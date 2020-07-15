What’s on TV Thursday: The season finale of ‘The Bold Type’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Killer Camp Comic Bobby Mair hosts this new unscripted competition series in which 11 British strangers who think they’ve signed up for a fun new “Summer Camp” reality show discover they’re actually participating in a horror whodunit, where one of them is “killed” in each episode by a mystery maniac among them. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party Tyra Banks; Robert and Kym Herjavec; Master P and Romeo; Raven-Symone; Steve Wozniak; JoJo Siwa; Michelle Beisner-Buck; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price; Reggie Bush. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love This unscripted competition series wraps up its first season. After introducing each of the two finalists to her family back home, Kristy must choose between starting a family with one of them or continuing along the road to motherhood on her own. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Irvine revisits Oklahoma City soul food restaurant Mama E’s Wings and Waffles to see whether the owners have been able to overcome their marital challenges and other issues. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits Tombstone, Ariz. (N) 9 p.m. Travel

Advertisement

To Tell the Truth Ashanti, Gary Cole, Michael Ealy and Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Court Cam Dan Abrams returns as host for the second season of this documentary series that shows footage of compelling courtroom moments from high-profile trials and other court proceedings. Woven into the filmed footage are interviews with judges, witnesses, victims and bystanders. 10 p.m. A&E

The Bold Type In the season finale, Kat (Aisha Dee) is reluctant to tell Jane and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy) about her new romance. Also, while visiting her hometown, Sutton finds it difficult not to fall into regrettable behavior and repeat old patterns. Alex Paxton-Beesley and Melora Hardin also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

The Misery Index (Season finale) 10:30 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Great Debate (N) 11 p.m. Syfy



SPECIALS

Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future — A Town Hall Special CNBC personalities Jim Cramer and Kelly Evans host this live special that brings together everyday Americans critically affected by the novel coronavirus crisis with financial experts, thought leaders and visionaries. 4 p.m. CNBC

30 Rock: A One-Time Special Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is getting the band back together, so to speak, as the cast of the NBC comedy reunites for one night only to help the network announce news about its 2020-21 TV season. Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer all reprise their characters for the new special, which was filmed remotely under quarantine. 8 p.m. NBC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament group stage: FC Cincinnati versus Atlanta United FC, 6 a.m. ESPN; Toronto FC versus Montreal Impact, 5 p.m. FS1; New York Red Bulls versus Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Lynn Whitfield. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Camila Mendes (“Palm Springs”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Tiffany Cross. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Talk Vivica A. Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah He reports on the pandemic from the comfort of his couch. (N) 11 p.m., 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Carrey; Jenny Slate; Luke Combs performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The Chicks talk and perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco guest hosts; Alex Rodriguez. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Martin Short; Kiki Layne. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; Sam Fischer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Out of Sight (1998) 9:56 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:59 a.m. and 5:26 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Annihilation (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 a.m. USA

Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:10 a.m. HBO

300 (2006) 10:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Chicago (2002) 10:35 a.m. Showtime

Up in the Air (2009) noon and 7:08 p.m. Encore

Star of Midnight (1935) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:52 p.m. USA

Advertisement

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Field of Dreams (1989) 1:52 p.m. Encore

Ice Age (2002) 1:58 p.m. Starz

Biloxi Blues (1988) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Get Out (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Interstellar (2014) 3 p.m. FX

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3 p.m. VH1

Awakenings (1990) 3:23 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Bachelor Mother (1939) 3:30 p.m. TCM

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 4 p.m. Hallmark

Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:18 p.m. USA

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:25 p.m. HBO

A Better Life (2011) 4:35 p.m. TMC

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB

Advertisement

The More the Merrier (1943) 5 p.m. TCM

The Wife (2017) 5:25 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon (1987) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Easy A (2010) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Gorky Park (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Spectacular Now (2013) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Louisa (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 8 p.m. Epix

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 8:45 p.m. TCM

House Party (1990) 9 p.m. BET

Doctor Sleep (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

Chronicle (2012) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Midnight Express (1978) 10 p.m. Epix

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Green Years (1946) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Platoon (1986) 11:05 p.m. Encore

Advertisement