Movies on TV this week: ‘The Godfather’ and ‘GoodFellas’

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 26 - Aug 1, 2020

Aliens (1986) HBO Thur. 2:20 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) BRVO Sat. 3 p.m. BRVO Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:22 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) ENCORE Sun. 10:25 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:35 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) BBCA Mon. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) SUND Sat. 3:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Shane (1953) ENCORE Sat. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:31 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 9:28 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 12:13 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Tues. 3 a.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Unthinkable (2010) STARZ Tues. 6:25 a.m. STARZ Tues. 1:51 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 26 - Aug 1, 2020

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 10:45 p.m. SUND Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 a.m. BBCA Wed. 12:15 p.m. BBCA Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ BBCA Mon. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. BBCA Wed. 9 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SUND Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 9 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Wed. 6:45 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ AMC Thur. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 26 - Aug 1, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Sun. 1 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ HBO Thur. 2:20 a.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ ENCORE Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TMC Sat. Noon

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 5 p.m. SYFY Sat. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Fri. 10:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 1:50 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:40 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 2 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2:35 p.m. BRVO Sat. 5:32 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:42 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:56 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ CMAX Thur. 6 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ SHOW Mon. 5:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ OVA Wed. 7:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. SUND Sat. 10:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ BRVO Sat. 3 p.m. BRVO Sat. 11:52 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 3:11 a.m. SYFY Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ SUND Wed. 11 p.m. SUND Fri. 5 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 6 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Wed. 5:10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:22 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ OVA Sun. 1 p.m. OVA Wed. 10 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. Noon POP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sun. 6 p.m. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 a.m. BBCA Tues. 7:15 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8:45 a.m. BBCA Thur. 7 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ BBCA Mon. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. BBCA Wed. 9 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TNT Tues. 9:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 4:27 p.m. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 7:59 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:27 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 1:03 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:41 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ BRVO Fri. 9:18 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SUND Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:09 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ E Sun. 5 p.m. E Sun. 8 p.m. SYFY Mon. 7:15 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:05 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ E Sun. 3 p.m. E Mon. 2 a.m. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ ENCORE Thur. 7:59 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ E Sun. Noon E Sun. 11 p.m. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 3:09 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:16 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 9:53 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ BET Sun. 11 a.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ BET Sun. 1:40 p.m. BET Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Thur. 1 a.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 7:35 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ SUND Sun. 6 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 11:06 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:53 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:31 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Wed. 6:45 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 7:11 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:40 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:48 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ SUND Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ DISN Tues. 8 p.m. DISN Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ CMAX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Thur. 3:25 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Thur. 4 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 12:22 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 2:42 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ MTV Tues. Noon

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Sun. 6:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 2 a.m. USA Sat. 3:04 p.m. USA Sat. 9:04 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:54 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 11:27 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:10 a.m. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 7 a.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ SYFY Wed. 3 a.m. SYFY Wed. 11 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ SYFY Sun. 1:50 p.m. SYFY Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ TNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TNT Tues. 7 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 3:45 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Sat. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ DISN Wed. 8 p.m. DISN Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:54 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 4 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:33 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 2:23 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:32 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ DISN Mon. 8 p.m. DISN Tues. 6:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 8:06 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 26 - Aug 1, 2020

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. Noon TNT Tues. 11:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 3:25 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Sat. 12:16 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. Noon

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 4 p.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin. A mystic’s accident forces a lawyer to share his body with the essence of an acerbic rich woman. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:59 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:54 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:36 a.m.

The Americanization of Emily (1964) ★★★ James Garner, Julie Andrews. A Navy officer, ordered to document the first D-Day fatality, wines and dines a London widow. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:50 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Mon. 10 p.m. SYFY Tues. 2:02 p.m.

And God Created Woman (1956) ★★ Brigitte Bardot, Curd Jürgens. A scantily clad beauty teases her husband, his brother and a Riviera millionaire. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Annie Oakley (1935) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Preston Foster. Awkward Annie loves her sharpshooting rival in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Fri. 6 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Antiquities (2018) Andrew J. West, Ashley Greene. After his father’s death, a young man moves to his father’s hometown in a quest to learn more about him. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 8:10 a.m.

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Los apuros de dos gallos (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. La historia de dos jóvenes que se enamoran de la misma mujer, la hija del poderoso hacendado del pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

El ardiente deseo (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. SUND Fri. 8 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) ★★★ Cary Grant, Raymond Massey. A theater critic learns his two elderly aunts serve poisoned elderberry wine to lonely gentlemen callers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ Dudley Moore, John Gielgud. A dry British butler helps his tippling master choose love with a waitress or marriage for money. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) ★★★ Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston. Cops and convicts join forces to defend a barren police station from a vengeance-seeking street gang. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:35 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:45 p.m. EPIX Sun. Noon

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

B.F.'s Daughter (1948) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. A tycoon’s daughter marries a liberal professor who hates capitalists. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 6 a.m.

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ Tom Hanks, Tawny Kitaen. Hookers, a mule and a suicidal friend show up at the hotel bash for a school-bus driver getting married. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Tues. 9 a.m.

Bad Parents (2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ball of Fire (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A stuffy professor of American slang meets a stripper who speaks it. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Los bandidos (1967) Robert Conrad, Manuel López Ochoa. En el siglo XIX, tres bandidos mexicanos huyen del Ejército francés, comandado por un capitán mexicano conservador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 9:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Tues. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 5 p.m. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

El barrendero (1982) Cantinflas, María Sorté. Un alegre empleado que recoge basura bailando invita a salir a una mujer y las criadas se ponen celosas. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Beastly (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Beautiful (2000) ★ Minnie Driver, Joey Lauren Adams. An impoverished young woman sacrifices everything in her quest for a beauty pageant title. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:21 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:29 p.m. STARZ Thur. 9:44 a.m.

Bedazzled (1967) ★★★ Peter Cook, Dudley Moore. A short-order cook with a crush on a waitress makes a deal with the devil. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sat. 5 p.m. SYFY Sat. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Ben (1972) ★★ Lee Harcourt Montgomery, Joseph Campanella. A boy befriends a rat named Ben and forms an army of his rodent friends. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:03 a.m.

