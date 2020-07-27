What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’ on The CW; COVID-19
SERIES
Jeopardy! This quiz show reaches into the “Celebrity Jeopardy” archives for an episode featuring Jodie Foster, Nathan Lane and Harry Connick Jr. 7 p.m. ABC
America’s Got Talent The judges review favorite acts from the auditions and reveal who will proceed to the live shows. 8 p.m. NBC
Stargirl Someone from Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) past unexpectedly shows up and disrupts her life. Also, Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work and Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers more information about the ISA’s plan. Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. 8 p.m. CW
Ghost Adventures ABC’s “Nightline” crew joins the team to explore an allegedly haunted harbor on Staten Island. 8 p.m. Travel
Tell Me a Story This chilling new anthology series puts a contemporary spin on such classic children’s fairy tales as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Three Little Pigs,” typically involving a dark twist. In the two-chapter premiere, a girl and her father (Danielle Campbell, Sam Jaeger) try to make a fresh start in New York. Then, a man and his girlfriend (James Wolk, Spencer Grammer) don’t see eye to eye on their future. 9 p.m. CW
Greenleaf The unexpected return of a formidable old enemy sends Bishop (Keith David) reeling, pushing Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) to divulge a family secret in this new episode. Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Cortez McCauley, Merle Dandridge, Rick Fox and Beau Bridges also star. 9 p.m. OWN
What Would You Do? (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “United States of Conspiracy” documents the roles of President Donald Trump, his advisor Roger Stone and Alex Jones in the battle over truth and lies. 10 p.m. KOCE
World of Dance The duels continue and guest judge tWitch helps decide which acts will move on to the semifinals. 10 p.m. NBC
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic
Shark vs. Whale A drone films a humpback whale being strategically drowned by a great white shark and South Africa-based marine biologist Ryan Johnson explores how and why great white sharks become whale killers. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
CORONAVIRUS
20/20: American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? This special edition of the newsmagazine series documents how unprepared the United States was for COVID-19; how officials missed the warning signs; and what the country needs to do to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on families, communities and the economy. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. FS1; the Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. MLB
WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. SportsNet
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Minnesota United FC versus Columbus Crew SC, 5 p.m. ESPN; FC Cincinnati versus Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Al Roker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Parenting: Jazmine McCoy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christopher Meloni (“Maxxx”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Andy Cohen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Howie Mandel; Leeza Gibbons. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Bacon. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Megan Rapinoe; Angel Olsen performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Ibram X. Kendi; Patton Oswalt. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner; Billy Porter; Kim Petras performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cameron Diaz; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Levy; Meghan Trainor. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Stockton on My Mind Shortly after becoming the youngest mayor and first Black mayor of Stockton, Stanford graduate Michael Tubbs allowed filmmaker Marc Levin to shoot behind the scenes during his tumultuous first term in this new documentary. 9 p.m. HBO
The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) 9 a.m. Epix
Brief Encounter (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Thoroughbreds (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. AMC
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Gladiator (2000) 11 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. BBC America
Spy (2015) 11 a.m. FXX
The Sixth Sense (1999) 11 a.m. Showtime
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 11 a.m. TCM
A Most Violent Year (2014) 12:50 p.m. Showtime
The Babadook (2014) 1 p.m. TMC
The School of Rock (2003) 1:20 p.m. HBO
Forrest Gump (1994) 1:22 p.m. Encore
Unthinkable (2010) 1:51 p.m. Starz
Point Break (1991) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Buried (2010) 2:15 p.m. Epix
The Apartment (1960) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Zero Days (2016) 2:35 p.m. TMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:45 p.m. MTV
Room (2015) 3 and 11 p.m. Showtime
Blinded by the Light (2019) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Friends With Benefits (2011) 3:29 p.m. Starz
First Man (2018) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Jurassic Park (1993) 4:05 p.m. Syfy
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform
Enter Laughing (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
Up in the Air (2009) 5:24 p.m. Encore
Where Eagles Dare (1969) 6 p.m. Sundance
Arbitrage (2012) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6:15 p.m. Disney
All of Me (1984) 7 p.m. TCM
The Mask (1994) 7:16 p.m. Encore
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 7:30 p.m. VH1
Ratatouille (2007) 8 p.m. Disney
A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
Face/Off (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Taken (2008) 9 p.m. Starz
The Hangover (2009) 9:15 p.m. TNT
Bull Durham (1988) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Fair Game (2010) 10 p.m. Epix
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11 p.m. FX
Where’s Poppa? (1970) 11 p.m. TCM
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 11:35 p.m. HBO
The Big Chill (1983) 11:35 p.m. TMC
