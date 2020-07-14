A late arrival to the streaming wars, NBCUniversal‘s Peacock is jumping in with a unique offering: a subscription service with a free, ad-supported tier.

Like many of its competitors, including Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, Peacock will offer a mix of original programming and an extensive library of past favorites. In addition to on-demand content, the platform also boasts some live programming.

A limited library will be available in the free, advertising-supported version of Peacock, while the full-service option — which will feature more than 20,000 hours of programming — is called Peacock Premium.

Here is everything we know about Peacock so far.

Advertisement

What is Peacock?

Peacock is Comcast-owned NBCUniversal’s ad-supported subscription service, which launches nationwide on July 15. Available in three tiers, the streamer will offer both on-demand content and live programming such as sports.



How much is it?

Peacock, which will have a more limited library, will be available for free. Peacock Premium will cost $4.99 per month, but it is available for free to customers who have subscribed to eligible cable TV bundles from Comcast and Cox. An ad-free version of Peacock Premium is available for an additional $5 per month ($9.99 total for standalone customers).



How can you watch it?

Peacock will be available on Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD), Google devices (Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices), Microsoft’s Xbox One devices (Xbox One S and Xbox One X), VIZIO SmartCast TVs, LG Smart TVs and Sony’s Playstation 4 (starting July 20).

Advertisement

Peacock can also be accessed through Comcast’s Xfinity set-tops, Cox’s Contour and on peacocktv.com.

The service is currently not available through Roku or Amazon platforms.

James Roday as Shawn Spencer, left, and Dulé Hill as Gus Guster in “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.” (James Dittinger / Peacock)

What can you watch on it?

Peacock Premium will include more than 20,000 hours of content, including original programs, next-day access to current seasons of broadcast shows and a catalog of past favorites from networks like NBC, Bravo, USA Network, Syfy and Universal Kids as well as movies from Universal Pictures. The library will also include some licensed content from A&E, History, ViacomCBS, Paramount Network and Warner Bros.

Advertisement

The free tier of Peacock will offer more than 13,000 hours of content, including next-week access to current shows.

Select live sports — including select Premier League soccer matches, U.S. Open golf and the Olympics — will also be available in both the free and Premium tiers, though the latter includes more offerings. Peacock will also feature 75 curated channels, including those for clips from “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show.”

Daily highlights from news programs such as “Today,” NBC Nightly News,” “Meet the Press,” “Noticias Telemundo,” “E! News” and “Access Hollywood,” as well as MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports will also be available.

Peacock Premium will also include early access to new episodes of “Late Night” with host Seth Meyers and “The Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon when the shows return to in-studio productions.

Advertisement

“Brave New World” is a Peacock original series that will be available at launch. (Steve Schofield/Peacock)

What originals will be available at launch?

“Brave New World”: A drama series based on Aldous Huxley’s dystopian sci-fi novel set in a future that has built its stability by ridding the world of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history.

“The Capture”: A drama series described as a “conspiracy thriller” that takes on the world of “fake news” and intelligence agencies.

“Intelligence”: A workplace comedy series set in a U.K. government agency in which employees tackle international and domestic cybercrime from their desktops, starring David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed.

Advertisement

“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home”: The long-awaited “Psych” movie sequel bringing James Roday and Dulé Hill back as Shawn and Gus, respectively.

“In Deep With Ryan Lochte”: A documentary about the 35-year-old former Olympian and reality TV star trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Lochte is best remembered for lying about being pulled over and robbed at gunpoint by armed men posing as police during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Lost Speedways”: A docu-series created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr. who, along with co-host Matthew Dillner, will take a look at racetracks that have been forgotten, abandoned and overtaken by nature.

“Curious George”: An animated show for kids following the beloved curious monkey from the classic picture book series.

Advertisement

“Cleopatra in Space”: An animated series about a teenage Cleopatra who is transported from ancient Egypt to 30,000 years into the future, where she learns she is the prophesied savior of the world. So she is sent to an elite academy to train while also tackling the struggles of being a teen in high school.

“Where’s Waldo”: An animated series about 12-year-old Waldo and his best friend Wenda, who are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society, which means they travel the world to learn about other cultures and solve problems through observation.