Beowulf (2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

A Better Life (2011) ★★★ Demián Bichir, José Julián. An illegal immigrant forges a new relationship with his cynical son as they search Los Angeles for their stolen truck. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales... (2017) Voices of Guillaume Bouchède, Kamel Abdessadok. Animated. The countryside isn’t always as calm and peaceful as it’s made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:27 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Fri. 10:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBCA Wed. 4:12 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Big Voice (2015) A year in the life of a high school choir teacher and his students as they overcome the odds and become one big voice. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KOCE Fri. 8 p.m.

Big Wednesday (1978) ★★ Jan-Michael Vincent, William Katt. Three 1960s California surfers fool around, drift apart and reunite years later to ride epic waves. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Karl Malden. Murderer Robert Stroud spends decades in solitary confinement studying birds and their diseases. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sat. 10 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 10:45 p.m. SUND Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Fri. 8 p.m. FREE Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Blood Diamond (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly. Dos hombres, un mercenario sudafricano y un pescador, acompañados por una periodista estadounidense, se unen en la búsqueda de una gema extraña, de valor incalculable, que podría cambiar sus vidas. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2 p.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Bloodlines (2010) Mark Mitchinson, Nathalie Boltt. In November 1999, Dr. Colin Bouwer, a psychiatrist, put a murderous plan into action. Over the course of three months he poisoned his wife Annette with prescription medication, causing her a slow and painful death. (NR) OVA Mon. 1 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Boss Didn’t Say Good Morning (1937) Narrated by Carey Wilson, Donald Haines. An office worker suffers all weekend because his boss didn’t talk to him. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Thur. 4 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Bounty (1984) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins. Mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny against his friend Lt. Bligh on an 18th-century voyage to Tahiti. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m. EPIX Fri. 7:25 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBCA Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Bravos (1972) ★★ George Peppard, Pernell Roberts. A cavalry outpost commander’s troubles increase after a precarious truce dissolves and his young son is kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

The Breaking Point (1950) ★★ John Garfield, Patricia Neal. A charter-boat captain winds up in the middle of a syndicate shootout after transporting illegal immigrants. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ Paul Walker, David Belle. An undercover cop joins forces with an ex-con to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend and save Detroit from destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, James Caan. An attempt to bring World War II to a rapid close nets disastrous results in this adaptation of Cornelius Ryan’s book. (PG) 2 hrs. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) ★★★★ Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard. A married British woman and a doctor meet first at a train station, then fall in love but decide to part. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:30 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:52 p.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Wed. Noon

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:38 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Butterfly Town, USA (2015) Activists and city staff in Pacific Grove clash over how to protect monarch butterflies. (NR) 32 mins. KVCR Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:01 a.m.

Cap (2019) Medina Senghore, Tunde Adebimpe. A teen upsets his parents when he brings home an expensive hat. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 1:50 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:40 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. A Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SUND Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 10:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Cat People (1942) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A New York architect marries a Serbian artist who turns into a black panther when aroused. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Sun. 2 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2:35 p.m. BRVO Sat. 5:32 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:42 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:17 a.m. STARZ Sun. 6 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sun. 10 a.m.

Cheyenne Autumn (1964) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Carroll Baker. A cavalry captain is ordered to stop 300 Cheyennes migrating from Oklahoma to Wyoming. (NR) 2 hrs. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 2 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m. AXS Sat. 11:35 p.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

El Chivo (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Rubén Aguirre. Los habitantes de un pueblo tienen que sufrir las injusticias de un alcalde maleante hasta que un día todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 6 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 10 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 10 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 6 p.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 10 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Sun. 4 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Tues. 2:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:30 a.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m. FREE Sun. 11:35 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Fri. Noon

Cocaine Godmother (2017) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carlos Rodriguez. Griselda Blanco se vuelve una pionera en el comercio de cocaína basado en Miami. Su disposición de usar la violencia contra sus rivales lleva a numerosas tentativas de asesinato, forzando a Griselda a mover su negocio a California. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 3 p.m. KFTR Mon. 6 p.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Cold Zone (2016) Martin Cummins, Kirsten Robek. Mientras se encuentran de vacaciones en Alaska, una familia encuentra varios animales congelados en los bosques. Descubren que se acerca una tormenta de nieve que podría cubrir la superficie de todo el planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 3 p.m. KFTR Fri. 6 p.m.

Colewell (2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. 8:15 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m.

The Comic (1969) ★★ Dick Van Dyke, Michele Lee. A silent-film comedian drinks, cheats on his wife, bullies his buddy and makes a brief TV comeback. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 8 a.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:56 a.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:09 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 a.m. BBCA Wed. 12:15 p.m. BBCA Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 6 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:49 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 4:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Crime of Passion (1957) ★ Barbara Stanwyck, Sterling Hayden. A tough newswoman tries to help her detective husband’s career by dallying with his police boss. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Crow: City of Angels (1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:15 a.m.

The Crow: Salvation (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eric Mabius. To avenge their deaths, a mystical crow resurrects an innocent young man who was executed for the murder of his lover. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Cuban Fury (2014) ★★ Rashida Jones, Nick Frost. A former salsa prodigy must whip himself back into shape 22 years after a bullying incident ruined his chance at dance stardom. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:22 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Sun. 4 a.m.

