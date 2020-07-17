What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Harriet’ HBO

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode of the locally produced culinary series offers wine recommendations and tips from the authors of the new book “How to Drink Wine.” 8 p.m. CW

48 Hours (N) 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

The UnXplained (N) 9 p.m. History



CORONAVIRUS

In Depth With Graham Bensinger Guests from around the world discuss the impact of COVID-19 on sports and the conditions under which sports may return. (N) 4:30 p.m. NBC

Special Report: The Pandemic & the President A timeline of the coronavirus spread across the globe and how President Trump reacted to the virus’ developments as they occurred. (N) 7 p.m. CNN



SPORTS

Exhibition Baseball The New York Yankees visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: Houston Dynamo versus Portland Timbers, 5 p.m. ESPN; LA Galaxy versus LAFC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Charlie Duke, former astronaut who is the youngest person to have been on the moon. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Steve Bannon; Ray Dalio, Bridgewater; White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta). Former acting director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Michael Drake president-elect, University of California System. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.)and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). COVID-19 in Miami: Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.). Reopening schools: Grenita Lathan, Houston Independent School District. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Chris Christie; Heidi Heitkamp; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace President Trump. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ray Suarez, Euronews; Guy Benson; Griff Jenkins; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Hank Sheinkopf, Sheinkopf Communications. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Maltese Falcon Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) searches for a jewel-encrusted statue while deceits and double-crosses pile up around him. Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre also star in this 1941 film noir classic. 5 p.m. TCM

Harriet Director and co-screenwriter Kasi Lemmons’ 2019 biographical drama about abolitionist Harriet Tubman stars Cynthia Erivo as the woman who escape from slavery and went on to lead dangerous missions to liberate hundreds of slaves via the Underground Railroad. Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Jennifer Nettles and Janelle Monáe also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Murder in the Vineyard A woman (Helena Mattson) moves with her teenage daughter (Emma Fuhrmann) to a small town, and at first things go well, but the daughter becomes the target of anonymous bullies. Matthew Erick White, Daniel Hall and Daniel Covin also star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Tangled For its 50th animated feature, Disney puts clever twists on the familiar tale of “Rapunzel,” with Mandy Moore voicing the heroine whose lengthy hair makes her the captive of a villainess (Donna Murphy) wanting to harness its magical power. 9:50 p.m. Freeform

Instant Family (2018) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Captains Courageous (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

A Simple Plan (1998) 9:11 a.m. Encore

22 Jump Street (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Terminator (1984) 10:10 a.m. Showtime

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:50 and 7 p.m. Paramount

The Warriors (1979) 11 a.m. IFC

Murder, My Sweet (1944) 11 a.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) Noon FXX

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Noon Showtime

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Noon TRU

Buried (2010) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 1 p.m. Syfy

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 1 p.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 1 p.m. TNT

The Bourne Identity (2002) 1 and 11:28 p.m. USA

First Man (2018) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 1:25 p.m. Freeform

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:25 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 2 p.m. VH1

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Rio Bravo (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FXX

Rocky (1976) 3 p.m. Showtime

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 3:15 p.m. TNT

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Bull Durham (1988) 3:30 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:33 p.m. USA

All the King’s Men (1949) 4 p.m. KCET

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 4 p.m. OWN

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 p.m. Paramount

Black Panther (2018) 4 p.m. TBS

John Wick (2014) 4:15 p.m. IFC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Megamind (2010) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Jurassic Park (1993) 5:04 and 7:46 p.m. Bravo

Flatliners (1990) 5:20 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 5:40 p.m. Freeform

Ad Astra (2019) 5:50 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 6 and 9 p.m. FXX

Cujo (1983) 6 p.m. Sundance

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 6 p.m. USA

Forrest Gump (1994) 6:35 p.m. Encore

The Green Mile (1999) 7 p.m. AMC

High Sierra (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

Face/Off (1997) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Brave (2012) 7:45 p.m. Freeform

Wanted (2008) 8 p.m. A&E

Do the Right Thing (1989) 8 p.m. BET

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Knocked Up (2007) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central

American Sniper (2014) 8:30 p.m. USA

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:34 p.m. Syfy

Little Women (1994) 9 p.m. KVCR

Philadelphia (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

A Quiet Place (2018) 9 p.m. Epix

Casino (1995) 9 p.m. Showtime

Three Strangers (1946) 9 p.m. TCM

The Final Girls (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. VH1

The Killing Fields (1984) 11 p.m. TCM

No Way Out (1987) 11:08 p.m. Encore

