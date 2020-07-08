What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Blindspot’; coronavirus; MLS Soccer
SERIES
Blindspot With the surviving members of the team in FBI custody, Madeline and Ivy (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Julee Cerda) are in the final stages of their plan. Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Heather Burns also star in two new episodes of the action thriller. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) have less than 24 hours before the trial starts, yet they’ve come up empty-handed in their search for anything on Solomon Stone. Unless they find a way to expose the bogus science used to wrongfully apprehend children, their case is doomed even before it starts. Nicola Correia-Damude also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Cannonball (Premiere) A competition set in an aquatic arena. (N) 8 p.m. USA
In the Dark This dark mystery thriller’s second season reaches a suspenseful conclusion with many of the characters committing or suffering from acts of betrayal, some with devastating consequences. Perry Mattfield, Brooks Markham, Morgan Krantz, Keston John, Casey Deidrick and Theodore Bhat star. (N) 9 p.m. CW
Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love Kristy travels to the hometowns of the final three men to get a closer look at what her future could be like with each of them. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine counting down some of the biggest moments from the series. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
To Tell the Truth Yara Shahidi, Russell Peters, Michelle Buteau and Jeremy Sisto. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Undercover Chef In Pensacola, Fla., chef Mark Estee visits O’Riley’s, a once popular Irish pub that has had an extended run of bad luck since being converted to a restaurant. 10 p.m. Food Network
The Bold Type Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline and Alex (Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, Matt Ward) each confront challenges in their personal relationships in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Cake The live action/animated series opens a new season with two episodes. (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
SYFY Wire’s the Great Debate Discussing the most overlooked character and the best wizard of all time. 11 p.m. Syfy
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: Philadelphia Union versus New York City FC. 6 a.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Charlize Theron. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Amy Schumer; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Regina Hall (“Black Monday”); Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Peter Gallagher; Karamo Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Mayim Bialik; Max Greenfield; Chloe x Halle; Craig Susser. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Rhett & Link; Tones and I perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wesley Lowery; Judd Apatow. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner; Billy Porter; Kim Petras performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Ramy Youssef; Patrisse Cullors; Tim McGraw. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Terry Crews; Old Dominion performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Hannah and Her Sisters This 1986 comedy-drama stars Michael Caine as a middle-aged husband who develops an infatuation for his wife’s (Mia Farrow) sister (Barbara Hershey). Dianne Wiest, Max von Sydow, and writer-director Woody Allen also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Lean on Pete (2017) 8 a.m. Showtime
Breakdown (1997) 9 a.m. TMC
Split (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 10:26 a.m. Encore
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:05 a.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) Noon FXX
Crawl (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Revenant (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX
Captain Phillips (2013) 2 p.m. History
The Sixth Sense (1999) 2 p.m. Showtime
Juliet, Naked (2018) 2:10 p.m. Epix
The Warriors (1979) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:50 p.m. Showtime
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) 5 p.m. TCM
West Side Story (1961) 5:25 p.m. Epix
Beyond the Lights (2014) 6 p.m. BET
Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime
Steel Magnolias (1989) 6 p.m. TMC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 6:35 p.m. Encore
The Seventh Seal (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Romancing the Stone (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation
GoodFellas (1990) 8 p.m. Paramount; 11 p.m. Paramount
Atonement (2007) 8 p.m. TMC
The Emigrants (1971) 9 p.m. TCM
Point Break (1991) 9:15 p.m. AMC
Widows (2018) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Days of Heaven (1978) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX
Frida (2002) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
The Grey (2012) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
The Virgin Spring (1959) 11:45 p.m. TCM