A Cure for Wellness (2016) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs. After traveling to a remote location in the Swiss Alps, a Wall Street stockbroker unravels the terrifying secrets of a mysterious spa where guests never leave. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:30 a.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:50 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Date Movie (2006) ★ Alyson Hannigan, Adam Campbell. A hopeless romantic and her British beau face a number of obstacles on their way to the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:45 a.m. CMAX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Days of Heaven (1978) ★★★ Richard Gere, Brooke Adams. Migrant lovers and a little sister con a rich wheat farmer in 1910s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:13 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:25 p.m. STARZ Thur. 5:21 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011) ★★★ The story of the legendary editor of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:05 p.m. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. SHOW Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Wed. Noon MTV Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:05 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Don’t Make Waves (1967) ★★ Tony Curtis, Claudia Cardinale. A reckless beauty runs a tourist off the road, then brings him to her lover’s Malibu beach house. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Don’t Think Twice (2016) ★★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs. Turmoil strikes a New York improv troupe when one member leaves to star in a television show. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:59 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. An old gunfighter, a drifter and a deputy sober up a sheriff to track down killers. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Double Impact (1991) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. Good and evil twins are reunited in Hong Kong as heirs to a fortune, experts in martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) ★★★★ Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck. An insurance man helps a platinum blonde kill her husband, but all does not go as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Wed. 7:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. SUND Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sat. Noon

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Ingrid Bergman. Gentle Dr. Jekyll tests a serum on himself, releasing vicious alter-ego Mr. Hyde on 19th-century London. Prowling the town, Hyde ventures to a music hall and encounters Ivy, whom he takes forcibly as his mistress. (G) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Drop Zone (1994) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Gary Busey. A U.S. marshal turns sky diver to nab a hijacker and his parachuter gang planning to invade the DEA. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Sun. 10:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 6 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:40 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. BRVO Sat. 3 p.m. BRVO Sat. 11:52 p.m.

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Sat. 7:55 a.m.

East Side, West Side (1949) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, James Mason. A New Yorker’s mistress drives his wife to a war hero; then someone kills the mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Easy Living (1949) ★★ Victor Mature, Lucille Ball. A football halfback has a heart condition, a nagging wife and a team secretary who loves him. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:11 a.m. SYFY Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Elizabeth (1998) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. After succeeding her sister Mary to the throne in 1558, Elizabeth I rules Britain for more than 40 years. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:10 a.m. STARZ Fri. 10:18 p.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:17 p.m.

Emergency (2018) Darrell Lake, Jason Woods. Several young black and Latino friends carefully weigh the risks of calling the police during an emergency. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:50 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Sat. Noon

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Sun. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Mon. 4 a.m. SHOW Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Thur. 1 p.m. E Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Enter Laughing (1967) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Shelley Winters. A Jewish boy from the Bronx goes into show business even though his mother wants him to be a druggist. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:03 p.m. STARZ Mon. 4:53 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Evelyn X Evelyn (2019) Natalie Paul. A couple mourn the loss of their child. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2:13 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:43 p.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) ★★ Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton. Raised as an Egyptian prince -- and the favorite of Pharaoh Seti -- Moses learns of his actual Hebrew heritage and vows to free his people from bondage, even if it destroys his brotherly bond with Seti’s son, Ramses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. WGN Sat. 8 a.m. WGN Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Face Behind the Mask (1941) ★★ Peter Lorre, Evelyn Keyes. An immigrant watchmaker hides his burned face, turns to crime and meets a blind girl who loves him. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:32 a.m.

Falling for Grace (2006) Fay Ann Lee, Gale Harold. A woman from New York’s Chinatown gets her ticket into high society after being mistaken for a Hong Kong heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:48 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Fan (1981) ★★ Lauren Bacall, Michael Biehn. Broadway star Sally doesn’t reciprocate when a fan, Douglas, starts sending her letters, and he gets so angry that he starts getting violent. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Thur. 6:15 a.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:42 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 3:20 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms (1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KVCR Sat. 10 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:12 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Thur. 5 p.m. SUND Fri. 1 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Fearless (1993) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini. A survivor of a plane-crash believes he can do anything and even tells his wife that he has fallen in love with a fellow survivor. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KCET Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Wed. 11 p.m. SUND Fri. 5 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sun. 5 p.m. MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 3 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of Fifty Shades of Grey, wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 2:55 a.m.

The Final Girls (2015) ★★★ Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman. Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Fire in the Heartland: The Kent State Story (2013) A generation of young people stands up to speak out against social injustice during the nation’s turbulent and transformative years. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Sun. 4 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sun. 6 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:45 p.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:54 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Flight (2018) Rohiem Phillips. A Jamaican boy dreams of flying to the moon. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Foosballers (2019) Todd Loffredo, Tony Spredeman. Six of the best table soccer players in the world prepare for The Tornado World Championships. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. ESPN2 Thur. 5 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:10 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) ★★★★ Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis. An astronaut and crew land on Altair-4 in 2200 and find a mad doctor, his daughter and Robby the robot. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 11:35 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:29 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:22 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 6 p.m.

Four for Texas (1963) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Con men and their girlfriends fight, then unite, over a floating casino in 1870 Galveston. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective Popeye Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:25 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. Mexican painter Frida Kahlo marries fellow artist Diego Rivera who shares her radical political views. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Sun. 10 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 a.m. EPIX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. OVA Sun. 1 p.m. OVA Wed. 10 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. Noon POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:29 p.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:20 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:32 p.m. STARZ Fri. 2:40 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Fury River (1962) ★★ Keith Larsen, Buddy Ebsen. Rogers’ Rangers fight the French and Indians in Canada while searching for a waterway which will lead to the ocean. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Futureworld (1976) ★★ Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner. Reporters discover that the director of an exclusive theme park plans to replace world leaders with sophisticated robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:10 a.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:45 p.m. SYFY Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Gambling Lady (1934) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea. A rich man’s son marries a gambler’s daughter who makes her living with cards. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Game of Their Lives (2005) ★★ Gerard Butler, Wes Bentley. The U.S. soccer team are heavy underdogs as they prepare to play the British squad in a 1950 World Cup preliminary game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) ★★★ Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe. Two showgirls on the lookout for rich eligible bachelors run into numerous complications during a trip to Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 4:37 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m. SYFY Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:01 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:43 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:07 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Wed. 11 a.m. CMAX Fri. 9:20 a.m.

