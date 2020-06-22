What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Masters: Toni Morrison’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Auditions continue with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts Courtney (Brec Bassinger) on her recruitment drive for the JSA. Also, as Courtney gets ready for her first important mission with Yolanda, Beth and Rick (Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman), Barbara (Amy Smart) turns up to support Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair. Hunter Sansone and Neil Jackson also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Masters Filmmaker Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ new documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” profiles the life, work and recurring themes of the Nobel Prize-winning storyteller. Angela Davis, poet Sonia Sanchez, writers Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley and Hilton Als, and Oprah Winfrey, who produced a feature film based on Morrison’s novel “Beloved,” are interviewed. 8 p.m. KOCE
Ghost Adventures (N) 8 p.m. Travel
Drain the Oceans In this new episode features of Chicago’s extraordinary past are hidden by the waters of Lake Michigan. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Greenleaf The family struggles to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church as this drama opens its fifth and final season. Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Deborah Joy Winans, Merle Dandridge and Beau Bridges star. 9 p.m. OWN
World of Dance Select acts have one last chance to advance to the next stage. 10 p.m. NBC
The Genetic Detective (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline This new episode of the documentary series reveals how the pharmaceutical Insys Therapeutics reaped a windfall profit from a fentanyl-based painkiller that was 50 times stronger than heroin. 10 p.m. KOCE
Celebrity Show-Off Celebrities compete to see who can produce the most compelling stuff from their own homes in this new series. 10 p.m. TBS
Dirty John Coping with her new reality Betty (Amanda Peet) goes on offense in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
CORONAVIRUS
White House Coronavirus Task Force Members Testify on Federal Response to Pandemic White House Coronavirus Task Force members Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Stephen Hahn testify on the federal response to the pandemic before the House Energy & Commerce Committee. (N) 8 a.m. CSPAN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Brit Bennett; Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”); Pitbull talks about his latest single; guest co-host Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View NASCAR driver Darrell Bubba Wallace Jr.; Loni Love. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Dancer Derek Hough. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall John Legend; Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chelsea Handler; Ron Funches; Frank Grillo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Kenya Barris; Michael Stipe performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Bolton; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patton Oswalt. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chelsea Handler; Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Ferrell; Billy Porter; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 8:15 a.m. TMC
The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Havana Motor Club (2015) 8:55 a.m. Epix
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:10 a.m. TMC
Easy Rider (1969) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Ferdinand (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Sneakers (1992) 10:37 a.m. Cinemax
Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform
Kings Row (1942) 11 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:12 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 12:30 p.m. MTV
The Family Fang (2015) 12:47 p.m. Cinemax
Little Women (1933) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Shazam! (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Get Shorty (1995) 2:37 p.m. Cinemax
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. Showtime
Pat and Mike (1952) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 3:45 p.m. Syfy
Menace II Society (1993) 4 p.m. VH1
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform
I Was a Male War Bride (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6 p.m. WGN America
Crawl (2019) 6:30 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Starz
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 7:25 p.m. HBO
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Top Gun (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation
Megamind (2010) 8 p.m. Paramount
The Usual Suspects (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
George Washington Slept Here (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Donnie Brasco (1997) 10 p.m. TMC
Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. CMT
Star Trek (2009) 11:30 p.m. AMC
Flatliners (1990) 11:30 p.m. Epix
