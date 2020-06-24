What’s on TV Thursday: The series finale of ‘Broke’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Council of Dads With a dangerous storm on the way the family heads for higher ground. Michele Weaver, Sarah Wayne Callies and Michael O’Neill star in this new episode with guest star Hilarie Burton. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) weighs the risks and benefits of filing a class-action lawsuit as she looks for a way to strengthen Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) case. Also, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a crucial tip and Owen’s (Meegwun Fairbrother) frustration with Sam Mercer (guest star Paul Braunstein) leads to an unfortunate decision. 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party The Osbournes; Tyra Banks; Reggie Bush; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Blindspot (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy, Jess and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham and Morgan Krantz) suffer the consequences of the attempt to cut off Nia’s (Nicki Micheaux) drug supply and take her down. 9 p.m. CW

Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love The five remaining would-be fathers-to-be are each given baby simulators to test their responsiveness to an infant’s needs. 9 p.m. Fox

Revenge Prank (Premiere) 9 and 9:30 p.m. MTV

Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley try to summon demonic forces while quarantined inside the Haunted Museum. 9 p.m. Travel

Broke When the plans for Sammy’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) birthday party fall through, his family sets up a backyard gathering where an unexpected guest catches everyone off guard. Meanwhile, Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) decide to look for their own place. Kyle Bornheimer reprises his recurring guest role. Pauley Perrette also stars in the series finale of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Mario Cantone, Raven Symoné, Rita Moreno and Deon Cole. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Summer Rush (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

The Bold Type Sutton (Meghann Fahy) struggles with all the huge changes in her life. Also, Kat (Aisha Dee) urges Jane (Katie Stevens) to start dating again. Matt Ward also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Alone (N) 10:03 p.m. History

SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate (N) 11 p.m. Syfy



SPECIALS

Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes Robin Roberts hosts this new special celebrating heroes on the front line of the pandemic. Andra Day performs. 10 p.m. Lifetime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Ferrell; Andrew Rannells; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“After Life”); Taraji P. Henson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Jenna Elfman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Demi Lovato; David Boreanaz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Women speak out about the assault they endured at the hands of their celebrity yoga instructor. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Shaquille O’Neal. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; John Lithgow; Ozuna performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Ibram X. Kendi; Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel McAdams; John Early. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Russell Crowe; Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley; Charlie Puth. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Lady Sings the Blues This 1972 portrait of legendary singer Billie Holiday (Diana Ross) follows her rise to fame and addiction to drugs. Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor also star. 6:45 p.m. TCM

Darkest Hour (2017) 8 a.m. History

Terms of Endearment (1983) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

The Dogs of War (1980) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 9:37 a.m. Starz

Gone Girl (2014) 10 a.m. FX

My Girl (1991) 10:30 a.m. Encore

War of the Worlds (2005) 10:35 a.m. HBO

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Puss in Boots (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform

Murder, She Said (1961) 11 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:20 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Murder at the Gallop (1963) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Loving (2016) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Baby Driver (2017) 1 p.m. FX

Murder Most Foul (1964) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 2:17 p.m. Encore

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Gloria (2013) 2:45 p.m. Epix

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX

House Party (1990) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Terminator (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM

Black Hawk Down (2001) 4:19 p.m. Encore

Fighting With My Family (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 4:45 p.m. AMC

X-Men: First Class (2011) 4:45 p.m. HBO

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Traitor (2008) 6 p.m. TMC

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) 6:45 p.m. TCM

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 6:46 p.m. Encore

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 7 p.m. FX

The Princess Bride (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America

Rambo: First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. CMT

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 8 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TNT

Creed (2015) 9 p.m. BET

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Back to School (1986) 10 p.m. BBC America

A River Runs Through It (1992) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Pale Rider (1985) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 11:30 p.m. HBO

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 11:31 p.m. Syfy