The Giant Claw (1957) ★ Jeff Morrow, Mara Corday. Scientists puzzle over a buzzardlike big bird able to pick up a train in its beak. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Gimme Shelter (2014) ★★ Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson. A pregnant teen learns to break the bonds of her past and embrace her future after taking refuge at a shelter for homeless youths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 a.m. BBCA Tues. 7:15 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8:45 a.m. BBCA Thur. 7 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon. Underhanded real estate salesmen sink to varying levels of deceit in order to sell their dubious properties. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:10 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Go Naked in the World (1961) ★★ Gina Lollobrigida, Anthony Franciosa. A construction tycoon’s son falls in love with a high-priced call girl his father knows well. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SUND Wed. 7 p.m. SUND Thur. 2 a.m. SUND Sat. 6 a.m. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBCA Mon. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 2:30 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m. TNT Thur. 1:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Godzilla 2000 (2000) ★★ Takehiro Murata, Shiro Sano. The big lizard returns to Japan to destroy the country’s energy plants and nuclear reactors in order to protect the country from a pernicious UFO. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 1:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:20 p.m.

The Good Nanny (2017) Briana Evigan, Ellen Hollman. A nanny begins to suspect that something is wrong with the wealthy family that hired her to care for their peculiar little girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 4 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 5 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SUND Sat. 3:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Great Day in the Morning (1956) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Robert Stack. Two women vie for a Denver saloonkeeper caught in a gold rush before the Civil War. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. BBCA Wed. 9 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:34 a.m. STARZ Fri. Noon STARZ Fri. 4:17 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SYFY Sun. 7:25 p.m. SYFY Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Guerra de sexos (1979) Ana Luisa Pelufo, Eduardo de la Peña. Dentro de un grupo estalla una competencia tratando de demostrar cuál de los sexos es el más sexualmente fuerte. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 3:40 a.m.

Guys and Dolls (1955) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons. A Broadway gambler bets that a Runyonesque high roller cannot take a sidewalk soul-saver on a date to Havana. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 9:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (2018) Parisa Fitz-Henley, Burgess Abernethy. Meghan and Harry meet after being set up by friends. They keep their initial courtship a secret before going public and dealing with the intense media attention. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 1 a.m.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (2019) Charlie Field, Tiffany Smith. After a stunning wedding, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle embark on their pivotal first year of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SYFY Thur. 4:27 p.m. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SYFY Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Thur. 7:59 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:27 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:03 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:41 p.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:05 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:56 p.m. STARZ Sat. 2:06 p.m. STARZ Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Mon. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 4:11 p.m.

Her Deadly Groom (2020) Kate Watson, Michael DeVorzon. A recently divorced woman meets a seemingly perfect man who harbors a dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 1:15 p.m. SUND Mon. 8 p.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

His Double Life (2016) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Brian Krause. A college student suspects her new stepfather may be having an affair. Her suspicions seem to be confirmed when she sees him with another woman; a woman who is later found dead. She begins to wonder exactly who her mother married. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BRVO Fri. 9:18 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:55 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Homesman (2014) Tommy Lee Jones, Hilary Swank. A frontier farm woman saves the life of a claim-jumper and persuades him to help her escort three insane women to a safe haven in Iowa. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:16 a.m. STARZ Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:26 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:52 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. 10 p.m.

The Horse Soldiers (1959) ★★★ John Wayne, William Holden. A pacifist doctor joins a Union colonel’s cavalry raid in Confederate territory. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a monster-in-training boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 4 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sun. 9 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 9:20 a.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCOP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SUND Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 5 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:09 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:36 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey. A veteran, his idol and other ghetto good guys battle a white mobster called Mr. Big. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:20 a.m.

In Bed With a Killer (2019) Jennifer Taylor, Ryan Patrick Shanahan. A single mother and her daughter move to a new town where she meets the man of her dreams. Little does she know he’s hiding some very dark secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 12:35 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. Una mujer enigmática amenaza con complicar una toma de rehenes y el enfrentamiento entre un ladrón de bancos y un detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Insignificance (1985) ★★★ Gary Busey, Theresa Russell. Images of Albert Einstein, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio and Sen. Joseph McCarthy meet one 1950s night. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Tues. 5:15 p.m. MTV Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sat. 8 p.m. A Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:21 a.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:34 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:47 a.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Fri. 6 a.m. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood (2004) ★★ Martin Short, Jan Hooks. A celebrity interviewer and his wife become tangled in a murder mystery involving a boozy actress, her family and her publicist. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:10 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. COM Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m.

John Ford: The Man Who Invented America (2019) The enigmatic filmmaker John Ford invented the legend of the American West. (NR) 52 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 7 p.m. HBO Fri. 9:15 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 1:05 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Wed. 7 p.m. SYFY Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:49 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:37 p.m. STARZ Mon. 11:03 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:16 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:35 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:54 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 10:33 p.m.

Junior (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. One doctor talks another into field-testing their new wonder drug, as the first pregnant man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:19 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:14 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. E Sun. 5 p.m. E Sun. 8 p.m. SYFY Mon. 7:15 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:05 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. E Sun. 3 p.m. E Mon. 2 a.m. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5 p.m.

Just the Way You Are (1984) ★★ Kristy McNichol, Michael Ontkean. A concert flutist covers her leg brace with a cast and goes skiing for romance in Europe. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:57 a.m.

Kept Woman (2015) Courtney Ford, Shaun Benson. A man lures his new neighbor into his house, then holds her captive in a secret bunker with another woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Kes (1969) ★★★ David Bradley, Freddie Fletcher. A glum Yorkshire boy finds a baby kestrel, a kind of falcon, and lovingly teaches it how to fly. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Kickboxer 5: The Redemption (1995) ★ James Ryan, Mark Decascos. un boxeador americano viaja a Sudáfrica, en una sangrienta misión de venganza contra un corrupto promotor de kickboxing. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Killer Vacation (2018) Alexa Havins, Jacob Young. Jake takes his pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey, to an upscale resort. When they arrive, Lindsey discovers that Jake’s soon-to-be-ex is there. Soon, it becomes apparent that someone is determined to make sure that Lindsey never uses her return ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Killing Daddy (2014) Elizabeth Gillies, Cynthia Stevenson. A bitter woman hatches a vengeful scheme against her father, stepmother and sister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:59 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:25 p.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBCA Fri. 2:30 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SYFY Wed. 6 a.m. SYFY Thur. 1 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 11:45 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) ★★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man’s son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Lady of Burlesque (1943) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Michael O’Shea. Police investigate the strangling of a dancer in this adaptation of Gypsy Rose Lee’s The G-String Murders. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Wed. 9 a.m.

