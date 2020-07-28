‘Watchmen’ leads 2020 Emmy nominations; ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Ozark’ also score big

The wait is over! The nominations for the 2020 Emmys were announced Tuesday morning by actress Leslie Jones (alone on a stage representing a cosmic void), joined virtually by fellow presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany. How did your predictions do? Did you beat the experts? Did your favorite shows and performers get their due?

See the full list of Emmy nominees below.

The 72nd Emmy ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (his third time around).

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Drama lead actress

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Drama lead actor

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Drama supporting actress

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Drama supporting actor

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Drama guest actress

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “how to Get Away with Murder”

Harriet Walker, “Succession”

Drama guest actor

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Comedy series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy lead actress

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Comedy lead actor

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Comedy supporting actress

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Comedy supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Comedy guest actress

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Comedy guest actor

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Limited series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

TV movie

“American Son”

“Bad Education”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Limited/TV lead actress

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Limited/TV lead actor

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Limited/TV supporting actress

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Limited/TV supporting actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Variety sketch series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

“Saturday Night Live”

Competition program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

