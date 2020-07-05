What’s on TV Monday: American Experience on PBS; coronavirus
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Ricki Lake and Charles Esten are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Alex Michel and Trista Sutter look back at their seasons as first bachelor and first bachelorette. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli and Alana. (N) 9 p.m. CW
American Experience With American voting rights becoming more and more of a key issue in the upcoming election, the new two-part, four-hour documentary “The Vote” is a timely look back at the fight American women waged for suffrage. Kate Burton narrates, with Audra McDonald, Mae Whitman, Laura Linney and Patricia Clarkson lending their voices. (Concludes Tuesday). 9 p.m. KOCE
Big Time Bake The new episode “Roaring ‘20s” challenges bakers to create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake straight out of the 1920s. Buddy Valastro, Dan Langan and Kristen Tomlan are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Dateline NBC New details and interviews in the case of missing history teacher and former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead are discussed in this new episode. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
To Catch a Beautician A model’s trademark look is ruined in this new episode. 10 p.m. VH1
Find Love: Live Host Sukanya Krishnan hopes to find a love match for two eligible singles who are quarantined. 11 p.m. TLC
CORONAVIRUS
Hearing on Coronavirus Response & Global Pandemic Preparedness The Senate Foreign Relations Committee convenes a hearing to examine the coronavirus response and U.S. pandemic preparedness, prevention and response for the future. 11:55 a.m. CSPAN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Uzo Aduba. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rob Lowe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Corbin Bernsen; Natasha Bedingfield performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ben Platt; Loni Love. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ricky Gervais; Ester Dean; chef Josh Elkin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kiesza performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Myths about ulcers, arthritis and flossing; cheap runway fashion knock-off dangers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cannabis cafe; stomach removed to prevent cancer; monthlong screen ban for kids; making proteins. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Emmanuel Acho. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Muriel Bowser. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer; Graham Norton. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer Joe Jonas; Yungblud performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8:03 a.m. Encore
Coach Carter (2005) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:17 a.m. Starz
True Grit (2010) 10:10 a.m. Epix
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 10:15 a.m. Cinemax
Ad Astra (2019) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Beirut (2018) 10:23 a.m. Encore
Bandslam (2009) 11 a.m. TMC
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11:05 a.m. Showtime
Each Dawn I Die (1939) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Platoon (1986) 12:15 and 9 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Taken (2008) 12:50 and 10:53 p.m. Starz
Dick (1999) 12:55 p.m. TMC
Jurassic Park (1993) 1 p.m. Syfy
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Sausage Party (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Casino (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime
Up in the Air (2009) 2:17 p.m. Encore
Breakdown (1997) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Flight (2012) 3 p.m. TNT
The Bounty (1984) 3:30 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 3:52 p.m. Starz
Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1
Atonement (2007) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4:45 p.m. Sundance
Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
Trapeze (1956) 5 p.m. TCM
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:25 p.m. HBO
New Jack City (1991) 6:28 p.m. BET
Black Hawk Down (2001) 6:32 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
The Defiant Ones (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
Wakefield (2016) 8 p.m. AMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
Ted (2012) 8 p.m. TRU
The Vikings (1958) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 9 p.m. Syfy
Judy (2019) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Seabiscuit (2003) 11 p.m. CMT
Winchester ’73 (1950) 11 p.m. TCM
Widows (2018) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix
Carrie (1976) 11:45 p.m. TMC
