What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Gloria: A Life’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Master Minds (season finale) 4 p.m. Game Show Network
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja. (N) 8 p.m. CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The stars improv their way through celebrity scandals. Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) joins the judges panel. 8 p.m. VH1
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances: Gloria: A Life Christine Lahti stars as feminist Gloria Steinem in a new episode featuring an all-female cast in male and female roles. Playwright Emily Mann devotes Act 1 to a chronicle of Steinem’s life, particularly in terms of her path to activism. The second act changes format to a “talking circle” with the audience, moderated by Steinem herself, to discuss the play’s themes. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri checks in on some favorite East Coast locations in this new episode. His first stop is a neighborhood joint that’s dishing out diner classics from a tiny kitchen. 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain This new episode visualizes the Gulf of Mexico’s deadliest secrets. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Dino Hunters Clayton Phipps continues his excavation of a rare carnivorous dinosaur on his Montana ranch. Also, Mike Harris and his son prepare to sell their prized Tyrannosaurus rex fossil and Aaron Bolan hunts for an ankylosaurus in this new episode. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Friday Night in With the Morgans The Morgans check in with Garret Dillahunt (“Fear the Walking Dead”) and Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”) in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC
Trackers Lucas (Ed Stoppard) becomes a suspect in Inkunzi’s murder in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards This special will be a virtual affair with winners making their acceptance speeches remotely from their homes. 8 p.m. CBS
Pose-a-Thon for Pride Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez host this new special, bringing together their fellow cast members of “Pose” (Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Dyllón Burnside, Dominique Jackson, Jeremy McClain, Indya Moore, Our Lady J, Jason A. Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard and Patti LuPone) for stories, songs and support of LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts. 10 p.m. Freeform and FX
CORONAVIRUS
Special Report: Bats, the Mystery Behind COVID-19 Anderson Cooper looks at how human infringement on bats’ territory may contribute to the transmission of diseases, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 8 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Dua Lipa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sia performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Issa Rae (“Insecure”); Laura Prepon (“You and I, as Mothers”); Mandy Moore performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View George Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Carter Oosterhouse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Patti LaBelle; Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Simon Cowell; Sofía Vergara; Heidi Klum; Howie Mandel; Terry Crews. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Coronavirus infections on the rise around the country; President Trump’s divisive language on race and the removal of Confederate statues; disappointing turnout for Trump’s Tulsa rally; new polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading the presidential race. (N) 7 p.m., 1 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discuss efforts to recruit more Republican women in Congress. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pierce Brosnan; Nicole Richie; Blackpink performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Wes Moore, Robin Hood Foundation. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Matthew Rhys. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Murray. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); M. Ward performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Charlie’s Angels Elizabeth Banks wrote, directed and co-produced this 2019 action film, the third entry in a film franchise that in turn was inspired by the 1976-81 TV series of the same title. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star. Patrick Stewart costars as Bosley, Charlie’s (voice of Robert Clotworthy) assistant. Banks also stars along with Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Jonathan Tucker and Nat Faxon. 8 p.m. Starz
Killerman Director Malik Bader’s 2019 crime thriller stars a cast-against-type Liam Hemsworth as a Manhattan jeweler whose services at money laundering are much in demand. Emory Cohen and Diane Guerrero also star. 8:05 p.m. Cinemax
Hotel Berlin (1945) 9 a.m. TCM
Gods and Monsters (1998) 9:20 a.m. Epix
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:22 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Starz
The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Sundance
All the Money in the World (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
The Blind Side (2009) 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Freeform
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11 a.m. FXX
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 11:07 a.m. Encore
Gattaca (1997) 12:10 p.m. Epix
Trainwreck (2015) 1 p.m. FXX
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1 p.m. IFC
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 1 p.m. TCM
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 1 p.m. VH1
Primal Fear (1996) 1:21 p.m. Encore
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:30 p.m. HBO
Starship Troopers (1997) 2 p.m. Epix
M (1931) 3 p.m. TCM
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Hitch (2005) 3:30 p.m. VH1; 10 p.m. VH1
Forrest Gump (1994) 3:45 p.m. Starz
Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 4:20 p.m. Syfy
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. BET
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1
The Fugitive (1993) 5 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
Madchen in Uniform (1931) 5 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 5:52 p.m. Cinemax
Back to School (1986) 5:58 p.m. BBC America
Bumblebee (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 6:05 p.m. TMC
John Wick (2014) 6:50 p.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. AMC
Love, Simon (2018) 7:30 and 11 p.m. FX
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7:40 p.m. HBO
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. IFC
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Charlie’s Angels (2019) 8 p.m. Starz
Election (1999) 8 p.m. TMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Killerman (2019) 8:05 p.m. Cinemax
Orlando (1992) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Transformers (2007) 9 p.m. TBS
Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 11 p.m. Ovation
48 HRS. (1982) 11:05 p.m. Encore