Las cariñosas (1953) Silvia Pinal, Lilia del Valle. Tres mujeres descubren que poseen un extraño poder que obliga a todos los hombres a hacer lo que ellas desean. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2 p.m.

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 5:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Last Man on Earth (1964) ★★ Vincent Price, Franca Bettoia. The survivor of a global epidemic battles a race of zombie vampires in an adaptation of Richard Matheson’s I Am Legend. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Last Vegas (2013) ★★ Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro. Aging friends head to Las Vegas to celebrate the end of one’s long bachelorhood and relive their glory days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Fri. 10:20 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m. SYFY Mon. 11:15 a.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Mon. 8 a.m.

The Leopard Man (1943) ★★★ Dennis O’Keefe, Margo. Authorities track an escaped circus leopard suspected of killing a number of peasants in a New Mexico town. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m. OVA Sat. Noon

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 7 a.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:25 a.m. CMAX Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:56 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:53 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:06 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Sat. 4 a.m.

Lola (1961) ★★★ Anouk Aimée, Marc Michel. A childhood friend and a sailor court a cabaret singer who awaits the return of her husband from America. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. E Sun. Noon E Sun. 11 p.m. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Tues. 5 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Love on the Air (2015) Alison Sweeney, Jonathan Scarfe. Sonia moves to Chicago to be with her boyfriend and starts a new radio gig. When her relationship ends, she confides in a competing shock jock and the two become rivals. When they are forced to work together, they find they have a lot in common. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

La Última Fuga (1990) Sergio Goyri, Juan Peláez. Un hombre es condenado al encarcelamiento por el resto de su vida por un crimen que no cometió. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Lucky Ones (2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. Lucy, una joven que ejerce de mula para unos narcotraficantes, adquiere poderes sobrenaturales tras romperse una de las bolsas de droga que transporta y absorber los estupefacientes. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:35 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Mad Miss Manton (1938) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Debutantes and a newsman help a kooky heiress find a missing corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Made (2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:09 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. LIFE Mon. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Making Mr. Right (1987) ★★ John Malkovich, Ann Magnuson. A public-relations agent tries to promote an anatomically correct android named Ulysses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) ★★★★ James Stewart, John Wayne. Flashbacks tell the story of a tenderfoot who rose to glory by gunning down the outlaw terrorizing his small town. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Mon. 3:32 a.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Marked for Death (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Basil Wallace. A former drug agent and his old Army buddy exterminate a so-called Jamaican drug posse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:04 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. Noon

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:25 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:09 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:16 p.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Medianoche (1949) Arturo de Córdova, Elsa Aguirre. Un villano hace que sus compinches secuestren a un maestro y se hace pasar por él, dando clases en un pueblo escondido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Meet John Doe (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A reporter pays a bum to pose as her popular but made-up spokesman, John Doe. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 3:15 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:53 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 1:40 p.m. BET Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Sun. 4:25 p.m. BET Mon. 3:55 p.m.

Men With Brooms (2002) ★★ Paul Gross, Molly Parker. Four friends put past grievances behind them in order to participate in the sport of curling. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 a.m.

The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Story (1951) ★★ Actor Lionel Barrymore and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer executive Dore Schary present clips from the studio’s 1951 releases, including Quo Vadis. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBCA Mon. 11:30 a.m. SUND Tues. 3 a.m.

Mi Desconocida Esposa (1958) Silvia Pinal, Rafael Bertrand. Un hombre contrata a una mujer con un niño para que se haga pasar por su familia y la madre de éste lo crea estable. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:39 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 1 p.m. CMAX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:59 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:09 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:24 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:14 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Miss Grant Takes Richmond (1949) ★★ Lucille Ball, William Holden. A bookie’s innocent new secretary thinks she’s working in a real-estate office. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m. FX Mon. 11 a.m.

Mission of Danger (1959) Keith Larsen, Buddy Ebsen. After his Rangers are caught during a raid, a major must infiltrate the French army to save his men. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 1 a.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Mon. 6 a.m. SHOW Thur. 6 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 2 p.m. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. DISN Fri. 6:10 p.m. DISN Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Thur. 8 a.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Molly (1999) ★ Elisabeth Shue, Aaron Eckhart. An autistic woman undergoes experimental surgery which leaves her a genius but with the emotional development of a child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Mommy Is a Murderer (2020) Bree Williamson, Heather McComb. When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBCA Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Moonlighter (1953) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray. A cattle herder/rustler escapes from a lynch mob but surrenders to his ex-girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:50 p.m. SHOW Fri. 8:35 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 7:35 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 6:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:35 a.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Murder in the Vineyard (2020) Helena Mattson, Emma Fuhrmann. A woman tries to protect her teenage daughter when she becomes the target of anonymous bullies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) ★★★★ Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

My Gal Sunday (2014) Rachel Blanchard, Erica Carroll. Henry, the recently retired U.S. Secretary of State, and his wife, Sunday, are private investigators. When Sunday’s parents are kidnapped, the two work together to rescue them and find out why the abductors want a hit-man released as ransom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:32 p.m.

The Nanny Is Watching (2018) Talya Carroll, Adam Huber. Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Nanny Killer (2018) Morgan Obenreder, Danielle Bisutti. Hardworking student Sarah takes a well-paying summer job as a nanny at a winery to offset tuition expenses. But she soon realizes something is off with the children she cares for when their mischievous pranks lead to deadly consequences. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. A policeman and a tough veteran try to solve the murder of the latter’s undercover partner. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:55 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Tues. 3 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Fri. 2:15 p.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:21 p.m.

