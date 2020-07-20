What’s on TV Tuesday: Stargirl on The CW; MLB Freeway series
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara revisit some of the biggest moments from the season. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
Stargirl As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills Courtney, Yolanda, and Rick and Beth’s (Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman and Anjelika Washington) plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA in this new episode of the superhero series. Luke Wilson also stars. 8 p.m. CW
Chopped With so many seeking low-carb options, cauliflower has become a popular vegetable. Host Ted Allen welcomes guests Maneet Chauhan, Esther Choi and Marc Murphy. 9 p.m. Food Network
Greenleaf Instead of attending the last Sunday service at Calvary, the family gathers for a small intimate service in their home as their loss looms over them while they ponder the future. Merle Dandridge and Lynn Whitfield star. 9 p.m. OWN
World of Dance The duel rounds continue. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
What Would You Do? When a woman brings an immigrant child to a restaurant, she is told she should be helping American children. Also, a woman dismisses her friend’s postpartum depression and sorority members tell a girl with Down syndrome she can’t join because she’s different in this new episode of the hidden camera series. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “COVID’s Hidden Toll” examines the impact of COVID-19 on immigrants and undocumented workers, including farm and meat-packing workers. 10 p.m. KOCE
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack This new episode recalls the period between 2013 and 2015, when Hawaii’s Big Island’s beaches were hit by a series of nine brutal shark attacks. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Sharkcano A link between sharks and volcanoes may sound like a plot for a hokey science fiction movie, but Michael Heithaus, a world-renowned shark expert, embarks on a mission to understand and explain the connection that seems to exist between these two forces of nature. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: New England Revolution versus Toronto FC, 6 a.m. ESPN; Columbus Crew SC versus Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; D.C. United versus Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLB Preseason Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Chicago White Sox, 7 a.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Kansas City Royals, 11 a.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Carson Daly. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chris Evans. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Hale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Patricia Heaton; TV host John Quiñones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Raven-Symoné; Charlie Wilson performs; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A woman is accused of murdering a child; parking-lot rage caught on tape; car accidents. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andy Richter. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; José Andrés; Perfume Genius performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Greta Thunberg; Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nikki Glaser guest hosts; Paris Hilton; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Action Bronson; Elle King performs; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Presidential hopeful Joe Biden; Melanie C performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Role Models (2008) 8 a.m. and 11:19 p.m. Starz
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. IFC
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 9 a.m. TMC
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9:30 a.m. AMC
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 10:24 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Judy (2019) 11 a.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) Noon AMC
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FXX
The Fugitive (1993) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Special Agent (1935) 2 p.m. TCM
Ad Astra (2019) 2:10 p.m. HBO
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:32 and 11:14 p.m. Encore
Shanghai Knights (2003) 2:47 p.m. Cinemax
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:14 p.m. Starz
Cast Away (2000) 5:15 p.m. HBO
Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 6:30 p.m. IFC
Slap Shot (1977) 6:55 p.m. Encore
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 8 p.m. Epix
Mary Poppins (1964) 8 p.m. Freeform
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Cop Land (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1
Face/Off (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
No Maps on My Taps (1979) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:28 p.m. Syfy
John Wick (2014) 10:30 p.m. AMC
High Plains Drifter (1973) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 11 p.m. FX
