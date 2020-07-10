Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 12, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 12 - 18, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) TMC Tues. 9:10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Sat. 6:35 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

How Green Was My Valley (1941) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Kid (1921) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ENCORE Thur. 6 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Psycho (1960) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m. SHOW Wed. 4 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rules of the Game (1939) TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ENCORE Sun. 7:33 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:35 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SHOW Tues. 3 a.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Ziegfeld Follies (1946) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 12 - 18, 2020

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:41 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:25 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 12 - 18, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Mon. 5 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Mon. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ TBS Mon. 4 a.m. TRU Mon. 8 p.m. TRU Tues. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TRU Sat. Noon TRU Sun. Noon

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 3:03 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Fri. 8:07 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ SUND Sun. 6 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ SUND Sun. Noon SUND Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ SUND Sun. 3 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ VH1 Sat. Noon VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 5:11 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:41 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 11:28 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. 3:33 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ USA Sat. 6 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 10:35 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ SYFY Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ CMAX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ SUND Mon. 9 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ OVA Tues. 7:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ OVA Fri. 10:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 1 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:14 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 1:52 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ CMAX Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:50 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Thur. 4:19 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 11:03 p.m. SYFY Wed. 7:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 1 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. Noon

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 1:58 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:17 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon FREE Fri. 4:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ BRVO Sat. 5:04 p.m. BRVO Sat. 7:46 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ BRVO Sat. 3 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E Sun. 6:30 p.m. E Sun. 8:45 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:36 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ BRVO Sat. Noon BRVO Sat. 10:28 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ COM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:03 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:58 a.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Mon. 4:01 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 2:11 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ COM Sun. 2:30 p.m. COM Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ COM Sun. 4:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m. FREE Tues. Noon

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 2:31 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ STARZ Tues. 6 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 6 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Mon. 3:35 p.m. SHOW Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 11:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 10:23 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:15 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:02 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m. SHOW Wed. 4 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 3 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ CMAX Sun. 6:03 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Sun. Noon

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 6 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 4:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ TNT Tues. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ SHOW Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Fri. 8 p.m. TRU Sat. 2 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 3 a.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 7 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E Sat. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E Sun. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E Sat. 3:45 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:29 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:52 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:57 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:21 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Wed. 5:50 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 12 - 18, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. La misión más explosiva del equipo A comienza cuando la capitana Charisa, antigua novia de Fénix, persigue a todos los agentes por un delito que no cometieron. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:32 a.m.

Action Jackson (1988) ★★ Carl Weathers, Craig T. Nelson. An Ivy League Detroit policeman steals an auto tycoon’s mistress and stops his gang of assassins. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:49 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:27 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 11:55 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:20 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:55 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (2020) Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines the rising phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts the average citizen in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Sat. 3 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Mon. 5 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:22 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Fri. 8:35 p.m. BET Sat. 3:05 p.m.

All the King’s Men (1949) ★★★ Broderick Crawford, Joanne Dru. Power and ambition corrupt an idealistic Southern politician. Winner of three Oscars, including best picture. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m.

All the Right Moves (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson. A Pennsylvania steel-town high-school coach tries to spoil a football hero’s scholarship dream. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FREE Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. 9:10 p.m.

La Amargura de mi Raza (1972) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre de color se enamora de una mujer blanca y eso trae problemas sociales y la oposición de la familia de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:36 a.m. STARZ Fri. 12:02 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:58 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:21 p.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Amor con amor se paga (1949) Antonio Badú, Marga López. Un hombre borracho lastima a su hermana cuando ella le reclama lo que gasta en alcohol y no atiende a su madre enferma. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Ana (2019) Dafne Keen, Andy Garcia. A car dealer and a street urchin bond during a dangerous expedition. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:10 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Thur. 5 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:31 p.m.

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy tries to talk Andy out of quitting high school to marry his drama teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Anniversary Nightmare (2019) AnnaLynne McCord, Kate Vernon. A woman on a trip to Hawaii wakes up to discover her husband missing and evidence of an invasion all around her. With no witnesses, she’s immediately labeled as the prime suspect. Without any help, she must solve the crime herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Another Life (2001) ★★ Natasha Little, Nick Moran. In 1921 a woman tells her lover that she fantasizes about killing her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Tues. 1 a.m.

Antiquities (2018) Andrew J. West, Ashley Greene. After his father’s death, a young man moves to his father’s hometown in a quest to learn more about him. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:55 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3 a.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:08 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:48 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 p.m. CMAX Fri. 12:24 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m. FX Wed. 9 a.m.

Atonement (2007) ★★★ James McAvoy, Keira Knightley. A false accusation changes forever the lives of a young teen, her older sister and the latter’s innocent lover. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Forrest Tucker. A bohemian socialite survives the market crash of 1929, marries a millionaire and teaches her nephew how to live. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m. TRU Mon. 8 p.m. TRU Tues. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TRU Sat. Noon TRU Sun. Noon

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 4:26 a.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:09 a.m. STARZ Tues. 3:57 a.m. STARZ Thur. 3:23 p.m. STARZ Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Ay Chabela (1950) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velázquez. Los personajes de una pieza dramática interpretan una obra musical. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

B

B.F.'s Daughter (1948) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. A tycoon’s daughter marries a liberal professor who hates capitalists. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Bachelor Mother (1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ Tom Hanks, Tawny Kitaen. Hookers, a mule and a suicidal friend show up at the hotel bash for a school-bus driver getting married. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:03 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:07 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Bad Company (1972) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Barry Brown. A young man evading the Civil War encounters a conniving drifter and his lawless gang after venturing into the West. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 a.m.

