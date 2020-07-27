Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple+ talk series will delve into race issues

Oprah Winfrey is expanding her Apple TV+ footprint.

The talk-show queen is bringing “The Oprah Conversation” to streamer Apple TV+ starting this week, adding it to a portfolio that already includes “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.”

The new show will kick off at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday with a free episode titled “How to Be an Antiracist,” featuring bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi. The host and her guest will speak with white people who confront their own racist beliefs.

That will be followed by a two-part interview with Emmanuel Acho, the former NFL player who is creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man.” Over two episodes, Winfrey and Acho will discuss his web series, take questions from white viewers and dive deep into discussions about race sparked by questions from white and Latinx guests.

Alas, it’s not all expansion for the Oprah brand: O, the Oprah Magazine, which she founded in April 2000, is planning to ditch its print edition and go all-digital after December. The magazine has featured Winfrey on every cover.

“This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content,” the magazine said in an statement to “Entertainment Tonight.” “We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric.”

