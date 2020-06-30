What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Prehistoric Road Trip’ on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage British comedian Gina Yashere drives the newest 007-inspired Aston Martin. Also, Leno takes a drive with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons. Rob Corddry and Jon Lovitz are also guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Game On! Becky Lynch and Joel McHale. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 Emori (Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal old wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones. Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW

Bulletproof Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) ramp up their investigation as Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) assigns them to supervise the hostile takeover of a gun factory near London. Stavros Zalmas also stars in this new episode of the British police drama. 9 p.m. CW

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Prehistoric Road Trip Host Emily Graslie drives closer to our present day in the season finale, “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts.” 10 p.m. KOCE

American Soul (N) 10 p.m. BET

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee This new episode looks at President Trump and the press. Also, there’s a new campaign to support the endangered Postal Service. 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Coronavirus briefings and events 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. C-SPAN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Scott Eastwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lin-Manuel Miranda; Whitney Cummings; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Loni Love; Nate Berkus. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lea DeLaria (“Reprisal”). 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Pauley; chef Carla Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lester Holt; Andrew Rannells. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benee performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show When dogs attack; a woman’s paper cut almost kills her; Rev Run and his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Reports on the coronavirus pandemic. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lizzy Caplan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa performs; best of Fallon. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Karen Bass; Andrew Ross Sorkin; Grace Potter performs with Jackson Browne, Marcus King and Lucius. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Keke Palmer; the Clark Sisters perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.). 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Josh Groban performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Singin’ in the Rain The witty musical comedy about Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” includes a love story between an established star (Gene Kelly) and a naive newcomer (Debbie Reynolds) who dubs the voice of his egotistical costar (Jean Hagen). Donald O’Connor’s “Make ‘Em Laugh” number is a show-stopper. 5 p.m. TCM

Annihilation Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in writer-director Alex Garland’s 2018 science fiction-horror thriller about an expedition of scientists dispatched to investigate a restricted zone near the site of a meteor crash where plant and animal life has begun to mutate. Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac also star. 7 p.m. FXX

Little At age 14, Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) became the youngest executive producer ever on a Hollywood production with director and co-writer Tina Gordon’s 2019 comedy fantasy, which Martin first pitched in 2014 after seeing the classic comedy “Big.” Regina Hall stars as a ruthless tech mogul who bullies everyone around her until a child’s wish turns her into a 13-year-old (Martin). Issa Rae, Justin Hartley, Tone Bell, Rachel Dratch and Mikey Day also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Trauma Center Director Matt Eskandari’s 2019 action thriller stars Bruce Willis as a veteran cop who is determined to arrest the criminals who fatally shot his partner and an informant. A woman (Nicky Whelan) who witnessed those killings was injured in the crossfire and is recuperating in the hospital where she’s targeted by the killers, who are actually dirty cops (Tito Ortiz, Texas Battle). 9:50 p.m. Epix

Argo (2012) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Pelican Brief (1993) 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 9:32 a.m. Starz and 7:26 p.m. Starz

Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX

Field of Dreams (1989) 10:38 a.m. and 5:25 p.m. Encore

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Big (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 11:06 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) Noon AMC

We Were Soldiers (2002) Noon IFC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) Noon Sundance

Haunter (2013) 12:25 p.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 1 p.m. VH1

Unstoppable (2010) 1:15 p.m. HBO

In This Our Life (1942) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 1:35 p.m. Showtime

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Open Range (2003) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3 p.m. IFC

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 3:03 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3:35 p.m. Showtime

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 4:41 p.m. Starz

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Firm (1993) 5:25 p.m. Showtime

Romancing the Stone (1984) 6 p.m. Ovation

Se7en (1995) 6:15 p.m. Syfy

Easy A (2010) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

McLintock! (1963) 8 p.m. KVCR

Zombieland (2009) 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America

Blockers (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount

Minority Report (2002) 8 p.m. Showtime

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Doctor Sleep (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

Top Hat (1935) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 10 p.m. TMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 11:15 p.m. TCM