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Ryan. A stranger incurs the wrath of racists when he arrives with a medal for a fallen Japanese-American war hero’s family. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 5 p.m. HBO Sun. 4 a.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:27 a.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Half of a husband-and-wife dance team wants to be an actress, so they split up. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

BASEketball (1998) ★★ Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Two men invent a successful sport and then try to keep a crass businessman from gaining control of it. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:16 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SUND Sun. Noon SUND Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SUND Sun. 3 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Beastly (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:48 p.m. STARZ Thur. 9:59 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:26 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. WGN Sat. 6 a.m. WGN Sat. 11 a.m.

Beowulf (2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sat. 5:20 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

A Better Life (2011) ★★★ Demián Bichir, José Julián. An illegal immigrant forges a new relationship with his cynical son as they search Los Angeles for their stolen truck. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

The Beyond (1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Big Wedding (2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 3 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Tues. 10 p.m. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Biloxi Blues (1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Black Girl (1966) ★★ Mbissine Thérèse Diop, Anne-Marie Jelinck. A Senegalese works as a maid in France for a couple who treat her as a slave. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:11 a.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:41 p.m.

Bodyguard (1948) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Priscilla Lane. An ousted Los Angeles homicide detective goes to work for a widow and is framed for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Borom Sarret (1963) Ly Abdoulay, Albourah. A horse-cart driver encounters poor people in Senegal. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 11:28 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. USA Sat. 3:33 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m. HMM Sun. 3 a.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:13 a.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Brewster McCloud (1970) ★★★ Bud Cort, Sally Kellerman. A birdlike boy lives in the Houston Astrodome, advised by his guardian angel. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Tues. Noon MTV Tues. 6 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Tues. 2 p.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Tues. 4 p.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Christina Milian, Vanessa Born. A teenager clashes with a cheerleading captain while finding romance with the girl’s brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell. A casting mix-up leads a dancer to land a major role intended for his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Broadway Melody of 1938 (1937) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Eleanor Powell. A Broadway producer bankrolls his musical with winnings from the star’s horse at Saratoga. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935) ★★★ Jack Benny, Eleanor Powell. A Broadway columnist feuds with a producer whose upstate girlfriend poses as a Paris star. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Bunker Bean (1936) ★★ Owen Davis Jr., Louise Latimer. A fortuneteller boosts a meek clerk’s ego, as the boss and his daughter soon find out. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:51 p.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

C

El cachorro (1966) Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Blanca Sánchez. Un joven es perseguido por todo el mundo, desde sus más peligrosos enemigos hasta las implacables autoridades. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Candy Corn (2019) P.J. Soles, Tony Todd. It’s Halloween weekend, and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Canyons & Ice: The Last Run of Dick Griffith (2018) A 90-year-old Alaskan man travels thousands of miles. (NR) 56 mins. KOCE Tues. 11 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain Newman, M.D. (1963) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Tony Curtis. A stateside psychiatrist treats a corporal, colonel and captain for war-related problems in 1944. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Captains Courageous (1937) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Freddie Bartholomew. Portuguese fishermen pick up a rich man’s son who has fallen overboard. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Casanova Brown (1944) ★★ Gary Cooper, Teresa Wright. A shy teacher kidnaps his out-of-wedlock baby and raises her in a hotel room with a maid’s help. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

Casque d’Or (1952) ★★★ Simone Signoret, Serge Reggiani. A French gangster sets up an honest man who loves a thug’s girlfriend in 1900s Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Cazador de narcos (1990) Rodolfo de Anda Jr., Leticia Perdigón. Angélica y Francisco están tras la pista del asesino de el Elefante. Se une a esta investigación el agente Fernández, quien les dice que este tenía doble personalidad y era narcotraficante. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Challenge to Lassie (1949) ★★ Edmund Gwenn, Donald Crisp. Children and an innkeeper defend a collie who guards his master’s grave in 19th-century Edinburgh. (G) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Chance at Heaven (1933) ★★ Joel McCrea, Ginger Rogers. A gas-station owner drives off with a debutante, leaving his sweetheart behind. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:02 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:42 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6 p.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 1 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 2 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:35 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Children of Hiroshima (1952) Chikako Hoshawa, Nobuko Otowa. Japanese citizens deal with the devastating aftermath of the explosion of the atomic bomb. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SUND Sat. 10 p.m. SUND Sun. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 2 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Tues. 6 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. Noon

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 a.m. HALL Sat. 10 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sun. 10 a.m. HALL Thur. 10 p.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sun. 8 p.m. HALL Thur. Noon

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 6 p.m. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HMM Sat. 11 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon HALL Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon HALL Sun. 2 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. Noon

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 3 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Tues. 1 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m. HMM Fri. 1 p.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 10 p.m. HALL Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 10 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:35 p.m. CMAX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:03 p.m. SYFY Thur. 12:33 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:45 p.m.

The Comedian (2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs. STARZ Tues. 11:51 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 4 a.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Con Todo el Corazón (1952) Domingo Soler, Joaquín Cordero. Un sacerdote es enviado a su pueblo natal debido a problemas de salud, y en un terreno heredado funda un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Conserje en condominio (1974) Cantinflas, Claudia Islas. El nuevo conserje de un condominio se involucra en la vida de varias inquilinas y trata de resolver sus problemas. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:05 a.m. CMAX Sun. 9:45 p.m. CMAX Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Cook Off! (2017) Cathryn Michon, Wendi McLendon-Covey. Foodie media and celebrity judges descend on a hotel convention center as amateur chefs from around the country compete for a $1 million prize. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 2 a.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 11:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:20 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Tues. 6 p.m. E Tues. 8:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 3 p.m.

