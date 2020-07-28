Indya Moore on ‘Pose’ snubs: ‘Imagine if we depended on cis ppl to validate ... us’

“Pose,” a popular TV drama centering on trans characters, has once again received zero Emmy nominations for its trans performers.

On Tuesday morning, “Pose” stars Indya Moore and Angelica Ross responded to the snubs, which included their portrayals of Angel and Candy, respectively. The 2020 nominations also excluded Janet Mock, the trailblazing trans director who executive produces “Pose.”

“I didn’t invent the academy or any of the award shows,” Moore tweeted. “If they think my work is unworthy Chile that’s just that. ... Imagine if we depended on cis ppl to validate anything about us.”

Ross quickly became emotional while reacting to Tuesday’s announcement, explaining that her tears were “not about an award or nominees,” but about a much bigger societal issue.

“Ultimately, I need you to understand that I am so tired,” she said. “Because those of you that know me know that I’m not just working in front of the screen or behind the lens or whatever. I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. And listen, I feel what I feel because I feel like there is nothing we can do.”

“Pose” did score a handful of 2020 nominations, including a lead actor nod for defending champion Billy Porter, who last year became the first openly gay Black man to win for lead actor in a drama. The series was also recognized for makeup, hairstyling and costume design.

It was not nominated for drama series, despite making the cut last year.

Ross and Moore also celebrated talent who did get nominated, including Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”), Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Regina King (“Watchmen”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).

“Fam, ‘We’ came a long way,” Moore continued, after lamenting the lack of writing recognition for Mock and writing or directing nods for series creator Steven Canals. “Ya’ll look what @StevenCanals, a black puerto Rican from the Bronx did gurl. He said our culture is a sensation and he gagged the whole earth and wrote ‘Pose.’

"[And] then Goddess @janetmock teleported from the universe of infinitely ... magical stuff and crushed some sugar, some spice and everything transsexual & softly blew the contents with her hand using her holy afro futuristic breathe unto the book of ‘Pose.’ & then our cast was born.”

Fam, ' We ' came a long way. Ever grateful @MrRPMurphy pushing us thru.



Moore also retweeted several supportive messages demanding recognition for them and their costars, as well as balking at the TV academy’s move to nominate “Stranger Things” in the drama series category over “Pose.”

“This is about the Emmys. This is about the BET Awards. This is about the NAACP. This is about the Golden Globes,” Ross said. “This is about the police force. This is about our healthcare system. This is about housing. This is about a legal system. This is about America, who refuses to acknowledge trans people and our humanity.”

Canals weighed in on the acting snubs as well, advocating for Mj Rodriguez’s lead performance as Blanca. Rodriguez appeared to address the nominations buzz this morning with the simple message, “I love you all.”

“Okay, real talk...,” Canals tweeted. “what does @MjRodriguez7 have to do — aside from baring her heart & pouring her soul into every damn scene — to get a Best Actress nomination?!”