Nine Lives (2016) ★ Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Garner. A workaholic billionaire tries to communicate with his family when a bizarre turn of events traps him inside the body of a cat named Mr. Fuzzypants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Noche de Carnaval (1980) Ninón Sevilla, Manuel Ojeda. Una noche de carnaval exuberante trae tragedia a un grupo de trabajadores que no sospecha nada. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Not With My Wife, You Don’t! (1966) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Virna Lisi. An Air Force officer thinks his bachelor buddy’s getting too friendly with his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:19 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:14 a.m. STARZ Thur. 11:34 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:53 p.m.

Obsession: Escaping My Ex (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson. Madison Turner must fight for her life when the man who betrayed her escapes from a prison van and holds her captive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Anastasia Phillips. Hoping to put the past behind her, young Madison now faces the wrath of Blake’s vengeful and psychotic sister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson. A woman’s romantic relationship with her new roommate turns treacherous when he hatches a scheme to steal money from her wealthy sister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Sun. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SUND Sun. 6 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Oh, God! (1977) ★★★ George Burns, John Denver. God comes to Earth as an elderly man with a twinkle and picks a supermarket produce manager to spread his word. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

One Million Years B.C. (1966) ★★ Raquel Welch, John Richardson. An exile from a hostile tribe woos a woman from a gentle tribe amid monsters and an earthquake. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:50 p.m.

The Other End of the Line (2008) ★★ Shriya Saran, Jesse Metcalfe. Although she is already engaged, an employee at a call center in India makes a romantic connection with an American, and flies to San Francisco to meet him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:05 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. OVA Thur. 9:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. REELZ Tues. 12:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 8 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:40 a.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 1:15 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Perry Mason Returns (1985) ★★ Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. The former trial lawyer leaves the bench to defend Della Street, his former secretary, for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lost Love (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jean Simmons. Lawyer Mason meets an old girlfriend in politics and agrees to defend her husband for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 3 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Murdered Madam (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Ann Jillian. Lawyer Mason defends a man for killing his wife, an ex-madam doing PR work for bank swindlers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Notorious Nun (1986) ★★ Raymond Burr, Michele Greene. Lawyer Mason defends a nun accused of killing a priest rumored to be her lover. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 11 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Scandalous Scoundrel (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. Lawyer Mason and Della Street party with a tabloid publisher later found dead in the pool. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Shooting Star (1986) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jennifer O’Neill. Mason defends an actor-director who apparently shot a talk show host in front of millions of TV viewers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 1 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Sinister Spirit (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Robert Stack. Lawyer Mason defends a publisher for throwing a horror writer from a haunted hotel’s bell tower. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 3:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Phantom Raiders (1940) ★★ Walter Pidgeon, Donald Meek. Detective Nick Carter interrupts his Central American vacation to track down a gang of saboteurs. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

Phantoms (1998) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Rose McGowan. A British professor comes to the aid of vacationing sisters who discover eerie killings in a Colorado ski town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:06 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:53 a.m.

The Pick-Up Artist (1987) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Robert Downey Jr. A New York playboy finds a way to impress a girl set on getting her gambling father out of debt. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:13 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 6:36 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:07 a.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 9 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:07 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:31 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Sun. 8:55 p.m. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sat. 2 p.m. BBCA Sun. 1:10 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:33 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. SUND Sat. 10 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 2:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Wed. 6:45 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989) ★★ Bubba Smith, David Graf. Clownish police officers are on the lookout for a three-ring circus of thieves. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Por Sofía (2016) Manny Dortanieves, Beatriz Aguirre. Una hermosa mujer, 20 años después de presenciar el asesinato de su madre, busca venganza contra el hombre que la mató. (NR) KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

A Prairie Home Companion (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan. The creator of a long-running radio show conducts business as usual while his guests, cast and crew prepare for the final broadcast. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 5:36 a.m.

Preciosa (1965) Ana Bertha Lepe, Julio Alemán. Un compositor vicioso intenta ganarse el corazón de una cantante que hace famosa una de sus canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:11 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:40 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:48 p.m.

The Presidio (1988) ★★ Sean Connery, Mark Harmon. An Army provost marshal clashes with a detective over a murder at the San Francisco military base. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:04 a.m. STARZ Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 p.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:38 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Sat. 3 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 a.m.

Ransom for a Dead Man (1971) ★★ Peter Falk, Lee Grant. Lt. Columbo outwits a lawyer who has killed her husband but made it look like a kidnapping. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HMM Sun. 7 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. DISN Tues. 8 p.m. DISN Wed. 6:05 p.m.

The Raven (1963) ★★★ Vincent Price, Peter Lorre. Three sorcerers bicker the black-magic way in 15th-century England. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 7:20 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Mon. 1:12 a.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sat. 9:45 a.m.

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Red Corner (1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:42 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Red Velvet (2009) Henry Thomas, Kelli Garner. A woman hears a horrific story about a maniacal killer at a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:04 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:15 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:30 a.m. SYFY Mon. 7 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:25 p.m.

El rey del barrio (1950) ★★ Tin Tan, Silvia Pinal. Un hombre pobre se convierte en un Robin Hood moderno, robando a los ricos para darles a los pobres. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Right at Your Door (2006) ★★ Mary McCormack, Rory Cochrane. Lovers must remain separated by a thin sheet of plastic after several dirty bombs detonate in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Thur. 4 p.m.

RINGSIDE (2019) Filmmaker André Hörmann follows the professional and private lives of two young boxers for eight years. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Tues. 2 a.m.

Río Hondo (1965) Carlos Cortés, Elsa Cárdenas. Una banda de criminales ataca a la población de Río Hondo disparando a diestra y siniestra; un hombre decide actuar. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:22 p.m.