The Crazy World of Julius Vrooder (1974) ★★ Timothy Bottoms, Barbara Seagull. A disturbed Vietnam veteran charms his nurse with nonconformity and builds a hiding place under the freeway. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Mon. 9 p.m.

The Crow: City of Angels (1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 9 p.m. CMAX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Thur. 6 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Sat. 6 p.m.

D

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:45 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Date Movie (2006) ★ Alyson Hannigan, Adam Campbell. A hopeless romantic and her British beau face a number of obstacles on their way to the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. Un climatólogo intenta localizar a su hijo luego de que el calentamiento global provocara desastres naturales mundiales. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Fri. Noon SHOW Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Tues. 7:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:08 p.m.

The Debt (2015) Stephen Dorff, Elsa Olivero. Un hombre de negocios estadounidense se debate entre ayudar a un niño peruano en situación de pobreza o ayudar al director general de su empresa a obtener más tierras. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 a.m. HALL Sun. Noon

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Deputy Droopy (1955) Voice of Bill Thompson. Animated. Droopy comes to the rescue when two villains try to steal gold from a safe. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. COM Sat. 11 p.m.

Dirt Track Racing (1957) Narrated by Peter Roberts. The sport of speedway racing in post-World War II Vienna. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:50 a.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. The morning after a London barrister lets a mystery woman stay in his suite, a friend files for divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 6:45 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 4 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Dos Caballeros de Espada (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Double Impact (1991) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. Good and evil twins are reunited in Hong Kong as heirs to a fortune, experts in martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Fri. 10:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:03 p.m.

Driven to the Edge (2020) Taylor Spreitler, Danielle Burgess. Tess is a young fashion designer who develops a strong bond with a fellow passenger during a ride-sharing trip. However, she soon realizes that her new friend has a dark agenda -- making sure Tess never leaves her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Drone (2017) Sean Bean, Patrick Sabongui. Drone pilot and family man Neil conducts deadly and covert missions, all from the comfort of his suburban hometown. When an enigmatic businessman from Pakistan shows up seeking revenge, Neil must confront the consequences of his actions. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Drop Zone (1994) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Gary Busey. A U.S. marshal turns sky diver to nab a hijacker and his parachuter gang planning to invade the DEA. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Thur. 8:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 6 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) ★★★ Red Skelton, Lucille Ball. A nightclub guy slips himself a Mickey and dreams that he is French King Louis XV, with a singer as Madame Du Barry. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Dying for Motherhood (2020) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg. A pregnant woman finds herself in grave danger when she agrees to live with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:45 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 5:55 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Sat. 1 p.m.

8MM (1999) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix. A widow hires a man to identify a teen killed in a snuff film that was stashed in her husband’s safe. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Emergency (2018) Darrell Lake, Jason Woods. Several young black and Latino friends carefully weigh the risks of calling the police during an emergency. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Sun. 4 a.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Sun. 11:30 p.m. BRVO Mon. 1:32 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:53 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9:59 p.m.

Escuela de Placer (1983) Angélica Chain, Lyn May. La gente se pregunta por qué cierta casa tiene tanta actividad, sin saber que es una escuela para aprender el placer. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:33 a.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:35 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1:15 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 10:45 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:33 a.m. SYFY Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:40 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 11 a.m. SHOW Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Falling for Grace (2006) Fay Ann Lee, Gale Harold. A woman from New York’s Chinatown gets her ticket into high society after being mistaken for a Hong Kong heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Fan (1981) ★★ Lauren Bacall, Michael Biehn. Broadway star Sally doesn’t reciprocate when a fan, Douglas, starts sending her letters, and he gets so angry that he starts getting violent. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sun. 7:58 a.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. WGN Sun. 8 a.m. WGN Sun. 10 a.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 10:13 a.m. HBO Fri. 11 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Thur. 2:14 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:52 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 8:30 a.m. E Sun. 5 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Fri. 10 p.m.

The Final Girls (2015) ★★★ Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman. Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:25 p.m.

The First Traveling Saleslady (1956) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Barry Nelson. An 1890s corset designer leaves New York with her secretary to sell barbed wire in Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Flashback (1990) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Kiefer Sutherland. An FBI agent escorts a throwback from the ‘60s, a ranting merry prankster still fighting the system. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 5 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:20 p.m.

The Florodora Girl (1930) ★★★ Marion Davies, Lawrence Gray. A young singer in New York falls in love with a handsome socialite who needs to marry a rich heiress to save his family. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:58 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 2:25 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 10:10 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Frontera: Extraños en su propia tierra (2017) Ricardo Cárdenas, John Howard. A causa de la guerra, México pierde la mitad de su territorio y las familias que habitan el lugar son acosadas por los colonizadores. En la nueva tierra, descubren yacimientos de petróleo que cobran gran importancia comercial. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

G

The Game of Their Lives (2005) ★★ Gerard Butler, Wes Bentley. The U.S. soccer team are heavy underdogs as they prepare to play the British squad in a 1950 World Cup preliminary game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:05 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) ★★★ Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe. Two showgirls on the lookout for rich eligible bachelors run into numerous complications during a trip to Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 8:45 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:40 p.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:18 a.m. STARZ Tues. 7:07 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:12 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:22 p.m.

