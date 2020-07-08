What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Blindspot’; coronavirus; MLS Soccer

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Blindspot With the surviving members of the team in FBI custody, Madeline and Ivy (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Julee Cerda) are in the final stages of their plan. Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Heather Burns also star in two new episodes of the action thriller. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) have less than 24 hours before the trial starts, yet they’ve come up empty-handed in their search for anything on Solomon Stone. Unless they find a way to expose the bogus science used to wrongfully apprehend children, their case is doomed even before it starts. Nicola Correia-Damude also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Cannonball (Premiere) A competition set in an aquatic arena. (N) 8 p.m. USA

In the Dark This dark mystery thriller’s second season reaches a suspenseful conclusion with many of the characters committing or suffering from acts of betrayal, some with devastating consequences. Perry Mattfield, Brooks Markham, Morgan Krantz, Keston John, Casey Deidrick and Theodore Bhat star. (N) 9 p.m. CW

Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love Kristy travels to the hometowns of the final three men to get a closer look at what her future could be like with each of them. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine counting down some of the biggest moments from the series. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

To Tell the Truth Yara Shahidi, Russell Peters, Michelle Buteau and Jeremy Sisto. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Undercover Chef In Pensacola, Fla., chef Mark Estee visits O’Riley’s, a once popular Irish pub that has had an extended run of bad luck since being converted to a restaurant. 10 p.m. Food Network

The Bold Type Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline and Alex (Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, Matt Ward) each confront challenges in their personal relationships in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Cake The live action/animated series opens a new season with two episodes. (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate Discussing the most overlooked character and the best wizard of all time. 11 p.m. Syfy



Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: Philadelphia Union versus New York City FC. 6 a.m. ESPN



CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Charlize Theron. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Amy Schumer; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Regina Hall (“Black Monday”); Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Peter Gallagher; Karamo Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Mayim Bialik; Max Greenfield; Chloe x Halle; Craig Susser. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Rhett & Link; Tones and I perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wesley Lowery; Judd Apatow. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner; Billy Porter; Kim Petras performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Ramy Youssef; Patrisse Cullors; Tim McGraw. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Terry Crews; Old Dominion performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



Hannah and Her Sisters This 1986 comedy-drama stars Michael Caine as a middle-aged husband who develops an infatuation for his wife’s (Mia Farrow) sister (Barbara Hershey). Dianne Wiest, Max von Sydow, and writer-director Woody Allen also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Lean on Pete (2017) 8 a.m. Showtime

Breakdown (1997) 9 a.m. TMC

Split (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 10:26 a.m. Encore

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:05 a.m. Epix

The Fifth Element (1997) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) Noon FXX

Crawl (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Revenant (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX

Captain Phillips (2013) 2 p.m. History

The Sixth Sense (1999) 2 p.m. Showtime

Juliet, Naked (2018) 2:10 p.m. Epix

The Warriors (1979) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:50 p.m. Showtime

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) 5 p.m. TCM

West Side Story (1961) 5:25 p.m. Epix

Beyond the Lights (2014) 6 p.m. BET

Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime

Steel Magnolias (1989) 6 p.m. TMC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 6:35 p.m. Encore

The Seventh Seal (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Romancing the Stone (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation

GoodFellas (1990) 8 p.m. Paramount; 11 p.m. Paramount

Atonement (2007) 8 p.m. TMC

The Emigrants (1971) 9 p.m. TCM

Point Break (1991) 9:15 p.m. AMC

Widows (2018) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Days of Heaven (1978) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX

Frida (2002) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

The Grey (2012) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

The Virgin Spring (1959) 11:45 p.m. TCM