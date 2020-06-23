What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno discusses the elements needed for a successful road trip: the right vehicle, a good destination and the perfect companion. Then he goes off-roading Texas-style with Kelly Clarkson. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Game On! Tony Hale and Bobby Moynihan compete in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends are on a planet that is not what it seems. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Hot Mess House Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen provides tips for people overwhelmed by household clutter and chaos in this new self-shot series, which premieres with two back-to-back episodes. Each half hour opens with Aarssen taking a virtual tour of a client’s home, which typically is out of control, with overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and impassable, jam-packed basements. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Expedition Bigfoot Russell stumbles on a structure he imagines is a Sasquatch nest. 8 p.m. Travel
Bulletproof In this new episode of the British police drama, a search for a missing girl leads Bishop and Pike (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) to Amsterdam, where they stumble on a human-trafficking ring run by the Markides family. Back home, the team tries to exploit tensions among Alex, Mikey and Eleanor (Stavros Zalmas, Ben Tavassoli, Gina Bellman). 9 p.m. The CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The team, with Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) in tow, reunites with more than one familiar face and discovers exactly how to disrupt the Chronicoms’ latest plan. Tobias Jelinek, Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg star. 10 p.m. ABC
Prehistoric Road Trip This new episode explores the Cretaceous period, where creatures like Tyrannosaurus rex dominated the planet. It also documents the aftermath of an asteroid that hit the planet 66 million years ago. 10 p.m. KOCE
American Soul On the eve of his performance on “Soul Train,” James Brown (Darius McCrary) loses his best musicians in this new episode. Sinqua Walls and Jason Dirden star. 10 p.m. BET
Bigfoot is Real (N) 10 p.m. Travel
At Home With Amy Sedaris First dates is the topic as Amy is about to meet in person for the first time a gentleman with whom she has been enjoying a romantic correspondence. Cole Escola, Michael Shannon and Debi Mazar guest star. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America Originally broadcast in 2017 to celebrate the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, this special features Tom Hanks; former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Mary J. Blige singing “My Country Tis of Thee” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial; Dave Chappelle; John Legend performing “What’s Goin’ On”; Will Smith; Common reading Langston Hughes and a special appearance by Stevie Wonder. 8 p.m. ABC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Briefings and Events 9 a.m. C-SPAN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Bode Miller; celebrating the Class of 2020. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rob Lowe; the Black Eyed Peas perform; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (“Ozark”); Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek; guest cohost Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former national security advisor and author John Bolton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ne-Yo; Tony Dokoupil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Miss Great Britain; 50 Cent; Lauren Lapkus. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Comic-actress Nicole Byer. 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Russell Crowe; Ben Platt; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Burr. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mike Birbiglia; Regina Hall. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Cheadle; Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ilana Glazer. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Sixth Sense (1999) 8 a.m. Showtime
A Monster Calls (2016) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Charlotte’s Web (1973) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Out of the Furnace (2013) 10:23 a.m. Encore
The Mustang (2019) 10:38 a.m. Cinemax
Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance
Doubt (2008) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 11:32 a.m. Starz
Spy (2015) noon FX
Brothers (2009) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax
Seven (1995) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Baby Boy (2001) 1 p.m. VH1
Star Trek (2009) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 2 p.m. Cinemax
Gone Girl (2014) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Professional (1994) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Game (1997) 3:03 p.m. Starz
300 (2006) 3:30 p.m. FXX
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax
Election (1999) 4:10 p.m. TMC
Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Mean Girls (2004) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Rango (2011) 4:40 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Freeform
Beach Party (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Ad Astra (2019) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 6 and 9 p.m. FXX
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation
The Last Kiss (2006) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Freeform
Friends With Benefits (2011) 7:08 p.m. Encore
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 8 p.m. Paramount
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Palm Springs Weekend (1963) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform
Crash (2004) 9 p.m. HBO
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Boogie Nights (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TNT
Wanted (2008) 10 p.m. USA
Ready or Not (2019) 10:55 p.m. HBO
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. CMT
Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 p.m. FX
Movies on TV this week, June 21: ‘Terms of Endearment,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘King Kong’ and more
TV Listings for the week of June 21 -27 in PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.