Gideon of Scotland Yard (1958) ★ Jack Hawkins, Dianne Foster. The chief inspector at Scotland Yard deals with a hit-and-run killing, a murder and robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Gimme Shelter (2014) ★★ Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson. A pregnant teen learns to break the bonds of her past and embrace her future after taking refuge at a shelter for homeless youths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:13 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 5 p.m.

A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) ★★★ George Murphy, Lucille Ball. A shipping magnate loves his secretary, but she has a boyfriend in the Navy. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. FREE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Fri. 7 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10:45 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 7:08 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Sun. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell. Poor sharecroppers the Joads leave dust bowl Oklahoma in hope of better luck in California. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBCA Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:50 a.m.

The Great Race (1965) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. The Great Leslie and sinister professor Fate enter their wacky cars in a 1908 race from New York to Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Green Years (1946) ★★★ Charles Coburn, Tom Drake. A Scottish orphan becomes a young man in love, guided by his colorful great-grandfather. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:15 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:34 a.m. STARZ Thur. 6:33 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9:23 p.m.

H

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Don Johnson. Two cowboy bikers rob a corrupt bank to save a friend’s bar from foreclosure in 1996 California. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:08 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Thur. 4:19 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:34 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. SYFY Tues. 11:03 p.m. SYFY Wed. 7:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 1 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:01 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:24 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Tues. 4 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 9:20 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Hawaii (1966) ★★★ Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow. A New England missionary and his bride bring Christianity to 1820s Hawaii. (NR) 2 hrs. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:28 a.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 9 p.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Mon. 3:58 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:58 p.m. STARZ Tues. 12:14 p.m. STARZ Sun. 3:08 a.m.

Help for the Holidays (2012) Summer Glau, Eva La Rue. Santa’s elf leaves the North Pole to help a family during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 3 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

High Sierra (1941) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino. A mountaintop resort becomes the hideout of gangster Mad Dog Earle as he prepares for his last big heist. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Highlander: Endgame (2000) ★ Adrian Paul, Christopher Lambert. Connor and Duncan battle an evil immortal in a bid to become the last of their kind. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Hiroshima (1955) ★★ Yoshi Katô, Eiji Okada. A Japanese boy’s life is irrevocably changed after the atomic bomb levels his city. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 6:45 p.m.

His Fatal Fixation (2020) Sarah Fisher, Robin Dunne. After surviving a violent attack from a jealous stalker, a traumatized woman moves to a new city to look for a fresh start. But as she struggles to cope with the emotional and physical scars, she soon sees visions of her stalker at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HALL Tues. 2 a.m. HALL Sat. 6 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:49 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m. E Sun. 11 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 7 p.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Mon. 6 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8:59 p.m.

Honolulu: The Paradise of the Pacific (1935) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The sites around Honolulu, Hawaii. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) ★ Voices of Hayden Panettiere, Glenn Close. Animated. Red cuts short her training with covert group Sisters of the Hood to help save Hansel and Gretel from a wicked witch. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. Una incorruptible agente de policía debe proteger a la viuda de un narcotraficante durante un viaje de San Antonio a Dallas, donde debe testificar contra un poderoso capo de la droga. Por el camino intentan acabar con ellas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Hotel Berlin (1945) ★★★ Helmut Dantine, Andrea King. An escapee from Dachau, an actress and others hide in a grand hotel as the Third Reich falls. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

House of Versace (2013) ★★ Gina Gershon, Raquel Welch. After the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, his sister Donatella tries to carry on his legacy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 1:05 p.m.

How Green Was My Valley (1941) ★★★★ Walter Pidgeon, Maureen O’Hara. Five Oscars went to John Ford’s adaptation of Richard Llewellyn’s novel chronicling the life of a Welsh mining family. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Sun. 10 p.m. BET Mon. 6 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:11 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

I Come in Peace (1990) ★★ Dolph Lundgren, Brian Benben. An alien policeman and an FBI agent hunt an alien hulk which kills for heroin in Houston. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:53 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:52 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:40 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:58 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:17 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TNT Tues. Noon

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 1:20 a.m.

In Person (1935) ★★ Ginger Rogers, George Brent. A movie star with a fear of crowds makes herself homely and meets a playboy who likes it. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:49 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:03 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:14 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:37 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:44 a.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:35 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:32 a.m. SYFY Fri. 12:32 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 8 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 9 a.m. MTV Wed. 3 p.m. COM Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A dying man meets three women on his way to Polynesia, where a tycoon expects him to jump into a volcano. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:31 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:18 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 12:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:50 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 7:45 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 5 p.m.

El Joven del Carrito (1959) Antonio Espino, Maricruz Olivier. Cuando una fábrica de helados es asaltada, el secretario del sindicato es el principal sospechoso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. La historia de Joy, una mujer que construyó un imperio comercial partiendo de la nada. A través de cuatro generaciones, se narra como Joy se convierte en la matriarca de su familia, se enfrenta a la traición y al desamor y pierde la inocencia. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Juegos de alcoba (1971) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que este también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon FREE Fri. 4:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 11:52 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:42 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:17 p.m.

