What’s on TV Thursday: The series finale of ‘Broke’ on CBS
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Council of Dads With a dangerous storm on the way the family heads for higher ground. Michele Weaver, Sarah Wayne Callies and Michael O’Neill star in this new episode with guest star Hilarie Burton. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) weighs the risks and benefits of filing a class-action lawsuit as she looks for a way to strengthen Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) case. Also, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a crucial tip and Owen’s (Meegwun Fairbrother) frustration with Sam Mercer (guest star Paul Braunstein) leads to an unfortunate decision. 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party The Osbournes; Tyra Banks; Reggie Bush; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Treasure Island with Bear Grylls (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Blindspot (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy, Jess and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham and Morgan Krantz) suffer the consequences of the attempt to cut off Nia’s (Nicki Micheaux) drug supply and take her down. 9 p.m. CW
Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love The five remaining would-be fathers-to-be are each given baby simulators to test their responsiveness to an infant’s needs. 9 p.m. Fox
Revenge Prank (Premiere) 9 and 9:30 p.m. MTV
Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley try to summon demonic forces while quarantined inside the Haunted Museum. 9 p.m. Travel
Broke When the plans for Sammy’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) birthday party fall through, his family sets up a backyard gathering where an unexpected guest catches everyone off guard. Meanwhile, Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) decide to look for their own place. Kyle Bornheimer reprises his recurring guest role. Pauley Perrette also stars in the series finale of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Mario Cantone, Raven Symoné, Rita Moreno and Deon Cole. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Summer Rush (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
The Bold Type Sutton (Meghann Fahy) struggles with all the huge changes in her life. Also, Kat (Aisha Dee) urges Jane (Katie Stevens) to start dating again. Matt Ward also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Alone (N) 10:03 p.m. History
SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate (N) 11 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes Robin Roberts hosts this new special celebrating heroes on the front line of the pandemic. Andra Day performs. 10 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Ferrell; Andrew Rannells; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“After Life”); Taraji P. Henson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Jenna Elfman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Demi Lovato; David Boreanaz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Women speak out about the assault they endured at the hands of their celebrity yoga instructor. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Shaquille O’Neal. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; John Lithgow; Ozuna performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Ibram X. Kendi; Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel McAdams; John Early. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Russell Crowe; Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley; Charlie Puth. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Lady Sings the Blues This 1972 portrait of legendary singer Billie Holiday (Diana Ross) follows her rise to fame and addiction to drugs. Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor also star. 6:45 p.m. TCM
Darkest Hour (2017) 8 a.m. History
Terms of Endearment (1983) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
The Dogs of War (1980) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 9:37 a.m. Starz
Gone Girl (2014) 10 a.m. FX
My Girl (1991) 10:30 a.m. Encore
War of the Worlds (2005) 10:35 a.m. HBO
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Puss in Boots (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform
Murder, She Said (1961) 11 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:20 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Murder at the Gallop (1963) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Loving (2016) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Baby Driver (2017) 1 p.m. FX
Murder Most Foul (1964) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 2:17 p.m. Encore
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Gloria (2013) 2:45 p.m. Epix
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX
House Party (1990) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Terminator (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM
Black Hawk Down (2001) 4:19 p.m. Encore
Fighting With My Family (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 4:45 p.m. AMC
X-Men: First Class (2011) 4:45 p.m. HBO
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Traitor (2008) 6 p.m. TMC
Lady Sings the Blues (1972) 6:45 p.m. TCM
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 6:46 p.m. Encore
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 7 p.m. FX
The Princess Bride (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America
Rambo: First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. CMT
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 8 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TNT
Creed (2015) 9 p.m. BET
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Back to School (1986) 10 p.m. BBC America
A River Runs Through It (1992) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Pale Rider (1985) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 11:30 p.m. HBO
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 11:31 p.m. Syfy