Rise of the Superheroes (2018) Neal Adams, Scott Beatty. How super hero films, from Tim Burton’s Batman to Blade, and the Marvel movies brought to life from the pages of comic books, took over Hollywood and conquered the world with larger-than-life characters. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. KPBS Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:42 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Tues. 9:30 p.m. SUND Wed. 3:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 10:14 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:37 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:13 p.m. STARZ Sat. 2:12 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Romance in the Air (2020) Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs. A woman gets a chance at happiness when she returns home and reunites with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 2 a.m.

Round of Your Life (2019) Evan Hara, Richard T. Jones. When a car accident leaves his father in a coma, a 15-year-old prodigy joins his high school golf team to try and win the state title for his dad. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Tues. 10:55 a.m. CMAX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sun. Noon

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Tues. Noon

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 12:05 p.m. USA Sat. 5:03 p.m. USA Sat. 11:03 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 2 a.m. USA Sat. 3:04 p.m. USA Sat. 9:04 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:54 p.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Saddle the Wind (1958) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Julie London. A retired gunfighter’s younger brother brings home a saloon singer and a six-shooter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Sadie Thompson (1928) ★★★ Gloria Swanson, Lionel Barrymore. Silent. A religious fanatic lusts for a wayward woman who loves a Marine sergeant in the South Seas. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sat. 6 p.m.

Savages (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 3:45 a.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 1:20 p.m.

Scoop (2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:04 a.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Wed. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. A British privateer raids Spanish ships with his queen’s permission in 1585. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:29 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:29 p.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:02 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Sergeant Rutledge (1960) ★★★ Jeffrey Hunter, Woody Strode. A cavalry officer defends a sergeant accused of rape and a double murder. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BRVO Thur. 6 a.m. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Natalie Wood. The editor of a scandal magazine targets a psychologist and her sex-studies institute. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Sex Kittens Go to College (1960) ★ Mamie Van Doren, Tuesday Weld. Thinko the robot picks a stripper with a high IQ to head a college science department. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Sexy Beast (2000) ★★★ Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley. A criminal reluctantly agrees to return to London from retirement in Spain to help former associates rob a heavily guarded bank. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:27 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:10 a.m. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m. KFTR Sat. 10 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:31 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:58 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:16 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:37 p.m.

She’s Out of My League (2010) ★★ Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve. An airport security agent must figure out how to make the relationship work when a beautiful, successful woman falls in love with him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Ship That Died (1938) Narrated by John Nesbitt, Leonard Penn. The crew of the Mary Celeste vanishes. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:10 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Sun. 10 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman face personal challenges following Valentine’s Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

El Sinvergüenza (1971) Mauricio Garcés, Paula Cusi. Un apuesto hombre se dedica a contratar mujeres hermosas para que trabajen como acompañantes, hasta que se enamora de una de ellas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Ski Party (1965) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Dwayne Hickman. A pair of college men poses as girls to find out why a fellow classmate is so successful in his romantic endeavors. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Ski-Flying (1956) Narrated by André Baruch. A theoretical physicist skis down a slope while wearing a special cape which provides lift. (NR) TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Skinwalkers (2007) ★ Jason Behr, Elias Koteas. As a half-lycanthrope boy approaches his 13th birthday, two factions of werewolves prepare for battle; one group believes the boy will lead the race into the future, but the other wants to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:13 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. SYFY Wed. 3 a.m. SYFY Wed. 11 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:54 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:14 p.m.

Sleeping With Danger (2020) Elisabeth Röhm, Antonio Cupo. Flight attendant Kate Jewell must go into hiding when the man of her dreams becomes increasingly jealous and violent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9:51 a.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:21 a.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Smart People (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Sarah Jessica Parker. Recently widowed, a professor tries to juggle a new love and an unexpected visit from his adoptive brother. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:47 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sun. 7:58 a.m. BBCA Tues. 10:45 p.m. BBCA Wed. 3 a.m.

Snow Gets in Your Eyes (1938) Virginia Grey, Roger Converse. A sausage salesman trains hard for a ski competition to win the heart of a salesgirl. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Something of Value (1957) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Dana Wynter. A Kenyan native is torn between his tribe and his British friend during the Mau Mau crisis. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:40 a.m. SHOW Sat. 5:30 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Spencer’s Mountain (1963) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Maureen O’Hara. The Wyoming Spencers have nine children, too small a house and a son who wants to go to college. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:50 p.m. SYFY Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Wed. 11 p.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex (2020) Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever. Strange events plague a woman when she becomes engaged to a man with a 10-year-old daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 9:28 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 6:23 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 12:13 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:36 a.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Strange Magic (2015) ★ Voices of Alan Cumming, Evan Rachel Wood. Animada. Un rey que odia el amor ordena la destrucción de prímulas, un ingrediente esencial de las pociones de amor; sin embargo, una princesa desafía todas sus creencias. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Sube y baja (1958) Cantinflas, Teresa Velázquez. Un tonto logra que le den trabajo en una tienda de departamentos, sin saber que esto se convertirá en su pesadilla. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 8:50 a.m.

The Sundowners (1950) ★★ Robert Preston, Robert Sterling. Texas brothers feud over land and cattle, with a younger brother between them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. Noon EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:46 p.m. STARZ Wed. 7:17 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sun. 6:20 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Swingtime in the Movies (1938) Fritz Feld, Kathryn Kane. A director working on a musical falls for a local waitress working in a canteen. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 8 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 9 p.m. STARZ Wed. 12:12 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 7 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 1:35 p.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Tank Girl (1995) ★ Lori Petty, Malcolm McDowell. A renegade challenges the controller of the world’s water supply on a post-apocalyptic desert Earth. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Tanner Hall (2009) ★★ Rooney Mara, Georgia King. A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager’s circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:50 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sun. 3:40 p.m. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 1:03 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:51 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. OVA Thur. 1 a.m. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

3 Days to Kill (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. A dying Secret Service agent who wants to reconnect with his estranged daughter is offered a potentially lifesaving drug in exchange for completing one final mission. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. A Sat. 1 p.m.

