What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Harriet’ HBO
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode of the locally produced culinary series offers wine recommendations and tips from the authors of the new book “How to Drink Wine.” 8 p.m. CW
48 Hours (N) 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
The UnXplained (N) 9 p.m. History
CORONAVIRUS
In Depth With Graham Bensinger Guests from around the world discuss the impact of COVID-19 on sports and the conditions under which sports may return. (N) 4:30 p.m. NBC
Special Report: The Pandemic & the President A timeline of the coronavirus spread across the globe and how President Trump reacted to the virus’ developments as they occurred. (N) 7 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
Exhibition Baseball The New York Yankees visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: Houston Dynamo versus Portland Timbers, 5 p.m. ESPN; LA Galaxy versus LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Charlie Duke, former astronaut who is the youngest person to have been on the moon. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Steve Bannon; Ray Dalio, Bridgewater; White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta). Former acting director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Michael Drake president-elect, University of California System. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.)and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). COVID-19 in Miami: Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.). Reopening schools: Grenita Lathan, Houston Independent School District. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Chris Christie; Heidi Heitkamp; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace President Trump. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ray Suarez, Euronews; Guy Benson; Griff Jenkins; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Hank Sheinkopf, Sheinkopf Communications. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Maltese Falcon Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) searches for a jewel-encrusted statue while deceits and double-crosses pile up around him. Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre also star in this 1941 film noir classic. 5 p.m. TCM
Harriet Director and co-screenwriter Kasi Lemmons’ 2019 biographical drama about abolitionist Harriet Tubman stars Cynthia Erivo as the woman who escape from slavery and went on to lead dangerous missions to liberate hundreds of slaves via the Underground Railroad. Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Jennifer Nettles and Janelle Monáe also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Murder in the Vineyard A woman (Helena Mattson) moves with her teenage daughter (Emma Fuhrmann) to a small town, and at first things go well, but the daughter becomes the target of anonymous bullies. Matthew Erick White, Daniel Hall and Daniel Covin also star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tangled For its 50th animated feature, Disney puts clever twists on the familiar tale of “Rapunzel,” with Mandy Moore voicing the heroine whose lengthy hair makes her the captive of a villainess (Donna Murphy) wanting to harness its magical power. 9:50 p.m. Freeform
Instant Family (2018) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Captains Courageous (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
A Simple Plan (1998) 9:11 a.m. Encore
22 Jump Street (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Terminator (1984) 10:10 a.m. Showtime
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:50 and 7 p.m. Paramount
The Warriors (1979) 11 a.m. IFC
Murder, My Sweet (1944) 11 a.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) Noon FXX
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Noon Showtime
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Noon TRU
Buried (2010) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 1 p.m. Syfy
Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 1 p.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 1 p.m. TNT
The Bourne Identity (2002) 1 and 11:28 p.m. USA
First Man (2018) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 1:25 p.m. Freeform
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:25 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 2 p.m. VH1
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Rio Bravo (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FXX
Rocky (1976) 3 p.m. Showtime
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 3:15 p.m. TNT
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Bull Durham (1988) 3:30 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:33 p.m. USA
All the King’s Men (1949) 4 p.m. KCET
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 4 p.m. OWN
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 p.m. Paramount
Black Panther (2018) 4 p.m. TBS
John Wick (2014) 4:15 p.m. IFC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Megamind (2010) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Jurassic Park (1993) 5:04 and 7:46 p.m. Bravo
Flatliners (1990) 5:20 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 5:40 p.m. Freeform
Ad Astra (2019) 5:50 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 6 and 9 p.m. FXX
Cujo (1983) 6 p.m. Sundance
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 6 p.m. USA
Forrest Gump (1994) 6:35 p.m. Encore
The Green Mile (1999) 7 p.m. AMC
High Sierra (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
Face/Off (1997) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Brave (2012) 7:45 p.m. Freeform
Wanted (2008) 8 p.m. A&E
Do the Right Thing (1989) 8 p.m. BET
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Knocked Up (2007) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central
American Sniper (2014) 8:30 p.m. USA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:34 p.m. Syfy
Little Women (1994) 9 p.m. KVCR
Philadelphia (1993) 9 p.m. Encore
A Quiet Place (2018) 9 p.m. Epix
Casino (1995) 9 p.m. Showtime
Three Strangers (1946) 9 p.m. TCM
The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC
Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Killing Fields (1984) 11 p.m. TCM
No Way Out (1987) 11:08 p.m. Encore
