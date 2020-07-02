What’s on TV Friday: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’; coronavirus
SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars This new episode features celebrity impressions for a dating show, with guest judges Tommy Dorfman and Jeffery Bowyer Chapman. 8 p.m. VH1
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Color Splash: Hot or Not (premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV
Dino Hunters In a new episode, Clayton Phipps and his team get ready to flip a 10-ton carnivore fossil out of the ground and onto a flatbed vehicle to transport it to the lab for further analysis. Also, Mike Harris hunts for the skull of a duckbill, and Jared Hudson uncovers the remains of an ancient reptile. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Friday Night in With the Morgans Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger and Elisabeth Moss are guests in this new episode, along with local comic book store owner Jean Michel and a viewer at home. 10 p.m. AMC
Trackers Daoud (Emmanuel Castis) takes over the the diamond exchange in this new episode of the action series. Also, Flea (Trix Vivier) requests backup from Lemmer (James Gracie). Tamer Burjaq also stars. 10 p.m.
SPECIALS
iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ Bobby Bones hosts as country music artists Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion perform live from the backyards of their homes. 8 p.m. CW
CORONAVIRUS
Special Report “The Pandemic & the President” reviews timeline of the spread of COVID-19 across the globe and how the Trump administration reacted to developments. 7 p.m. CNN
Special Report In “Bats: The Mystery Behind Covid-19,” Anderson Cooper looks at how human infringement on bats’ territory may contribute to the transmission of diseases such as COVID-19. 8:30 p.m. CNN
Supermarket Shock: Crisis in America’s Food Supply 10 p.m. CNBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anthony Ramos; Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rahm Emanuel; Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, joined by her attorney Ben Crump. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dermot Mulroney; chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brothers Osborne perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week (Season premiere) Record numbers of new coronavirus cases ahead of the July 4 weekend; reports that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan; polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump in battleground states; Trump tweets then deletes a video showing a supporter chanting “white power.” (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; chef José Andrés. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Gyllenhaal; M. Ward performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Laura Dern; Mark Duplass. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Searchers This 1956 classic western from director John Ford stars John Wayne as a Civil War soldier whose niece (Natalie Wood) has been kidnapped by the Comanches. Accompanied by her half-brother (Jeffrey Hunter), he spends five years searching for her. Vera Miles and Ward Bond also star. 7 p.m. TCM
Jumanji: The Next Level Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan return to their roles in director Jake Kasdan’s 2019 sequel. Rory McCann, Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Saving Private Ryan Steven Spielberg won the best director Oscar for this 1998 World War II drama, whose opening portrayal of the Normandy invasion is one of the most powerful war sequences in movie history. Tom Hanks stars as the captain in charge of a platoon assigned to go behind enemy lines to retrieve a private (Matt Damon) whose three brothers have all been killed in action. 8 p.m. TNT
The Girl in the Spider’s Web Claire Foy takes over the role of vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander in Fede Alvarez’s 2018 adaptation of David Lagercrantz’s novel of the same title, using characters created by Stieg Larsson. Beau Gadsdon also star. 11:06 p.m. Starz
MOVIES
Coach Carter (2005) 8:25 a.m. Showtime
Friday Night Lights (2004) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Wagon Master (1950) 9 a.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 10:19 a.m. Encore
American Hustle (2013) 10:30 a.m. FX
3 Godfathers (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Sixth Sense (1999) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Wedding Singer (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform
La La Land (2016) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Chronicle (2012) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Carrie (1976) 12:40 p.m. TMC
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform
Thoroughbreds (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Sling Blade (1996) 2 p.m. Cinemax
Titanic (1997) 2 and 10 p.m. VH1
Fair Game (2010) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Fort Apache (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Hitch (2005) 4 and 6:30 p.m. E!
City Slickers (1991) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
My Darling Clementine (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Thelma & Louise (1991) 5:50 p.m. Epix
First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. AMC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 6 p.m. Syfy
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 6 p.m. TMC
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 6:19 p.m. Encore
Hustlers (2019) 7:10 p.m. Showtime
Ad Astra (2019) 7:55 p.m. HBO
Chariots of Fire (1981) 8 p.m. KCET
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. IFC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Predator (1987) 9 p.m. Encore
Stagecoach (1939) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Statue of Liberty (1985) 10 p.m. KOCE
Warrior (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 p.m. POP
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 11 p.m. Ovation
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 11:15 p.m. HBO
Atonement (2007) 11:30 p.m. TMC
Lone Survivor (2013) 11:45 p.m. TNT
The Crow (1994) 11:50 p.m. Cinemax