Jumper (2008) ★ Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell. A young man’s ability to teleport himself anywhere in the world makes him a target for those who have sworn to kill him and others like him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Tues. 6:02 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Fri. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BRVO Sat. 5:04 p.m. BRVO Sat. 7:46 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BRVO Sat. 3 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 5 a.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 6:44 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Mon. 9:25 a.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013) ★★ Kevin Hart. In the follow-up to 2011’s Laugh at My Pain, comic Kevin Hart performs two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (R) 1 hr. 15 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

The Kid (1921) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Jack Coogan. Silent. The Little Tramp raises the abandoned child of an unwed mother. (NR) 50 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. LIFE Tues. 11:03 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Killer Vacation (2018) Alexa Havins, Jacob Young. Jake takes his pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey, to an upscale resort. When they arrive, Lindsey discovers that Jake’s soon-to-be-ex is there. Soon, it becomes apparent that someone is determined to make sure that Lindsey never uses her return ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:05 p.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ Sam Waterston, Haing S. Ngor. Newsman Sydney Schanberg loses his friend Dith Pran in the 1975 fall of Phnom Penh. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Killing Streets (1991) ★ Michael Paré, Lorenzo Lamas. The twin brother of a supposedly dead Marine captain goes to Beirut to see for himself. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 2 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SYFY Mon. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 3:02 p.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in The Taming of the Shrew. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 1:05 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. COM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. Lara Croft viaja por todo el mundo en busca de la legendaria Caja de Pandora. Si Lara fracasa y la caja cae en manos de los criminales Jonathan Reiss y Chen Lo, millones de personas morirán. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Las aventuras del Capitán Calzoncillos: La película (2017) ★★★ Hannes Maurer, Olaf Reichmann. Animada. Dos niños, Jorge y Berto, le hacen creer al malhumorado director de la escuela que es un superhéroe en calzoncillos. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 11:20 a.m. HBO Tues. 7:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:20 p.m.

The Last Hurrah (1958) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jeffrey Hunter. An aging New England politician struggles to maintain his position as mayor in a hard-fought and questionable campaign. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 a.m.

The Law in Her Hands (1936) ★ Margaret Lindsay, Glenda Farrell. A defense lawyer sets her career goals aside to marry a district attorney. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Le Samouraï (1967) ★★★ Alain Delon, Nathalie Delon. A hired killer lives like a samurai in a bare room with a caged bird, aloof from his French mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:34 a.m. SYFY Fri. 2:33 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Wed. 7 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 11:56 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2:07 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Sun. 6:30 p.m. E Sun. 8:45 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:23 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. Noon HALL Sat. 6 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBCA Sun. 11:06 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:36 a.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 5:05 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Life With Father (1947) ★★★ William Powell, Irene Dunne. A New Yorker and her four sons experience love and laughter from their opinionated but well-meaning family patriarch. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Loco Corazón (1998) Rodolfo de Anda, Raúl Araiza. Una joven rica escapa de su casa por amar a un apostador, pero el destino la lleva hacia otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

The Long Gray Line (1955) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Maureen O’Hara. On the eve of his retirement, an Irish immigrant looks back upon his lifetime of service to West Point military academy. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Long Voyage Home (1940) ★★★ John Wayne, Thomas Mitchell. Merchant seamen on a tramp freighter drink, dodge U-boats and rescue a shanghaied Swede in the early days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Lost Volcano (1950) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Donald Woods. Bomba the jungle boy leads bad guys to a lost city by a hot volcano. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BRVO Sat. Noon BRVO Sat. 10:28 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Louisa (1950) ★★★ Ronald Reagan, Charles Coburn. A widowed grandmother has two suitors: a local grocer and her son’s boss. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 1 p.m.

Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Dale Midkiff. Two years after the murder of her husband, a woman and her young son return home to be near her parents. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:57 a.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sat. 10 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:35 a.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:04 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. COM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Made (2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 5 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 2:25 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:08 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:50 a.m.

March On, Marines (1940) Dennis Morgan, John Litel. Two Marine sergeant brothers compete for entrance into an academy and the affections of a young woman. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 1 a.m. CMAX Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Mark of the Vampire (1935) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Bela Lugosi. An elderly criminologist devises a unique scheme to unmask the killer behind a series of gruesome murders. (G) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Marty (1955) ★★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair. A lonely, heavy-set Bronx butcher, who lives with his mother, finds his soul mate in a shy schoolteacher. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Más allá del exorcismo (1973) ★ Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen. Peter tiene pesadillas donde unos espectros se han apoderado de su mente y lo obligan a matar. Él se enamora de una doctora que promete ayudarlo y al ir en auto tiene un accidente que lo hace despertar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:03 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:58 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 3 p.m.

Maternal Secrets (2018) Kate Mansi, Kelly McGillis. While on vacation in Bermuda, a pregnant woman searches the island for her politician boyfriend when he mysteriously disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien. A St. Louis lawyer’s family stays in town for the 1904 World’s Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:01 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:11 p.m.

Megalodon (2018) Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace. A military vessel that is searching for an unidentified submersible finds itself face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what is on board to defend itself from the monstrous beast. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 a.m. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sun. 2:30 p.m. COM Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. COM Sun. 4:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. COM Sun. 6:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Mi querido viejo (1991) Vicente Fernández, Julieta Rosen. Un cantante famoso pierde contacto con su hijo después de su divorcio, y su hijo sigue sus pasos a pesar de que lo odia. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Fri. 9 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A fixer at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Mon. 6 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:54 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:14 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:53 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 1:07 a.m.

Mission to Mars (2000) ★ Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins. In 2020 after the crew of a spaceflight to Mars disappears, a second team goes to investigate and makes an incredible discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 10 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Tues. 9 a.m.

