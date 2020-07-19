SERIES The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams. 8 p.m. CW The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode revisits Brad Womack's experiences as the only man to search for love as the Bachelor twice. 8 p.m. ABC Hoarders (Season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. A&E Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians Guy Bavli, Javier Botía, B.S. Reddy and Chad Allen. (N) 9 p.m. CW POV The documentary series returns for a new season with Linda Goldstein Knowlton's "We Are the Radical Monarchs," an alternative to scouts for young girls of color. The cofounders of Radical Monarchs — working mothers Anayvette Martinez and Marilyn Hollinquest, both part of the LGBTQ community — share their personal journeys as they try to expand their group in Oakland. 9 p.m. KOCE All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Food network personalities discuss memorable meals. The premiere features Rachael Ray, Valerie Bertinelli, Bobby Flay and Anne Burrell. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network I May Destroy You Running out of money and still unable to finish the first draft of her book, Arabella (Michaela Coel) accepts a job working alongside Theo (Harriet Webb) at a vegan delivery start-up. Weruche Opia and Aml Ameen also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO Intervention (Season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E Find Love Host Sukanya Krishnan tries to foster romance for two singles in quarantine.11 p.m. TLC SHARKS When Sharks Attack The summer series returns with a highlights episode and its season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle This new documentary follows a team of experts to Shark Bay, Australia, to unlock the secrets of the often violent shark-dolphin rivalry. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic TALK SHOWS CBS This Morning The Chicks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA Good Morning America Patricia Heaton; Stana Katic; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC The Talk William Shatner; pastry chef Candace Nelson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS Tamron Hall Danny Seo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC The Dr. Oz Show Affordable supermarket fish; hot seafood trends; low-fat, low-cal and keto ice creams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Astronaut and scientist Kathy Sullivan. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central Conan Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Schwimmer; Alison Brie; Jimmy Buffett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Cristin Milioti; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS MOVIES Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 8:02 a.m. Starz Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:20 a.m. Showtime Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8:25 a.m. HBO The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8:30 and 4:38 p.m. Encore Something's Gotta Give (2003) 8:35 a.m. TMC Splendor in the Grass (1961) 8:45 a.m. TCM The Pelican Brief (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime Gravity (2013) 10 a.m. Sundance Hercules (1997) 11 a.m. Freeform Sausage Party (2016) 11 a.m. FX La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO Gypsy (1962) 11 a.m. TCM Like Crazy (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO Widows (2018) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1:45 p.m. TNT West Side Story (1961) 2 and 11:50 p.m. Epix Minority Report (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime First Man (2018) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix Spartacus (1960) 5 p.m. TCM Set It Off (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET Batman (1989) 6 p.m. Sundance Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. TNT Easy Rider (1969) 6:20 p.m. Epix Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform Changing Lanes (2002) 6:30 p.m. Ovation The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 6:37 p.m. HBO Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Encore Backdraft (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax Top Gun (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 8:45 p.m. AMC The Fugitive (1993) 9:45 p.m. IFC Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 10 p.m. Hallmark The Boston Strangler (1968) 10:30 p.m. TCM Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:15 p.m. AMC Argo (2012) 11:30 p.m. Sundance SPORTS MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: New York City FC versus Inter Miami CF, 6 a.m. ESPN