What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Tough as Nails’ on CBS; MLS Soccer
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Mike Rowe gets to drive the car from “The Rockford Files.” Also, Jay takes stunt driver Jolene Van Vugt to the desert to test an ATV (all-terrain vehicle). Alonzo Bodden is also a guest. 7 p.m. CNBC
Tough as Nails This unscripted series, premiering with two episodes, is hosted by Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”). The contestants are working-class Americans who are put through a series of on-the-job challenges to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
The 100 (N) 8 p.m. CW
Expedition Unknown: Uncovered Host Josh Gates follows clues in a cryptic poem to find a $2 million treasure that was hidden in the Rocky Mountains by Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn. The treasure was reported to have been discovered after this episode was taped. In a second new episode, Gates searches for other treasures. 8 p.m. Discovery
The Challenge T.J. Lavin hosts as the competition continues. (N) 8 p.m. MTV
Bulletproof Eleanor (Gina Bellman) investigates Bishop’s identity as Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) search for a lead in Cyprus while trying to maintain their cover in this new episode of the British police drama. 9 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Guy’s Grocery Games In the Superstars Tournament premiere, host Guy Fieri invites eight previous winners of “Guy’s Grocery Games” to return for a summer grilling competition. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. History
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stranded in 1982, Mack (Henry Simmons) retreats to his childhood home to deal with the death of his parents in this new episode of the time-traveling science fiction series. 10 p.m. ABC
American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) rushes back to Chicago after his son (Trayce Malachi) tells him about an altercation with a neighbor in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
At Home With Amy Sedaris In this new episode Sedaris hosts a party to watch a major sporting event, even though she’s not remotely a fan of sports. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
China: Power and Prosperity Nick Schifrin (“PBS Newshour”) hosts this new special, which explores China’s increasingly fractious relationship with the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament, Group Stage: Inter Miami CF versus Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Authors Hank Green and John Green. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Adam Scott; Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray The facts about CBD. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Clint Black performs; Phil Keoghan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Pierce Brosnan; Mickey Sumner; Emmanuel Kelly performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Riz Ahmed and Jay Sean perform; tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Supermarket chicken; high-protein diet dangers; packaged low-carbohydrate breads, snacks and sweets. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike D; Ad-Rock; Anna Kendrick; John Prine; best of Fallon. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kumail Nanjiani; Andra Day performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner guest hosts; Amy Schumer; Jaime Harrison. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta; comic Leslie Jones. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; James Blake performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Abigail Spencer; Rodrigo Santoro; Michael Palascak. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Tenant (1976) 8:10 a.m. Epix
Somewhere (2010) 8:15 a.m. Cinemax
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 8:25 a.m. HBO
A Better Life (2011) 8:45 a.m. TMC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9 a.m. AMC
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 9 a.m. and 11:23 p.m. Encore
Baby Driver (2017) 9 a.m. FX
Black Mass (2015) 10:30 a.m. IFC
The Three Musketeers (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Backdraft (1991) 11:29 a.m. Cinemax
Friday Night Lights (2004) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Split (2016) Noon FXX
Tyson (2008) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
8 Mile (2002) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Out of Sight (1998) 1:19 p.m. Encore
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 1:30 p.m. AMC
This Is the End (2013) 1:30 p.m. MTV
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 2 p.m. FX
Rocky (1976) 2 p.m. Showtime
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2:30 p.m. FXX
House on Haunted Hill (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 2:40 p.m. HBO
About Last Night (2014) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC
Cape Fear (1991) 4 p.m. Showtime
Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM
A Handful of Dust (1988) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Dick (1999) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Harvey (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 5:02 p.m. Encore
Hitch (2005) 5:30 p.m. E!; 8:15 p.m. E!
The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 6 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Shanghai Knights (2003) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix
State of Play (2009) 6:51 p.m. Encore
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 7 p.m. TCM
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount
City Slickers (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Starz
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
A Night at the Opera (1935) 9 p.m. TCM
Crawl (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix
First Blood (1982) 10 p.m. AMC
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 10 p.m. TMC
The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:24 p.m. KVCR
The Producers (1968) 10:45 p.m. TCM
The Revenant (2015) 11 p.m. FX
The Shining (1980) 11 p.m. Showtime
The Rundown (2003) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 5: “The Seventh Seal” on TCM; “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” and more
TV Listings for the week of June 5, 2020 in PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.