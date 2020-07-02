What’s on TV Friday: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars This new episode features celebrity impressions for a dating show, with guest judges Tommy Dorfman and Jeffery Bowyer Chapman. 8 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Color Splash: Hot or Not (premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV

Dino Hunters In a new episode, Clayton Phipps and his team get ready to flip a 10-ton carnivore fossil out of the ground and onto a flatbed vehicle to transport it to the lab for further analysis. Also, Mike Harris hunts for the skull of a duckbill, and Jared Hudson uncovers the remains of an ancient reptile. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Friday Night in With the Morgans Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger and Elisabeth Moss are guests in this new episode, along with local comic book store owner Jean Michel and a viewer at home. 10 p.m. AMC

Trackers Daoud (Emmanuel Castis) takes over the the diamond exchange in this new episode of the action series. Also, Flea (Trix Vivier) requests backup from Lemmer (James Gracie). Tamer Burjaq also stars. 10 p.m.



SPECIALS

iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ Bobby Bones hosts as country music artists Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion perform live from the backyards of their homes. 8 p.m. CW

CORONAVIRUS

Special Report “The Pandemic & the President” reviews timeline of the spread of COVID-19 across the globe and how the Trump administration reacted to developments. 7 p.m. CNN

Special Report In “Bats: The Mystery Behind Covid-19,” Anderson Cooper looks at how human infringement on bats’ territory may contribute to the transmission of diseases such as COVID-19. 8:30 p.m. CNN

Supermarket Shock: Crisis in America’s Food Supply 10 p.m. CNBC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anthony Ramos; Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rahm Emanuel; Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, joined by her attorney Ben Crump. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dermot Mulroney; chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brothers Osborne perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week (Season premiere) Record numbers of new coronavirus cases ahead of the July 4 weekend; reports that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan; polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump in battleground states; Trump tweets then deletes a video showing a supporter chanting “white power.” (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; chef José Andrés. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Gyllenhaal; M. Ward performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Laura Dern; Mark Duplass. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Searchers This 1956 classic western from director John Ford stars John Wayne as a Civil War soldier whose niece (Natalie Wood) has been kidnapped by the Comanches. Accompanied by her half-brother (Jeffrey Hunter), he spends five years searching for her. Vera Miles and Ward Bond also star. 7 p.m. TCM

Jumanji: The Next Level Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan return to their roles in director Jake Kasdan’s 2019 sequel. Rory McCann, Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Saving Private Ryan Steven Spielberg won the best director Oscar for this 1998 World War II drama, whose opening portrayal of the Normandy invasion is one of the most powerful war sequences in movie history. Tom Hanks stars as the captain in charge of a platoon assigned to go behind enemy lines to retrieve a private (Matt Damon) whose three brothers have all been killed in action. 8 p.m. TNT

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Claire Foy takes over the role of vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander in Fede Alvarez’s 2018 adaptation of David Lagercrantz’s novel of the same title, using characters created by Stieg Larsson. Beau Gadsdon also star. 11:06 p.m. Starz

MOVIES

Coach Carter (2005) 8:25 a.m. Showtime

Friday Night Lights (2004) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Wagon Master (1950) 9 a.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 10:19 a.m. Encore

American Hustle (2013) 10:30 a.m. FX

3 Godfathers (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Sixth Sense (1999) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Wedding Singer (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform

La La Land (2016) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Chronicle (2012) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Carrie (1976) 12:40 p.m. TMC

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform

Thoroughbreds (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Sling Blade (1996) 2 p.m. Cinemax

Titanic (1997) 2 and 10 p.m. VH1

Fair Game (2010) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Fort Apache (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Hitch (2005) 4 and 6:30 p.m. E!

City Slickers (1991) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

My Darling Clementine (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Thelma & Louise (1991) 5:50 p.m. Epix

First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. AMC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 6 p.m. Syfy

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 6 p.m. TMC

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 6:19 p.m. Encore

Hustlers (2019) 7:10 p.m. Showtime

Ad Astra (2019) 7:55 p.m. HBO

Chariots of Fire (1981) 8 p.m. KCET

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. IFC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Predator (1987) 9 p.m. Encore

Stagecoach (1939) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Statue of Liberty (1985) 10 p.m. KOCE

Warrior (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 p.m. POP

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 11:15 p.m. HBO

Atonement (2007) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Lone Survivor (2013) 11:45 p.m. TNT

The Crow (1994) 11:50 p.m. Cinemax