.; Loni Love. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Dancer Derek Hough. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall John Legend; Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chelsea Handler; Ron Funches; Frank Grillo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Kenya Barris; Michael Stipe performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Bolton; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patton Oswalt. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chelsea Handler; Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Ferrell; Billy Porter; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 8:15 a.m. TMC

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Havana Motor Club (2015) 8:55 a.m. Epix

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:10 a.m. TMC

Easy Rider (1969) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Ferdinand (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Sneakers (1992) 10:37 a.m. Cinemax

Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform

Kings Row (1942) 11 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:12 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 12:30 p.m. MTV

The Family Fang (2015) 12:47 p.m. Cinemax

Little Women (1933) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Shazam! (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Get Shorty (1995) 2:37 p.m. Cinemax

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. Showtime

Pat and Mike (1952) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 3:45 p.m. Syfy

Menace II Society (1993) 4 p.m. VH1

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform

I Was a Male War Bride (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6 p.m. WGN America

Crawl (2019) 6:30 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Starz

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 7:25 p.m. HBO

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Top Gun (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation

Megamind (2010) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Usual Suspects (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

George Washington Slept Here (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10 p.m. TMC

Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. CMT

Star Trek (2009) 11:30 p.m. AMC

Flatliners (1990) 11:30 p.m. Epix