What’s on TV Saturday, June 27, plus Sunday talk shows

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Kitchen The daytime cooking series returns. The season premiere features summer recipes including an L.A. fruit stand fruit salad and cupcakes inspired by classic ice-cream truck treats. 11 a.m. Food Network

The Zoo: Bronx Tales Seven little ones join the penguin exhibit and are quick to mingle with the rest of the colony. Also, a nyala calf is born in this new episode. 7 p.m. Animal Planet

The Zoo Three rare wild canines make a challenging cross-country journey to the zoo in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted In New Zealand chef Ramsay discovers the secrets of Maori cuisine. A second new episode revisits the food and culture of Louisiana’s bayous. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Saved by the Barn This new episode reveals how the cast of the unscripted series adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet



SPECIALS

Project Angel Food Telethon With Eric McCormack, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jessica Holmes hosting, scheduled performers include Annie Lennox, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Deborah Cox and Billy Idol. The charity event will also feature appearances by Mayor Eric Garcetti, Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone and Marie Osmond and others. 7 p.m. CW



SPECIALS

Impact of COVID-19 on Public Libraries Librarians weigh in on how the effect pandemic has had on public libraries. (N) 6 a.m. CSPAN2

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future: The Concert Performers and world leaders unite to raise awareness and funds to defeat COVID-19 in a global event featuring Dwayne Johnson, Coldplay, Shakira, Yemi Alade, Chris Rock, Billy Porter and others. 5 p.m. MSNBC and 8 p.m. NBC

1968 This new four-part special, airing in its entirety, recalls what many regarded as the most tumultuous year in our country’s recent history, until now. Up first, a look at a turning point in the Vietnam War and the beginning of the 1968 presidential election. That’s followed by “Tragedy Strikes,” which recalls the events following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s pursuit of the Democratic nomination. “The Uprising” documents the aftermath of Kennedy’s assassination, and “Fall” revisits Richard Nixon‘s narrow win in the presidential election. (N) 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CNN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Maya Feller; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews National Immigration Forum Executive Director Ali Noorani. 4:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Author and former national security advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The U.N. turns 75 years old: Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. John Bolton’s disclosures: Former national security advisor Thomas Donilon. President Trump’s polls: Nate Cohn, the New York Times. COVID-19 in the U.S. and the EU: Holly Jarman, University of Michigan School of Public Health. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Michael Milken, the Milken Institute. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Vice President Mike Pence. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.). Author and former national security advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr.; Hugh Hewitt; Kasie Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).Former CDC director Tom Frieden. Hawk Newsome, Black Lives Matter. Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch. Panel: Marc Thiessen; Gillian Turner; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How Fox influences President Trump; Republican governors and the Trump base downplay the severity of the pandemic: Kirsten Powers; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Facebook fights back against ad boycott: Bill Moyers (“Moyers on Democracy” podcast); Social media: Joan Lunden. Documentary “Trump and the Law”: Jake Tapper.

(N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Jessica Tarlov; Griff Jenkins; Charlie Gasparino; pollster Frank Luntz; Mara Liasson; Emily Compagno. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Election officials to explore ways to keep the public safe at the polls and offer alternatives to in-person voting. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

A Hard Day’s Night John, Paul, George and Ringo were on top of the world in 1964 when the Beatles made their film debuts in this madcap, high-energy musical directed by Richard Lester. Victor Spinetti costars. The score includes “And I Love Her,” “If I Fell,” “Can’t Buy Me Love, “I Should’ve Known Better,” and the title track. Airing as part of “The Essentials: ‘60s Rock Films” themed lineup. 5 p.m. TCM

Judy Actress and singer Judy Garland (Rene Zellweger) arrives in London in 1968, where she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance. Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Doctor Sleep Mike Flanagan wrote, directed and edited this 2019 adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 literary sequel to “The Shining.” Ewan McGregor stars as the now-adult Danny Torrance, who is trying to recover from the chronic alcoholism he fell into to mute his psychic powers. He starts getting telepathic messages from a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) who also has a shining. Rebecca Ferguson and Cliff Curtis also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Wrong Housesitter After a writer moves in to a new home, his editor sends him on an out-of-town assignment so he hires someone to keep an eye on the place, and soon regrets it. Vivica A. Fox, Jason-Shane Scott and Anna Dobbins star in this 2020 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 a.m. IFC

The Italian Job (2003) 8 a.m. Paramount

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 a.m. Syfy

King Kong (1933) 9 a.m. TCM

Holes (2003) 10 a.m. Freeform

Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 10:05 a.m. TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 10:17 a.m. Starz

Brute Force (1947) 11 a.m. TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Noon and 7 p.m. CMT

Point Break (2015) Noon and 2:30 p.m. IFC

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Noon TMC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:32 p.m. Syfy

Juliet, Naked (2018) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Shazam! (2019) 12:35 p.m. HBO

The Caine Mutiny (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 1 p.m. KDOC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 1 p.m. FX

Transformers (2007) 2:45 p.m. TBS

Hanna (2011) 2:50 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 3 p.m. AMC

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 3 p.m. Sundance

Brothers (2009) 3:12 p.m. Cinemax

48 HRS. (1982) 3:52 p.m. Encore

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 4 p.m. OWN

Love & Mercy (2014) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:28 p.m. Syfy

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

Jurassic Park (1993) 5:15 p.m. USA

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. IFC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Joker (2019) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Dirty Dancing (1987) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Don’t Look Back (1967) 7 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Judy (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Departed (2006) 8 p.m. IFC

The Wrong Housesitter (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Hustlers (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9 p.m. Sundance

The Lady From Shanghai (1948) 9 p.m. TCM

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:52 p.m. KVCR

Rocketman (2019) 10 p.m. Epix

Manhattan (1979) 11 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 11:15 p.m. IFC

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 11:15 p.m. TNT

Ready or Not (2019) 11:35 p.m. HBO