Moll Flanders (1996) ★★★ Robin Wright, Morgan Freeman. A benefactor’s servant tells a girl the story of her prostitute mother when he comes to claim her from a 1700s London orphanage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:55 a.m. EPIX Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sun. 9 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The More the Merrier (1943) ★★★ Jean Arthur, Joel McCrea. A working girl shares a Washington, D.C., apartment with two men. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Mortdecai (2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 2:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m. FREE Tues. Noon

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:45 a.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Murder in the Vineyard (2020) Helena Mattson, Emma Fuhrmann. A woman tries to protect her teenage daughter when she becomes the target of anonymous bullies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Murder, My Sweet (1944) ★★★ Dick Powell, Claire Trevor. The search for a missing person plunges detective Philip Marlowe into a deadly web of blackmail and murder. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 a.m.

My Journey Through French Cinema (2016) Bertrand Tavernier, Thierry Frémaux. Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier examines the great directors, actors, writers, composers and cinematographers of French cinema, including Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, Edmond T. Gréville and Guy Gilles. (NR) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:09 a.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:51 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:31 a.m.

Nell (1994) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson. Two doctors observe and try to communicate with a wild woodswoman in North Carolina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Fri. 6:30 p.m. E Fri. 10 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:35 p.m.

Ni modo... así somos (1981) Luis de Alba, Yolanda Lievana. Las divertidas historias de amor y odio entre diferentes parejas y entretenidas situaciones en una serie de cortos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford, Janet Montgomery. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Mon. 1:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

El ánima de Sayula (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Susan Kamini. Un sacristán se aprovecha de una superstición local sobre un fantasma que se hace amante de las doncellas de la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:20 p.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:05 a.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sat. 11:08 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. Durante un vuelo de Nueva York a Londres, un alguacil federal aéreo recibe una serie de mensajes de texto informándole que un pasajero será matado cada 20 minutos hasta que el gobierno transfiera $150 millones de dólares a una cuenta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:57 a.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Obsession: Escaping My Ex (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson. Madison Turner must fight for her life when the man who betrayed her escapes from a prison van and holds her captive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Anastasia Phillips. Hoping to put the past behind her, young Madison now faces the wrath of Blake’s vengeful and psychotic sister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson. A woman’s romantic relationship with her new roommate turns treacherous when he hatches a scheme to steal money from her wealthy sister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:45 a.m.

On Moonlight Bay (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A teenage tomboy with a fun family makes music with a college man in circa-World War I Indiana. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros yos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 9 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Other End of the Line (2008) ★★ Shriya Saran, Jesse Metcalfe. Although she is already engaged, an employee at a call center in India makes a romantic connection with an American, and flies to San Francisco to meet him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:35 a.m.

The Other Mother (2017) Annie Wersching, Kimberley Crossman. A divorced woman desperately tries to reconnect with her daughter, fearing that her ex-husband’s new wife is intentionally leading the family down a dark path. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 4 p.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:56 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m. OVA Sun. 9:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Palm Swings (2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:05 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Mon. 2 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 7 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

The Perfect Furlough (1959) ★★ Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh. An Army psychologist oversees her creation: an arctic serviceman sent to Paris with a movie star. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Perfect Match (2016) ★★ Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Mother (2018) Sunny Mabrey, Audrey Whitby. When a popular vlogger finds herself on the outs with her rebellious daughter, she soon attracts the attention of a dangerous teen fan who will do whatever it takes to make the vlogger her own mother. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Perfect Stalker (2016) Danielle Savre, Jefferson Brown. When a woman who is suffering from histrionic personality disorder becomes obsessed with her new neighbor, she invents an imaginary stalker. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Pete Kelly’s Blues (1955) ★★ Jack Webb, Janet Leigh. A bootlegger strong-arms a jazz cornetist and his combo at a 1920s Kansas City speakeasy. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 8:10 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. Noon

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Tues. 6 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Thur. 6 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:50 a.m.

Please Believe Me (1950) ★★ Deborah Kerr, Robert Walker. An English heiress bound for Texas flirts with a gambler, lawyer and playboy on the way. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Point Blank (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson. A ruthless crook seeks revenge against the partner who betrayed him and left him for dead on Alcatraz Island. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Thur. 9:05 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

A Prairie Home Companion (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan. The creator of a long-running radio show conducts business as usual while his guests, cast and crew prepare for the final broadcast. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 2 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 1 p.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:47 a.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:36 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Psycho Ex-Girlfriend (2018) Elisabeth Harnois, Morgan Kelly. Kara and Tyler are planning on getting married when Tyler’s ex-girlfriend returns from rehab, determined to get her life back - starting with Tyler. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 10:04 p.m.

Que viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Quiet American (1958) ★★★ Audie Murphy, Michael Redgrave. A private U.S. citizen with a plan goes to 1950s Vietnam and meets a British journalist duped by the communists. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Thur. 7 p.m. SYFY Fri. 5 p.m.

Rabbit Hole (2010) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Aaron Eckhart. A man and his wife begin to pull apart as they try various ways to cope with the accidental death of their young son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977) ★★ Voices of Duncan Watson, Greg Felton. Animated. A thrilling raft race highlights the Peanuts gang’s summer camp fun. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

The Rack (1956) ★★★ Paul Newman, Anne Francis. A Korean War hero is court-martialed for treason for breaking under torture as a prisoner of war. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 a.m. OVA Wed. 11 p.m. OVA Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sun. 3:30 p.m. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Thur. 4 p.m.

Red Velvet (2009) Henry Thomas, Kelli Garner. A woman hears a horrific story about a maniacal killer at a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:48 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:30 a.m. SYFY Thur. 3 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Fri. 10 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 8 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FXX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:35 p.m. SHOW Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Wed. 10 a.m.

