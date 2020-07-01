We asked J.B. Smoove about the George Floyd moment. Hear his extraordinary response

In the latest episode of The Times’ TV podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching,” host and staff writer Yvonne Villarreal asks “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star J.B. Smoove if he believes the George Floyd movement will create lasting change. Here’s the beginning of his remarkable 24-minute response:

It’s hard to have faith in complete change. It’s very hard, because it’s so anchored into the culture. It’s so anchored in, it’s a part of me. You talk about 2020: We’re dealing with the same things we’ve been dealing with all this time. It’s almost insulting, in a way, to be a person of color, because I consider Black people to have been here so long at this point it’s almost like — it’s not just things that you can pass through Congress or executive orders. ... If I gotta tell you every time what to do and what’s going to make me happy and make people happy, I feel like I’m force-feeding you. I’m forcing you to do something you really don’t want to do.

Listen to this special hourlong episode of “Can’t Stop Watching” to hear Smoove’s answer in its entirety, including why he recently apologized to his 26-year-old daughter for the state of the world, as well as how he envisions Larry David living in a pandemic. (It involves fighting over paper towels at Costco.) Plus, catch previous episodes with “The Morning Show’s” Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Watchmen’s” Jean Smart and more.