What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Gloria: A Life’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Master Minds (season finale) 4 p.m. Game Show Network

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja. (N) 8 p.m. CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The stars improv their way through celebrity scandals. Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) joins the judges panel. 8 p.m. VH1

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances: Gloria: A Life Christine Lahti stars as feminist Gloria Steinem in a new episode featuring an all-female cast in male and female roles. Playwright Emily Mann devotes Act 1 to a chronicle of Steinem’s life, particularly in terms of her path to activism. The second act changes format to a “talking circle” with the audience, moderated by Steinem herself, to discuss the play’s themes. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri checks in on some favorite East Coast locations in this new episode. His first stop is a neighborhood joint that’s dishing out diner classics from a tiny kitchen. 9 p.m. Food Network

Drain This new episode visualizes the Gulf of Mexico’s deadliest secrets. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Dino Hunters Clayton Phipps continues his excavation of a rare carnivorous dinosaur on his Montana ranch. Also, Mike Harris and his son prepare to sell their prized Tyrannosaurus rex fossil and Aaron Bolan hunts for an ankylosaurus in this new episode. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Friday Night in With the Morgans The Morgans check in with Garret Dillahunt (“Fear the Walking Dead”) and Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”) in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Trackers Lucas (Ed Stoppard) becomes a suspect in Inkunzi’s murder in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax

SPECIALS

47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards This special will be a virtual affair with winners making their acceptance speeches remotely from their homes. 8 p.m. CBS

Pose-a-Thon for Pride Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez host this new special, bringing together their fellow cast members of “Pose” (Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Dyllón Burnside, Dominique Jackson, Jeremy McClain, Indya Moore, Our Lady J, Jason A. Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard and Patti LuPone) for stories, songs and support of LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts. 10 p.m. Freeform and FX



CORONAVIRUS

Special Report: Bats, the Mystery Behind COVID-19 Anderson Cooper looks at how human infringement on bats’ territory may contribute to the transmission of diseases, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 8 p.m. CNN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Dua Lipa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sia performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Issa Rae (“Insecure”); Laura Prepon (“You and I, as Mothers”); Mandy Moore performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View George Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carter Oosterhouse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patti LaBelle; Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Simon Cowell; Sofía Vergara; Heidi Klum; Howie Mandel; Terry Crews. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Coronavirus infections on the rise around the country; President Trump’s divisive language on race and the removal of Confederate statues; disappointing turnout for Trump’s Tulsa rally; new polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading the presidential race. (N) 7 p.m., 1 a.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discuss efforts to recruit more Republican women in Congress. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pierce Brosnan; Nicole Richie; Blackpink performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Wes Moore, Robin Hood Foundation. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Matthew Rhys. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Murray. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); M. Ward performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Charlie’s Angels Elizabeth Banks wrote, directed and co-produced this 2019 action film, the third entry in a film franchise that in turn was inspired by the 1976-81 TV series of the same title. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star. Patrick Stewart costars as Bosley, Charlie’s (voice of Robert Clotworthy) assistant. Banks also stars along with Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Jonathan Tucker and Nat Faxon. 8 p.m. Starz

Killerman Director Malik Bader’s 2019 crime thriller stars a cast-against-type Liam Hemsworth as a Manhattan jeweler whose services at money laundering are much in demand. Emory Cohen and Diane Guerrero also star. 8:05 p.m. Cinemax

Hotel Berlin (1945) 9 a.m. TCM

Gods and Monsters (1998) 9:20 a.m. Epix

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:22 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Starz

The Firm (1993) 10 a.m. Sundance

All the Money in the World (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

The Blind Side (2009) 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Freeform

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11 a.m. FXX

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 11:07 a.m. Encore

Gattaca (1997) 12:10 p.m. Epix

Trainwreck (2015) 1 p.m. FXX

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1 p.m. IFC

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 1 p.m. TCM

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 1 p.m. VH1

Primal Fear (1996) 1:21 p.m. Encore

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:30 p.m. HBO

Starship Troopers (1997) 2 p.m. Epix

M (1931) 3 p.m. TCM

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Hitch (2005) 3:30 p.m. VH1; 10 p.m. VH1

Forrest Gump (1994) 3:45 p.m. Starz

Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 4:20 p.m. Syfy

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. BET

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

The Fugitive (1993) 5 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

Madchen in Uniform (1931) 5 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 5:52 p.m. Cinemax

Back to School (1986) 5:58 p.m. BBC America

Bumblebee (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 6:05 p.m. TMC

John Wick (2014) 6:50 p.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. AMC

Love, Simon (2018) 7:30 and 11 p.m. FX

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7:40 p.m. HBO

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. IFC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Charlie’s Angels (2019) 8 p.m. Starz

Election (1999) 8 p.m. TMC

A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Killerman (2019) 8:05 p.m. Cinemax

Orlando (1992) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Transformers (2007) 9 p.m. TBS

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 11 p.m. Ovation

48 HRS. (1982) 11:05 p.m. Encore