RINGSIDE (2019) Filmmaker André Hörmann follows the professional and private lives of two young boxers for eight years. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Rio Bravo (1959) ★★★ John Wayne, Dean Martin. A Texas sheriff and his deputies try to hold a cattle baron’s brother in jail. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m. NICK Mon. 11:50 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Rising of the Moon (1957) ★★★ Cyril Cusack, Noel Purcell. Tyrone Power introduces a trio of tales of Ireland: Majesty of the Law, A Minute’s Wait, 1921. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The River Wild (1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:55 a.m. STARZ Wed. 3:07 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:23 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:15 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:02 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m. SHOW Wed. 4 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. SHOW Tues. 3:47 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 5 a.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:14 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 3 a.m.

Round of Your Life (2019) Evan Hara, Richard T. Jones. When a car accident leaves his father in a coma, a 15-year-old prodigy joins his high school golf team to try and win the state title for his dad. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Tues. 1:54 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:25 a.m. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 a.m.

The Rules of the Game (1939) ★★★★ Marcel Dalio, Nora Gregor. French aristocrats and their servants play hard during a hunting party at a landowner’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Safe House (2012) Flynn Allan, Serena Cotton. When single mother Carole Taylor becomes a witness to a brutal murder of a heroin dealer, she is forced into the New Zealand witness protection program and used as bait to catch the killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 1 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:26 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:38 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Tues. 6:10 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Scoop (2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:59 a.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 2 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:08 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:41 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 p.m.

See No Evil (2006) ★ Kane, Christina Vidal. A reclusive maniac terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel as part of their community service. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sat. 3 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 5 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:50 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Shall We Dance? (2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. A married Chicago attorney takes dancing lessons with a beautiful woman he saw through a window. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:40 p.m. CMAX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 a.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Rachel Ward. An Atlanta vice-squad detective loves a high-class call girl linked to politics and a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:03 a.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:33 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:35 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 4:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11:04 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:40 a.m. CMAX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sun. Noon

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:03 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:11 a.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 7:35 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 6 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:42 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9:28 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Wed. 7 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:38 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:32 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:47 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 1 p.m.

Smart People (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Sarah Jessica Parker. Recently widowed, a professor tries to juggle a new love and an unexpected visit from his adoptive brother. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:22 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:09 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:27 p.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sun. 4 p.m.

A Soldier’s Story (1984) ★★★ Howard E. Rollins Jr., Adolph Caesar. An Army lawyer probes the slaying of a sergeant from an all-black unit in 1944 Louisiana. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:20 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 4 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:05 p.m. CMAX Fri. 6 a.m.

The Squeeze (1987) ★ Michael Keaton, Rae Dawn Chong. A con man and a would-be detective flee thugs involved with a crooked lottery controller. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Stake Land II (2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:51 a.m.

Stalked by My Ex (2017) Yves Bright, Tamara Braun. After learning that her abusive ex-husband is about to be released from prison, a woman flees with her teenage daughter back to her old hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) ★★★★ Judy Garland, James Mason. A Hollywood star drinks away his career, as his singer wife becomes famous. (PG) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Star of Midnight (1935) ★★★ William Powell, Ginger Rogers. An urbane sleuth and his chic drinking companion solve the case of a dead gossip columnist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:05 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:28 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:39 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Step Up: All In (2014) ★★ Ryan Guzman, Briana Evigan. After his friends give up and return to Miami, dancer Sean teams with Los Angeles phenoms to assemble a new crew for an upcoming competition in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:46 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) Collins Pennie, David Banner. A troubled youth must put his problems aside to lead a dance troupe in a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

The Story of Vernon & Irene Castle (1939) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A vaudevillian and his bride go to Paris and set trends as famous ballroom dancers. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

Su excelencia (1966) Cantinflas, Sonia Infante. Cantinflas accidentalmente se convierte en embajador y toma la oportunidad para expresar opiniones no apreciadas. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 4:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 10 p.m. HALL Sat. Noon

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sat. 2 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Fri. 8 p.m. TRU Sat. 2 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:17 a.m. STARZ Tues. 10:11 a.m. STARZ Fri. 2:42 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Tempted by Danger (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Tenant (1976) ★★★ Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani. A Polish clerk rents a Paris flat and begins to act like the former tenant, who committed suicide. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Tender Comrade (1943) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Robert Ryan. The wife of a World War II soldier moves into a communal house with wives of men at war. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Teresa (1951) ★★★ Pier Angeli, John Ericson. A World War II veteran and his Italian bride live uneasily with his parents in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 a.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

That Man’s Here Again (1937) ★ Hugh Herbert, Mary Maguire. An eccentric apartment tenant pairs an elevator operator and a chambermaid. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:59 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Sun. 4 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:48 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 4 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Seis miembros de un grupo élite de seguridad americana defienden el consulado de Estados Unidos en Bangazi, Libia, objeto de un ataque terrorista que causó la muerte del embajador en 2012. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Thirteenth Chair (1930) ★★ Conrad Nagel, Leila Hyams. A medium holds a seance to clear her daughter of murder in colonial India. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 5:15 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:25 p.m.

Three on a Match (1932) ★★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. Bad luck happens to a rich man’s wife and her two girlfriends from school. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Three Strangers (1946) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Three strangers share disaster after splitting a winning sweepstakes ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (1996) ★★ Peter Gallagher, Claire Danes. A young widower alienates his teen daughter by refusing to let his wife go. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Sun. 11:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 a.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Todos los pecados del mundo (1971) José Marrone, Susana Giménez. Relato antológico en el que cada uno de los pecados capitales es representado en una breve historia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 7:35 a.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 7 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Tues. 6 p.m.