The animated “Cleopatra in Space” will also be available on Peacock at launch. (DreamWorks Animation / Peacock)

What other originals have been announced?

“A.P Bio”: A comedy series following a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who finds himself teaching biology at his hometown high school. Formerly aired on NBC, the third season will premiere on Peacock Sept. 3.

Advertisement

“Departure”: A series following Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) and Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer), who are tasked with investigating the disappearance of a passenger plane. Premieres Sept. 17.

“Five Bedrooms”: Five singles who meet at the singles table at a wedding decide to buy a house together. Premieres Aug. 13.

“Hitmen”: A series following Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins), best friends who also happen to kill people for a living. Premieres Aug. 6.

Also announced:

“Angelyne”

“Rutherford Falls”

“Battlestar Galactica”

“Punky Brewster”

" Dr. Death”

“Housewives Mash-up”

" Saved by the Bell”

“Lady Parts”

“Girls5Eva”

“Who Wrote That”

“Kids Tonight Show”

“The Amber Ruffin Show” “

“Armas De Mujer”

“Caso Cerrado”

Advertisement

“Hitmen,” about best friends who happen to kill people for a living, will premiere on Peacock in August. (Sky UK Limited / Peacock)

What other titles are in the Peacock library?

The free tier of Peacock will include access to episodes of series including:

“This Is Us”

“The Black List”

“30 Rock”

“Parks and Recreation”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Saved by the Bell”

“Punky Brewster”

“The Johnny Carson Show”

“The Carol Burnett Show”

“Real Husbands of Hollywood”

“Everybody Hates Chris”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Downton Abbey”

“Parenthood”

“Monk”

“Heroes”

“Psych”

“The Game”

“Suits”

“Sacred Lies”

“Royal Pains”

“Battlestar Galactica”

“Columbo”

“Hunter”

“The Rockford Files”

“Dateline”

“21 Jump Street”

“Highlander”

“Leave It to Beaver”

“The Munsters”

“Murder She Wrote”

“Below Deck”

“Southern Charm”

“Chrisley Knows Best”

“Botched”

“Flipping Out”

“Million Dollar Listing New York”

“Pawn Stars”

“Storage Wars”

“Real Housewives of Dallas”

“Jay Leno’s Garage

“Shahs of Sunset”

“Undercover Boss”

“Top Chef Masters”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Hollywood Game Night”

“American Ninja Warrior Jr.”

“Kong, the Animated Series”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Fievel’s American Tails”

“Woody Woodpecker”

Spanish-language offerings include: “Betty en NY,” “I Love Jenni,” Reina de Corazones,” “The Riveras,” “Preso No. 1,” “Caso Cerrado,” “El Baron,” “El Chema,” Larrymania,” “Perro Amor,” “Mi Familia Perfecta,” “Quien es Quien,” “Victoria” and “Donde Esta Elisa.”

Advertisement

Peacock Premium will include the access to the full library, which also features titles such as:

“Two and a Half Men”

“Everybody Loves Raymond”

“George Lopez”

“Jeff Foxworthy Show”

“King of Queens”

“Superstore”

“Frasier”

“Cheers”

“House”

“The Affair”

“Yellowstone”

“Law & Order”

“Law & Order: SVU”

“Ray Donovan”

“Swedish Dicks”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk”

“Care Bears”

“Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot”

Films from the “Fast & Furious” franchise will be available to stream on Peacock. (Universal Pictures )

What about movies?

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of movies from Universal’s 2020 film slate and beyond in the network window. Other announced library titles include:

“Shrek”

“Lone Survivor”

“Ted”

“Identity Thief”

“Children of Men”

“Charlie Wilson’s War”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Frankenstein”

“Kicking and Screaming”

“Larry Crowne”

“You, Me & Dupree”

“American Pie”

“Bridesmaids”

“Knocked Up”

“Meet the Parents”

“Meet the Fockers”

“A Beautiful Mind”

“Back to the Future”

“Brokeback Mountain”

“Casino”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Erin Brockovich”

“E.T. The Extra Terrestrial”

“Field of Dreams”

“Jaws”

“Mamma Mia!”

“The Breakfast Club”

“Bourne” franchise

“Fast & Furious” franchise

“Despicable Me” franchise