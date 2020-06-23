Late-night TV hosts lampoon Trump’s Tulsa rally: ‘Nothing is more humiliating’

Late-night TV hosts flayed Donald Trump and hailed K-pop fans Monday night after the president’s weekend rally in Tulsa, Okla., drew a significantly smaller crowd than expected.

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and James Corden all devoted much of their Monday monologues to Trump’s return to the campaign trail, which attracted 6,600 attendees — just 993,400 short of Trump’s projected crowd of about 1 million.

“For somebody who was born into wealth and never suffered a single consequence for his actions, this dude just can’t catch a break,” Noah quipped on “The Daily Show.” “Because nothing is more humiliating than when you throw a party and most of the guests don’t show up. I still remember when that happened for my 12th birthday.”

“Well, guys, if you thought watching a talk show with no crowd was weird, wait until you see what President Trump did with his rally,” Fallon joked while filming “The Tonight Show” from his home. “Yeah, not good. That crowd made Trump’s inauguration look like Obama’s inauguration.”

The comedians also slammed the president for his comments on the coronavirus after Trump said he told his “people” to “slow the testing down” for COVID-19 in order to report fewer cases. A White House official later claimed the president “was clearly speaking in jest.”

“One of the craziest parts of the rally is that he even admitted that he’s told his people to slow down coronavirus testing so that the numbers wouldn’t look as bad, which is something we used to have to assume he was doing, and now he’s just telling us,” Noah said. “So, I guess, thanks for the honesty.”

“The administration later said he was joking, and I think I speak for everyone when I say, ‘Ha ha ha, very funny joke?’” Corden quipped on “The Late Late Show.”

Meanwhile, K-pop “stans” and teens on TikTok got a lot of love on the late-night circuit after taking credit for sabotaging the rally by registering for the event online with no intention of attending. The coordinated youth effort could partly explain Trump’s overinflated turnout prediction.

“I mean, this is perfect,” Corden said. “Trump was taken down by a group of teens, like the ’80s movie villain he is. And he would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for those meddling kids.”

“I hope you all had a good Father’s Day,” Meyers said at the top of “Late Night.” “I was told the kids were planning a huge surprise party for me. Instead, I got nothing. Turns out the whole thing was just a prank played on me by some K-pop fans.”

And finally, none of the hosts could resist mocking Trump for showing off his ability to sip a glass of water with one hand, to cheers from the underwhelming audience.

“Well, that is reassuring. The president has no trouble drinking water one-handed. He just can’t do it without dribbling all over himself,” Colbert joked on “The Late Show.” “That’s how low the bar is for Trump these days. He gets applause for sipping water.”