The Traitor (2019) Pierfrancesco Favino, Luigi Lo Cascio. Tommaso Buscetta becomes the first Mafia informant in 1980s Sicily. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN Sat. 8:30 a.m. WGN Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. A Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. A Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 4 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:12 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:12 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. E Sat. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Sun. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E Sat. 3:45 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Two Tickets to Broadway (1951) ★★ Tony Martin, Janet Leigh. An unknown singer gets his girlfriend’s quartet on bandleader Bob Crosby’s live television show. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:39 a.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m. STARZ Mon. 2:02 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:43 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:34 a.m. STARZ Wed. 7:08 p.m. STARZ Fri. 11:04 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Mon. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Gene Hackman, Robert Stack. A colonel with a sponsor leads five Marine veterans into Laos to find his son and others missing in action. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995) ★★ Steven Seagal, Eric Bogosian. A CIA operative aboard a train tries to stop a mad genius who threatens to use a weapon from space if the government does not meet his $1 billion ransom. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Thur. 11 p.m. OVA Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:10 p.m. SHOW Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Undertow (2004) ★★ Jamie Bell, Josh Lucas. In possession of gold coins, a teenager and his sickly brother flee from their violent uncle. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 7 p.m.

The United States of Leland (2003) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ryan Gosling. A teacher at a juvenile correctional facility tries to determine what drove a teen to murder a mentally impaired youngster. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 2:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:01 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:39 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:08 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Mon. 1 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:02 a.m. STARZ Sat. 7:05 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Paul Newman, Charlotte Rampling. A boozing lawyer takes on a law-firm dean, the Archdiocese of Boston and the system in general. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:29 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:52 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:10 p.m. CMAX Thur. 12:37 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sun. 6 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Virginian (1946) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Brian Donlevy. A cowboy hangs his friend, courts a schoolmarm and has a showdown with a rustler. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9:59 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 10 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Sun. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 12:05 p.m. REELZ Sat. 8:30 a.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sat. 8 p.m. A Sun. Noon

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:25 p.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 2:41 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:25 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Fri. 8 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:57 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:21 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Wednesday (2018) Mychala Lee, Chene Lawson. A homeless teen who lives in a car commits a desperate, reckless act. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Welcome to Chechnya (2020) Activists risk their lives to confront Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute LGBTQ Chechens. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 2 a.m. HBO Sun. 2:10 a.m.

West of Zanzibar (1928) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Lionel Barrymore. A jungle ruler lives to ruin the daughter of the man who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 4 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. 5:50 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) ★★★ Barbara Streisand, Ryan O’Neal. A music professor visits San Francisco with his fiancee and meets a kooky woman. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (1979) ★★ Charles Durning, Carol Kane. A retired police detective hunts a deranged British seaman out to re-create a baby sitter’s horror. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Whistle Blower (1987) ★★★ Michael Caine, James Fox. An Englishman questions the accidental death of his son, a Russian linguist for British intelligence. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:20 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:04 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:06 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:02 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Who Was That Lady? (1960) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Dean Martin. After his wife catches him kissing a pretty coed, a chemistry professor asks his buddy to help him come up with a clever cover story. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9:44 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 8:40 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:42 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Wide Open (1930) ★★★ Edward Everett Horton, Patsy Ruth Miller. A man becomes friendly with the daughter of his boss, hoping that she can help his career. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:57 a.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Wieners (2008) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Fran Kranz. Three friends embark on a cross-country trip to exact revenge on a talk-show host/therapist. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:25 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:50 a.m.

The Wild One (1954) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Mary Murphy. Johnny and his motorcycle gang take over Wrightsville, and the local sheriff is helpless to stop them. When Johnny finds himself attracted to the sheriff’s daughter, he decides to stick around. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future (2018) Climate change exposes forests to large, high intensity wildfires, while greenhouse gases released from these fires contribute to global warming. (NR) 58 mins. KPBS Tues. 11 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HALL Mon. 2 a.m. HALL Sat. 2 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 1:15 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. Cuando una pandemia de zombis amenaza con destruir a la humanidad, un exinvestigador de Naciones Unidas es obligado a regresar al servicio para intentar descubrir la fuente de la infección. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006) ★★ Patrick Fugit, Shannyn Sossamon. In the afterlife, a suicide victim and his friend set out on a road trip to find his ex-girlfriend, who also killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon HALL Sat. 8 p.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Xala (1975) ★★★ Thierno Leye, Seune Samb. A Senegalese businessman needs a cure for impotence after grandly acquiring a third wife. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Yo Quiero Ser Mala (1949) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Una modesta artista se siente muy amargada al enterarse de que su amado la traiciona con una artista y decide ser mala. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Ziegfeld Follies (1946) ★★★★ William Powell, Judy Garland. Showman Flo Ziegfeld looks down from heaven on a dream revue including Gene Kelly and Lucille Ball. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Zombie Shark (2015) Cassie Steele, Jason London. An experimental shark goes on a rampage after escaping from a research facility. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m.

Zombie Strippers (2008) ★★ Robert Englund, Jenna Jameson. The proprietor of a strip club rakes in the dough when a top-secret government virus turns a beautiful dancer into the undead star attraction. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m. SHOW Sun. 2 a.m.

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:54 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:37 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 4:35 a.m.