The Three Stooges (2012) ★★ Sean Hayes, Will Sasso. Knuckleheads Larry, Curly and Moe become embroiled in a murder plot and stumble into starring roles in a TV reality show while trying to save their childhood home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:40 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

To Sir, With Love (1967) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Judy Geeson. Unable to find employment in his field, a black engineer accepts a teaching position in a tough East End London school. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. OWN Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. SUND Thur. 7:30 p.m. SUND Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Mon. 6 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Frank Martin es un indiscutible especialista en entregas de alto riesgo. En esta ocasión se ve obligado, bajo amenazas, a trasladar dos voluminosas bolsas y a una joven ucraniana, Valentina, desde Marsella hasta Odessa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Sun. 9 a.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Tres de Presidio (1978) Valentín Trujillo, Gilberto de Anda. Un hombre injustamente encarcelado busca la venganza contra el hombre que le puso allí y violó a su hija pequeña. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

21 (2008) ★★ Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology become experts at card-counting and use the skill to win big at Las Vegas casinos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:46 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:18 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:55 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:37 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Twisted Nanny (2019) Tara Erickson, Chantelle Albers. When single mother Julia realizes night nanny Olivia is turning her children against her, Julia must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good. (NR) 2 hrs. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Barbara Stanwyck. A London artist poisons his first wife with glasses of milk, then tries it with his second wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Two Rode Together (1961) ★★★ James Stewart, Richard Widmark. A Texas marshal and a cavalry officer recover long-held captives from Comanches. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Two-Faced Woman (1941) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A woman poses as her tempting twin sister to test her husband’s fidelity in Manhattan. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:10 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:55 a.m. STARZ Tues. 10:34 p.m. VH1 Wed. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 10 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m.

Tyson (2008) ★★★ Mike Tyson. Interviews, archival footage and photographs help illustrate a biography of the life of former boxer Mike Tyson, in and out of the ring. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. Noon SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10 p.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995) ★★ Steven Seagal, Eric Bogosian. A CIA operative aboard a train tries to stop a mad genius who threatens to use a weapon from space if the government does not meet his $1 billion ransom. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Tues. 12:02 p.m. SYFY Wed. 9 a.m.

The United States of Leland (2003) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ryan Gosling. A teacher at a juvenile correctional facility tries to determine what drove a teen to murder a mentally impaired youngster. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:13 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 10:40 a.m.

Unthinkable (2010) ★★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie-Anne Moss. An interrogator uses torture to force a terrorist to reveal the locations of three nuclear bombs. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:25 a.m. STARZ Tues. 1:51 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. DISN Wed. 8 p.m. DISN Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:25 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:24 p.m.

Upside-Down Magic (2020) Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong. Sent to a school for magic, a girl and her new friends must learn to use their special but unpolished skills to save everyone from the forces of evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Fri. 8 p.m. DISN Fri. 9:50 p.m. DISN Sat. 10 a.m. DISN Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Sun. 10 a.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

La usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Vacancy 2: The First Cut (2009) Agnes Bruckner, David Moscow. A man, his fiancee and a friend face brutal attackers at a remote motel. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:54 p.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

The Vanishing (1993) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland. A kidnapper contacts his victim’s Seattle boyfriend three years after the crime. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:28 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:04 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:21 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:55 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Vibes (1988) ★ Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Goldblum. Psychics Nick and Sylvia are tricked into flying to Ecuador to find a fabled city of gold. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Virus (1999) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, William Baldwin. Passengers on a sinking ship board a seemingly deserted Russian vessel containing a mutating alien force. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:03 a.m. BBCA Fri. Noon BBCA Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:05 a.m. CMAX Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Tues. 3 p.m. BBCA Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 1:15 a.m. BBCA Thur. 12:15 p.m. OVA Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sat. 3:30 p.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:33 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Un maestro con la espada se niega a matar al niño de un clan rival, y se marcha con él a una ciudad fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Allá se hace amigo de una mujer que pretende vengarse del hombre que mató a su familia. Mientras, su clan lo persigue. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:23 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:32 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FREE Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:40 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sat. 2 p.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. SUND Tues. 6 p.m. SUND Wed. Noon

Where’s Poppa? (1970) ★★★ George Segal, Ruth Gordon. A New York lawyer cannot stand living with his senile mother, but he doesn’t know what to do. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:41 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:41 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:13 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:23 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:18 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A professor and his wife drink and verbally assault each other in front of a younger couple, their dinner guests. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Wichita (1955) ★★ Joel McCrea, Vera Miles. Marshal Wyatt Earp brings law and order to the Kansas cow town, starting with a ban on guns. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Wieners (2008) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Fran Kranz. Three friends embark on a cross-country trip to exact revenge on a talk-show host/therapist. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Wife He Met Online (2012) Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven. Los celos enfermizos de Georgia han sido siempre la causa de su fracaso en el amor. Ahora ha encontrado al hombre de su vida y está dispuesta a olvidar su pasado y casarse con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:21 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:17 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:53 a.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 7 a.m.

Wildcats (1986) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach’s daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Winchester ’73 (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 10 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:05 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:05 a.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Con la ayuda de la reina Andrómeda, Hefesto y el hijo de Poseidón, Perseo emprende la misión de rescatar a Zeus del inframundo, derrotar a los Titanes y salvar a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Fri. 9:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 3:45 p.m. SUND Mon. 1 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. DISN Mon. 8 p.m. DISN Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:06 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 8:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 9 a.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Yi Yi (2000) ★★★ Nien-Jen Wu, Kelly Lee. A man deals with the possibility of losing his job, a wedding, a mother-in-law’s stroke and an ex-girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBCA Sun. 8 a.m. BBCA Sun. 3:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Thur. 2 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBCA Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBCA Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Zero Days (2016) ★★★ The malware worm Stuxnet, famously used against Iranian centrifuges, has been claimed by many to have originated as a joint effort between America and Israel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 2:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Zoom (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette. A former superhero returns to work at a private academy to whip a group of ragtag youths into a new generation of heroes. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:07 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. DISN Thur. 8 p.m. DISN Fri. 4:20 p.m.